Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

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Laura Calder's avatar
Laura Calder
1d

I've been waiting for YEARS for you to publish that pavlova recipe. The best ever!

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1 reply by Lesley Chesterman
Martin Cloutier's avatar
Martin Cloutier
1d

I bought and read the book all in 24 hours :) As a Montrealer by birth (and being in my fifties!) I really enjoyed reading all about our beloved city food facts and mostly about your personal history throughout my reading. Recipes are inviting (I put a lot there stickers throughout the book!). And yes I can't wait to try that Bran muffin recipe (NO raisins please!!!). Thanks again for this wonderful addition to your oeuvre.

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1 reply by Lesley Chesterman
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