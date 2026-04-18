My new book! Photo, Eva Blue

If you follow me on Instagram, you’ve probably seen my posts about my latest cookbook, A Montreal Cook, which I launched at the end of March. I somehow completely forgot to mention it here on Substack, most likely because I was deep into writing about my recent travels and wanted to get those posts down before the details faded.

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A Montreal Cook is, at its heart, a collection of the recipes I cook most often at home, shaped by my years as a restaurant critic and as a pastry chef. But when you stop and really look at the dishes you make at home, for weeknights, for guests, for the holidays, you start to see how much of it is really just a reflection of where you came from and what surrounded you growing up.

Francophone readers take note: A Montreal Cook is the English version (with new recipes and an adapted text) of my French book, Un Week-End Chez Lesley.

Poutine, bagels, pudding chômeur and the Jean-Talon Market….photos Maude Chauvin

I was an anglophone kid in Montreal, with a pretty interesting mix of parents. My mom hailed from the Prairies, with Ukrainian and Polish roots, while my dad was English and Irish and had only arrived in Canada in the mid-fifties. Not being a pure laine Quebecer, I didn’t grow up eating ragoût de pattes or pouding chômeur, but I did eat plenty of dishes from my mom’s heritage, alongside plenty of French food, because she was a devoted follower of Julia Child and a local chef named Pol Martin. She was genuinely captivated by the French cuisine that was sweeping through kitchens in the sixties. My dad, meanwhile, was no gourmet but he loved Indian food, so she made it for him regularly. Those Brits and their curries!

Growing up here also meant I ate my share of tourtière and pâté chinois in school cafeterias, but equally cheese fondue and croque-monsieurs when I decided I actually liked cheese, and clafoutis and bostock, which I first spotted in Montreal pâtisseries. Montreal food has always been a blend of English, French and American, enriched by wave after wave of immigration, Italian, Greek, Vietnamese, Moroccan, and so much more.

The French language, of course, meant that Quebec embraced French culinary traditions long before the rest of Canada or even North America caught on. When I started cooking in restaurants, there were already a significant number of French chefs working here. All but one of my teachers in cooking school were European. Quebecers had spent decades alongside cheesemakers, foie gras producers, winemakers, bakers and charcutiers, which is why I grew up spreading pâté de campagne on baguettes just as naturally as I ate PB&J sandwiches

Photo Eva Blue

In the book, I credit many Montreal chefs by name, because their cooking has been a profound influence on me. I’ve always believed that recipes have an origin and a story, and that both deserve to be told.

This book is, I suppose, a love letter to my city and to the influence Montreal has had, and continues to have, on me as a cook. It moves from a simple bran muffin or plate of French toast all the way to duck magret with cherries or a tray of maple tarts

Four faves from the book: Duck magret with cherries, berry pavlova, macaroni and cheese, Thai turkey meatballs. Photos Maude Chauvin

This book will no doubt bring back food memories for former Montrealers who know exactly what it means to enjoy a meal at Beauty’s, L’Express, or Schwartz’s. All of these restaurants made me the cook I am. And I am sure many locals will enjoy recipes for many classic and not-so-classic Montreal favourites. But really, this is not a book of Québecois recipes or restaurant recipes so much as favourite recipes gathered from a lifetime in La Belle Province.

And for the out-of-town readers, I’ve included a guide at the back of the book for some of my favourite food stores and restaurants. Actually, locals are sure to appreciate those insider suggestions as well!

For the past few weeks the book has held the #1 spot on and off on the Canadian cookbook sales on Amazon and if you purchase and enjoy the book, please do not hesitate to leave a review on the Amazon page.

For those who prefer to buy the book at a local retailer, please take not that I will be holding several book signing sessions.

The first, today at Appetite for Books at 388 Victoria Ave, from 1 p.m. to about 2:30 p.m.

Next week on April 25 at La Librairie Gourmande at the Jean-Talon Market from 1 p.m. to about 2:30 p.m.

Feel free to bring a book to be signed if already purchased.

We are planning more book signings so stay tuned and I will post them here.

And again, thank you to everyone who encourages my work either here or through my books.

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