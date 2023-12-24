My Christmas memories are many. There was the time I caught my mom wrapping presents the night of the 24th, which more or less quashed my belief in Santa Claus. There was the year I unwrapped all of my presents a few days before Christmas so that the morning of, the whole experience lacked that beloved element of surprise. I spent many Christmases in the Caribbean as a teenager and I still recall my mom and our family friends bringing frozen turkeys in their suitcases because they were a challenge to find down south. And I will not soon forget the year I overcooked a $200 roast beef and a friend at the table couldn’t stop mentioning it, so let’s just say that was the first and last Christmas he spent at my table.

And the memories carry on, many of them great, some of them terrible (the family fight on the night of the 24th was a bit of a tradition), and some of them, just plain weird. But the memories I cherish most were as a kid, tearing downstairs on Christmas morning with my sister Lorraine to open our presents, which to my parents’ credit were many. And then came the delicious Christmas breakfast that followed. Wonderful!

As we are a bit late in the game, perhaps you have already planned tomorrow’s breakfast. If not, I have you covered. And let’s not forget, the holiday season lasts until New Year’s so you have plenty of time to give a new recipe a go.

These buns are an alternative to the usual cinnamon, and boy are they ever good. I developed this recipe in 2020 for a Nutella promotion and was delighted at how well they turned out. Of course you can make them with any chocolate/ hazelnut spread and if I could recommend a local one it would be the Stefano Hazelnut Cocoa Spread developed by his partner Mike Forgione over many years.

Enjoy these buns and have a very Merry Christmas! I will be back with some more holiday ideas before the New Year.

Chocolate Hazelnut Buns

Makes 15 buns

Dough:

1 cup (240 mL) milk

1/2 cup (110 g) unsalted butter

3 1/2 cups (525g) all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

2 1/4 teaspoons (one 8g package) quick-rising dry yeast

1/3 cup (65g) sugar

1 egg

2 egg yolks

150g (1/2 cup) hazelnut/chocolate spread

Egg wash (1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon milk)

Glaze:

3 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons water

Heat the milk until it is hot to the touch, remove from heat and add the butter. Let it melt, and when the mixture is lukewarm (about 104 F/40 C), proceed with the recipe.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, the salt, the yeast and the sugar. Make a well in the centre and pour in the buttery milk, the egg and the egg yolk. Mix it all together with your hands until you have a sticky dough. Cover and let stand for 15 minutes.

Turn it out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead vigorously until it's smooth and bounces back when pressed down, a good 5 minutes. You can also mix it in a mixmaster with a dough hook for about 3 minutes on medium speed. Place the ball back in the bowl, cover with a plastic bag, and let rise in a draft-free spot in your kitchen until doubled in volume, about 1 1/2 hours.

Prepare a 12X17-inch (30X43 cm) sheet pan. Lightly butter the pan, then cover the base with a sheet of tin foil or parchment paper.

When the dough has raised, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface, flatten into a rectangular shape and then, with a rolling pin, roll into a rectangle about 16X12 inches (40X30-cm) to an even thickness of about 1/3 of an inch (1 cm) making it as even as possible. Spread the hazelnut/chocolate spread over the entire surface of the dough, right to the edges, save for a thin strip at the bottom that you will then brush with water (this is where you will seal the dough roll shut). Working from top to bottom, roll the dough towards you, keeping it snug, but not too tight. You will end up with a fat roll of about 16-inches across. Pinch the bottom seam to seal it shut, and roll the log a bit to even it out, placing the seam at the bottom. Cut the roll into 15 equal-size pieces, about an inch thick. It’s not the end of the world if they aren’t perfect, but a ruler comes in handy to help guide you. Place the rounds in your pan, in a 3 across and 5 down pattern

Cover the pan with a dish towel or plastic bag, and set aside in a warm part of the kitchen to rise for about an hour or until the buns fill up most of the empty spaces in the pan.

After an hour, preheat oven to 350º F (180º C) and set the baking rack in the middle position. If the buns have risen enough so that the dough doesn’t bounce back when you press it, proceed, if not give it more time to rise. When you’re ready to bake, brush the tops of the buns with the egg wash, and bake until the buns are golden, about 25 minutes.

A few minutes before the buns are done, bring the 3 tablespoons of sugar and water to a boil in a small saucepan and prepare a small pastry brush. When the buns are a nice golden brown, remove from oven and immediately brush the tops with the hot syrup. Let cool in the pan before serving. I don’t add icing to these but for an extra bit of indulgence you can serve them with more hazelnut/chocolate spread alongside.

