We’re a week(ish) away from Christmas and if you’re a keen baker, I’m sure you’ve already been making cookies galore. I’ve been slow to get into the Christmas baking this year, but better late than never, I guess, because this week I’m going to make up for lost time. I made some delicious soft gingerbread cookies from the Tartine Bakery cookbook, and I’m pondering which recipes to tackle next. I have quite a few in the archives so have a look if you’re in need of inspiration. I’d also like to point to a few bûche de Noël recipes I posted last year (here and here) and don’t forget the trifle recipe I shared last week. Today I’m adding another, a cookie no less, with a bit of an interesting background story.

Oatmeal lace cookies

I began food writing in about 1997, and one of my first stories for the Montreal Gazette was about Christmas cookies. As part of their hugely popular “Quest for the Best” series, they decided to extend the perimeters beyond the usual best pizza, best hot dog, best French fries in the city, and ask readers to send in their best Christmas cookie recipes. Being the keener that I was, I agreed to write the story, which meant I was handed a huge pile of reader recipes. Little did I realize when I accepted the task that I’d have to test all of the recipes too, which turned out to be a nightmare as about a third of the recipes were from Martha Stewart, a third were full of mistakes, and a third were for more or less the same cookie.

Anyway, I pulled out a few dozen family favourites and got baking. The best cookies had a distinct ethnic origin. Among the entries I found Scottish shortbreads, Eastern European Kipfels, Swedish Peppakakor and German gingerbread. Any recipe that didn't have clear instructions, did not include an oven temperature, or called for ingredients that were not readily available, didn't make the final cut.

Under the intense pressure to make cookies that tasted as good as Mom's, I baked for days and eventually narrowed it down to 15 reader favourites, which I presented to a panel of tasters consisting of five staff members from the Gazette's newsroom. New to the newspaper game, I didn’t realize how many serious curmudgeons were in that crowd, one of whom said, “These cookies look like they were made by a child.”

“Yeah,” I said, “that would be me. Thanks.” Talk about your painful experiences.

The panel rated the cookies on texture, flavour and appearance and then scored them on a scale from 1 to 10. The winner turned out to be a recipe for an unusually thin, curved, oatmeal "tuile" cookie sent in by Kay Palkhivala. They praised it for its "great butterscotch flavour,” “simple and elegant taste,” and “lovely appearance.” I neglected to tell them that the winner just so happened to be the mother of one of my best friends.

The recipe hails from a collection published by mimeograph in the mid-'50s by the Mother's Guild of Montreal Sacred Heart School, which happens to be my alma mater. These cookies are not only delicious, but highly unusual for a tuile cookie because they aren’t made with the usual slivered almonds, but oatmeal. The recipe may seem difficult, but it’s actually one of the easiest cookies I have ever made. Try it. It’s a very special cookie.

And as for holiday cookie baking in general, here’s a bit of extra advice from someone who has baked thousands of cookies over the years.

Make sure you use the freshest and best-quality ingredients, especially nuts. Let your butter soften overnight at room temperature before baking, which makes the creaming step that much easier. Use parchment paper to avoid greasing and washing baking sheets. Rotate the cookie sheets while baking for an even, golden colour. And finally, don't forget to store your different kinds of cookies separately, otherwise they will all end up tasting the same! Next post, a few suggestions for last-minute wine & spirits presents!

Kay’s Oatmeal Lace Cookies

Makes about 70, 3-inch (7.5-cm) round cookies

These cookies should be stored in airtight containers, otherwise they will absorb the humidity and lose their crispness. This recipe can easily be divided in half.

2 1/4 cups (200g) rolled oats (not instant)

2 1/4 cups (450 g) brown sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup (225 g) unsalted butter, melted

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 375F (190C). Prepare several large clean, ungreased cookie sheets.

In a large bowl, combine the oats, brown sugar, flour and salt. Pour melted butter into the oat mixture and stir until the sugar dissolves. Add beaten egg and vanilla and stir well.

Drop the dough by teaspoonfuls about 2 inches apart on baking sheets. The cookies will spread as they cook. Flatten the mounds into a round shape using a wet fork. Bake for about 6 minutes, or until the cookies are golden. Allow to cool until the cookies hold their shape, but are still warm. Remove with a thin spatula and curve over a rolling pin or wine bottle. You can also cool the cookies on a flat surface.

Store carefully; they are fragile. (But even the crumbs are good!)

