For years I had heard about Lima as a great culinary destination, but couldn’t quite picture its restaurant scene. I knew certain dishes were associated with Peru: the well-known ceviche, the Peruvian-Japanese fusion dish tiradito, the famous roast chicken pollo a la brasa, and of course cuy (guinea pig), often described as a sort of miniature suckling pig.

Key ingredients include potatoes, corn, quinoa, chilis, tubers, coffee, chocolate, Pacific fish and seafood, alpaca, beef, and all manner of high-altitude plants and herbs like huacatay (black mint). No spirit is more emblematic than pisco, a grape brandy and the star of Peru’s irresistible national cocktail, the pisco sour.

Yet local dishes and cool cocktails alone don’t a gastronomic hotspot make. A world-class restaurant scene requires unique ingredients, culinary tradition, a curious clientele, and, crucially, talented chefs. Peru has plenty. In a follow-up post I’ll recommend several superb Lima restaurants, but here I focus on two of the city’s most celebrated: Virgilio Martínez of Central and Pía León of Kjolle. The two are a couple, and their restaurants share an address in the culinary complex known as Casa Tupac.

Central opened in 2008 in the Miraflores neighbourhood before moving to Lima’s fashionable Barranco district in 2018. At the time, Lima had already emerged as a culinary hotspot thanks to Astrid y Gastón, helmed by Gastón Acurio, widely considered the godfather of modern Peruvian cuisine, and his wife Astrid Gutsche, the restaurant’s pastry chef. It topped the inaugural Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2013, and Acurio received the World’s 50 Best Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Though his influence is still keenly felt in Lima (his name adorns many airport restaurants), Acurio has since sold his empire.

In 2023, the World’s 50 Best named Central as the world’s #1 restaurant, making Martínez and León Peru’s reigning international culinary stars.

Peru’s star chefs: Pía León and Virgilio Martínez

Martínez is probably best known to food lovers as the chef featured in Season 3, Episode 6 of Netflix’s Chef’s Table, a spotlight that, as he told me during a recent visit to Lima, brought him more attention than topping the 50 Best list.

His path to the top began at Le Cordon Bleu in Ottawa, followed by stints at New York’s celebrated French restaurant Lutèce, and Can Fabes, the late Santi Santamaria’s three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Spain. He then returned to Peru to work under Gastón Acurio, eventually running the Madrid outpost of Acurio’s empire before striking out on his own and opening Central in 2008.

Initially French-influenced, Martínez’s cooking gradually shifted as he became absorbed by his country’s staggering landscape and biodiversity. He began his exploration of unfamiliar ingredients and ancient techniques, diving deep into Incan experiments on how altitude affects growth, particularly relevant in a country with a huge range of foods, including over 4,000 varieties of potato. Peru’s geography creates dramatic cultural contrasts: the low-altitude coast (0–400m), home to cities like Lima, is modernized and internationally influenced, while the high Andean regions around Cusco (3,399m) maintain strong indigenous customs, traditional dishes, and communal values.

Local ingredients on display in all of their restaurants. Here at Mauka, the superb restaurant at Cusco’s Palacio Nazarenas Hotel .

These extremes shaped Martínez’s defining altitude-based culinary philosophy. Rather than conventional courses, Central’s menus are organized by elevation, from the Pacific Ocean floor to the high Andean peaks (negative 15 to 4,200 metres). To support this vision, he co-founded Mater Iniciativa, a research organization led by his sister Malena Martínez, who travels across Peru documenting indigenous ingredients, from rare tubers to obscure Amazonian fruits. His work has explored over 200 indigenous ingredients, half of them new to diners. As Martínez says on Chef’s Table: “Discovering things that people haven’t seen before, that’s my obsession.”

I was lucky enough to be invited to Lima last month to learn more about Martínez and León’s restaurants, and experienced some of the best and most complex cuisine I have had the privilege to enjoy in decades of food writing. Not only did I taste some wild and wonderful dishes (piranha was certainly a first), but I was deeply impressed by the care taken with every element of the experience, from the welcome cocktail from the beverage lab, to the thorough explanation of each ingredient, to the handcrafted ceramics in which every dish was presented and the wooden cutlery alongside.

Top left, the kitchen at Central, top right, chef Martinez, bottom left a welcome cocktail being served by beverage researcher Diego Villagrán, and bottom right, edible plants and herbs are highlighted on the way in to the restaurant.

We are miles away from the standard restaurant reviewer shorthand of “the chardonnay paired brilliantly with the scallops” and “the service was solicitous.” A night at Central or Kjolle is a new reference point for how fine dining has become a reflective, intellectual, and transformative experience. There is nothing casual about a meal at these tables. This is a night of pure discovery, prepared by chefs who might be better described as researchers and artists.

Dining at Central is like a night at the opera .

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Martínez and León each oversee different restaurants, though it’s worth noting that León held the position of executive chef at Central before opening Kjolle. Beyond these two, they also run the celebrated restaurant, MIL, located near Cusco in Peru’s Sacred Valley, which combines a restaurant with an Andean research centre at 11,500 feet near the Moray archaeological site. León has also developed the menu for Mauka, the superb restaurant at Cusco’s Palacio Nazarenas Hotel. Martínez, meanwhile, helms Lima in London and Maz in Tokyo, ranked 28th on the 2026 Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list. This couple is hardly resting on their laurels.

Having dined at all three of their Peruvian restaurants, I’d describe a night at Central as a grand opera, dinner at Kjolle as a delightful ballet, and a meal at MIL as a visit to a cool museum. All three are very different, yet each bases every dish on unique Peruvian ingredients exploited in the most creative of ways.

The dinner at Central comprised twelve courses, each inspired by a different altitude, beautifully presented alongside menus and booklets describing every ingredient in detail. As the meal unfolded, not for a moment was there any question of anything straying from perfection.

The menu at Central

High-altitude dishes featured corn, kiwicha and cushuro; descending through the middle elevations came cocoa pork and duck; lower still brought yuca and piranha (yes, the fish); and finally, scallops, octopus, crab and barnacles as we approached sea level. Quite the journey! — and so smartly depicted on the menu that indicates altitude levels alongside each dish.

As for dessert, expect no less than a trip upstairs to the Mater research centre for a fascinating talk on the diversity of Peruvian cocoa beans, followed by a cornucopia of delicate desserts made from the chocolate produced on site. Unreal!

Cocoa beans 101: what a treat to enjoy their deep-dive into cocoa beans.

At Kjolle, the menu comprises nine courses, and León’s style, though equally sophisticated is a bit more approachable than Martínez’s more elaborate menu. However, that apparent simplicity is deceiving for León spends as much time as her husband delving into the seemingly unlimited potential of Peruvian ingredients.

The dining room at Kjolle, the exquisite menu, bottom left: the crab with sweet potato chips and quinoa dusted herbs, and the tuber tartlet.

Her signature dish, “Many Tubers,” comprises a ring of roots including yuca, olluco, oca and sachapapa (a yam-like tuber), served alongside a tart of thinly sliced roots and tubers assembled on a crust made with cañihua, a cereal similar to quinoa (see below).

Other standout dishes included clams with sweet potato tuiles, cow rib with tumbo (a tropical fruit) and mochero chilis, and a fantastic dessert built around cocoa and Amazonian vanilla beans, broken down into their many components (shell, leaves, beans, and the connective tissue between them) and transformed into a series of small desserts.

Massive jungle vanilla beans: WOW!

Never have I witnessed such devotion to exploiting ingredients across every possible taste and texture. That commitment extends to beverages as well: both Central and Kjolle serve a wide range of house-made drinks, from cocktails to non-alcoholic and alcoholic creations produced in the beverage lab at their research centre by liquid research head, Diego Villagrán.

Incan agricultural ruins at Moray.

The third restaurant in their Peruvian portfolio, MIL, is located in Peru’s Sacred Valley, reached by an hour’s flight from Lima to Cusco, followed by an hour’s drive up to an elevation of 3,500 metres above sea level. The dining room overlooks the Incan agricultural ruins at Moray. Unlike the other two restaurants, the space is minimalist in design, letting the plates speak for themselves.

A warm welcome by a group of local women who taught us much about local customs and ingredients. .

During the morning, I spent a few hours with a group of women from the farming community of K’acllaraccay, 3,800 meters above sea level. We learned about their daily life, crafts and customs in this high-Andean community, walking through the hills tasting drinks made from tubers and picking herbs, many of which are found on MIL’s menu.

The elegant dining room at Mil, right: Chef Luis Valderrama, Bottom left and right, dishes highlighting potato, corn and quinoa.

A meal at MIL consists of eight courses exploring ingredients sourced from the surrounding ecosystem, including tubers, maize, legumes, cacao, Andean herbs, alpaca, black quinoa and tree tomato. Although the restaurant is overseen by Martínez and León, and the research centre Mater contributes to its work, the cooking is in the hands of Chef Luis Valderrama.

Taken together, these three restaurants and the work of Martínez, León and their remarkable teams make for an awe-inspiring experience. Never have I encountered this much care devoted not only to sourcing ingredients, but to presenting them so beautifully and in such artistically considered settings. A meal at any of these restaurants goes far beyond dinner. I have never experienced this level of cooking, and I found myself spending more time marvelling at every plate than actually satiating my hunger.

Art or food? Quite a bit of both.

These meals are so stunning and complex that I often felt overwhelm by it all, as though you I was discovering for the first time just how many directions food can go. No doubt, my travels in Peru were a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness cooking at the highest level by some of the planet’s most talented and curious chefs.

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I would highly recommend a trip to this incredible country not only for the cuisine, but the lovely (so cool!) people, and the incredible natural beauty from the mountains to the sea.

To chose a restaurant I would say that dining at Central is best suited to committed food lovers rather than casual diners. Kjolle is equally sophisticated yet a somewhat less intense experience so I’d suggest it as a fine place to begin your Peruvian adventures. As for MIL, if you are in Cusco or making the trip to Machu Picchu and are willing to make the journey, it’s well worth the detour, and a vivid example of just how complex and artistic restaurant dining has become in 2026

One of the six women we met from the farming community of K’acllaraccay near Cusco.

I will not soon forget these extraordinary Peruvian people, restaurants and passionate chefs, and am working on a second article on other superb restaurants in Lima, from casual to fine dining.

Stay tuned!

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