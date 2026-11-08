As I’ve been on a bit of a tasting kick lately, I’ve decided to start a series on my Instagram page where I taste and rate chocolate bars in search of my favourites. And to launch that series, I’m running a story on chocolate here this week to give a little background on those lovely bars.

Back in 1999, while everyone else was busy guessing who would be named the most important person of the millennium, I made my own list of key figures in the food world. More than twenty-five years later, I still stand by my top pick. And I suspect most of you have never heard of him.

The usual suspects were all there. Catherine de’ Medici, the Italian-born queen of France, is credited with bringing liqueurs, ice cream, pasta and artichokes to the French table (or so the story goes. Historians have been debating it for decades). There was the great gourmand Jean-Anthelme Brillat-Savarin, author of Physiologie du goût. And there were the chefs: Auguste Escoffier, Antonin Carême, Fernand Point and, of course, Paul Bocuse, crowned chef of the 20th century, who died in 2018.

But my choice was, and still is, the Van Houten family of Amsterdam, who in 1828 brought us something new to bite down on: chocolate.

Why Van Houten? Because for most of its history, chocolate wasn’t something you ate. It was something you drank. The Aztecs prized a frothy, bitter cacao drink, often spiced with chili, and valued the beans so highly they used them as currency. And they weren’t the first. The Maya and the Olmecs were drinking cacao long before them, and archaeologists have found traces of cacao in Ecuadorian pottery some 5,300 years old. When the Spanish brought the beans home in the 16th century, Europeans sweetened the drink with sugar, served it hot and turned it into the height of aristocratic fashion. But it was still a gritty, rich brew, with a slick of cocoa butter floating on top.

What Casparus van Houten did was invent a hydraulic press that squeezed the cocoa butter out of roasted cacao beans. What remained was a dry cake that could be milled into the fine powder we now call cocoa. His son, Coenraad Johannes, is credited with treating that cocoa with alkaline salts so it mixed more easily with water, a process still known as Dutching. Suddenly chocolate drinks were smoother and easier to make. Even better, all that extracted cocoa butter could be put to work. Blend it back with sugar and cocoa mass and you have the makings of something solid. Something you could snap. The chocolate bar was on the horizon.

Once the Van Houtens cracked the bean open, everyone else got in on the action. In 1847 the English firm J.S. Fry & Sons produced what is generally considered the first eating chocolate, mixing melted cocoa butter back into Dutch cocoa powder with sugar to make a paste that could be poured into moulds and set into a solid block.

Enter the Swiss. In 1845 David Sprüngli and his son Rudolf produced the first solid bar of chocolate in Zurich. In 1875 Daniel Peter, working with condensed milk made by his neighbour Henri Nestlé, created milk chocolate. A few years later, in 1879, a confectioner named Rodolphe Lindt in Berne developed conching, a long mechanical kneading and mixing process that aerates the mass, giving Swiss chocolate its satiny texture while driving off harsh acidic flavours.

And thus the modern chocolate bar was born.

The basic method hasn’t changed much since. Our tastes, however, have.

If the ’60s and ’70s were the golden age of Swiss milk chocolate (never was a Christmas celebrated in my house without a Toblerone), the ’80s brought the invasion of sweet, creamy, praline-filled Belgian bonbons, first invented by Jean Neuhaus Jr.

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The 80’s, a decade of sensual Belgian bonbons

By the late ’90s, aficionados had turned their attention to dark chocolate, the best of it from France. Leading the way were traditional makers such as Chocolat Bonnat and A. Morin (both founded in 1884), along with small-scale industrial producers like Valrhona (founded in 1922).

Valrhona’s very debonair founder, chocolatier, Albéric Guironnet.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, every chocolate house turned raw cacao beans into chocolate itself. But as industrial chocolate took over, most pastry shops and chocolatiers stopped making their own and started melting down bulk chocolate instead.

Beautiful chocolates from La Maison du Chocolat in Paris, made with couverture chocolate from Valrhona.

Few people realize, even today, that when you buy a bonbon from a fancy chocolaterie, chances are the chocolate part of the equation (known as couverture) wasn’t made in house. Most chocolatiers, no matter how famous, buy their chocolate from industrial makers such as Barry Callebaut (the company behind the Cacao Barry and Callebaut brands) and Belcolade. Yet there are exceptions, the most famous being the late Maurice Bernachon.

A brilliant chocolatier, Maurice Bernachon.

When Bernachon opened his pâtisserie and chocolaterie in Lyon in 1953, he refused to rely on commercial couverture and insisted on importing, roasting and grinding his own cacao beans in the back of the shop. You can still walk behind the famous Lyon pâtisserie and see the chocolate being made.

Easter at Bernachon with a chicken made from their famous chocolate.

Bernachon’s setup directly inspired a certain young American by the name of Robert Steinberg, who co-founded the Scharffen Berger chocolate company in 1996. After a visit to Bernachon in the 1990s, Steinberg wrote them a letter asking for an internship and was granted a two-week “stage” learning traditional chocolate making. He then spent months in his home kitchen testing some 30 varieties of cacao beans to develop an original American flavour profile. Soon after Scharffen Berger was born and so began the modern craft bean-to-bar revolution in the United States, which later spread around the globe.

Bean-to-bar makers control every step of production in house, and making chocolate from scratch is no mean feat. It begins with torréfaction (roasting) and concassage (crushing), followed by mixage (adding cocoa butter, sugar, lecithin and vanilla, plus powdered milk for milk chocolate). Next comes raffinage, which grinds the particles down to about 20 microns, then conchage, the kneading that makes the chocolate more fluid, tames its acidity, deepens its flavour and refines its texture.

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Yet in the end, like a winemaker who insists on pristine grapes, these chocolate makers care most about the beans. They buy their cacao directly from specific farms, cooperatives or regions, often through fair or direct trade that pays growers better, and aim to showcase each origin’s natural character rather than mask mediocre beans with excess sugar and vanilla. Depending on their origin, beans can produce flavours that are floral, lemony, maderized or berry-like, to name just a few.

The movement started with Scharffen Berger in the late 1990s, and brands like Taza and Mast followed in the mid-2000s. Around 2010, it went international, and it has since spawned hundreds of micro-factories. In 2013, Alain Ducasse jumped on the bandwagon, opening his first Manufacture de Chocolat in Paris. In Canada, look for SOMA in Toronto, Hummingbird in Almonte, Qantu, Avanaa and État de choc in Montreal, and Palette de Bine in Mont-Tremblant.

A selection of bean-to-bar tablets at Soma in Toronto.

All this has turned chocolate into something akin to wine, with makers often printing the farm, the variety and the harvest year on the wrappers. Also encouraging is that more chocolate is being produced in the countries where the cacao actually grows. Some of the most exciting bars I’ve tasted lately came from Ecuador, Peru, Vietnam and Venezuela, places that once shipped off their beans so Europeans could reap the profits. Now the people who grow the cacao are finally getting in on the action. Instead bean-to-bar, a better term for chocolate made in cacao-growing countries might be tree-to-bar.

These bars offer tastes far from the chocolate of even 10 years ago. Yet what a serious chocolate lover looks for hasn’t changed much, though. The Club des Croqueurs de Chocolat in Paris still sums it up nicely: a warm, glossy colour, a texture that melts smoothly and coats the mouth without feeling greasy, a deep flavour where a touch of bitterness is balanced by sweetness, and a finish that lingers long after the last bite.

As for those percentages, today the percentage is practically the whole label, and 85% or even 100% bars turn up not just in specialty shops but on supermarket shelves. More isn’t always better, and how much bitterness you can tolerate is a matter of taste. A standard milk chocolate bar still sits around 30 per cent. Back then I called 70 per cent my limit. These days I’ll admit to the occasional 80. Beyond that, the chocolate had better offer a myriad of aromatics to fend off the bitterness.

Cooking with chocolate has always been costly, and that’s truer today than ever. Yet like vanilla and coffee, good chocolate should be expensive. Cocoa prices have dropped sharply since 2024 when bad weather and crop disease in West Africa (which grows most of the world’s cocoa) sent prices past $12,000 a ton. But chocolate makers are still working through beans they bought at the peak, so don’t expect bargains anytime soon. And keep in mind, there’s also a lot of work behind that bar and packaging prices have also soared since the pandemic.

Chocolate is an endlessly fascinating subject, and it only gets more intriguing once you start tasting it and baking with it yourself. So thanks to the Van Houtens! Without them, none of this would be possible.

Well, not without a few more decades of gritty hot chocolate.

For the top bean-to-bar chocolate bars from around the world, in Montreal you won’t find a better location that État de Choc, at 6466 Boul. Saint-Laurent.

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