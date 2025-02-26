The yellow layer cake, a classic!

I make a lot of cake. Especially these days, because there's just something so comforting about having a piece of cake at the ready when the news is especially depressing.

That said, the cake-on-the-counter tradition has always been strong in my house. When my grandmother, a serious baker, used to come and stay with us, there was often a fresh cake on the counter when I got home from school. It wasn't a fancy layer cake but a snacking cake baked in an 8×8 pan and topped with a generous coating of firm icing. It was often chocolate, but my favorite was the yellow cake.