Introducing... Lick my Plate!
Let's cook!
(First off, apologies if you have already read this newsletter. I’m ironing out a few glitches)
Welcome to my first newsletter!
“Why a newsletter?” you may ask.
For many reasons.
At a time when everyone has so much to say on a wide range of topics on the food scene, it’s tough to make yourself heard in this extremely vocal crowd. And really, why do we bothe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Lick my Plate to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.