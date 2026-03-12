Chef José Avillez, left front, and his team after lunch at his two-star restaurant, Belcanto

The much-anticipated meal was to be the highlight of a recent press trip I took to Portugal. We were hosted by José Avillez, widely regarded as Portugal’s top chef, and the restaurant we were set to lunch in — Belcanto, his two-Michelin-starred crown jewel — did not disappoint. We began our trip with dinner at his excellent Bairro do Avillez, a space that counts several casual restaurants as well as Encanto, his other starred restaurant, which holds one Michelin star and offers a complex vegetable-focused tasting menu. Avillez helms several other restaurants across Portugal, in Lisbon, Porto and Cascais, as well as in Dubai and Macau.

The dining room at José Avillez’s Encanto, photo Sherif Tamim

Encanto turned out to be an excellent entry to Avillez’s gastronomy. Every dish on the tasting menu was creative, delicious, and skillfully paired with either a Portuguese wine or a non-alcoholic option. There were edible flowers bathed in a vegetable and truffle stock, chia tarts with caramelized onions, a buckwheat galette topped with a whisper-thin fan of carrot slices, a wild mushroom pithivier served with a tuft of shaved white truffle, quince sheets layered with Serra da Estrela cheese and more. Course after course delivered not only original flavours but genuine surprise, all crafted with organic and sustainable ingredients sourced from local producers.

Four courses from the tasting menu at Encando.

Vegetable tasting menus present a particular challenge as the most flavour-building ingredient, animal fat, is off the table. For a kitchen to produce that many moments of wonder is rare. The care from the floor staff and the innovation from the kitchen were both awesome in the truest sense. The restaurant itself was incredibly chic yet cozy, and everything — from the amuse-bouche to the choice of wallpaper — was in the best taste. That they earned a star was not in the least surprising.

The next day we headed to Belcanto for what turned out to be a four-hour lunch. Rated #42 on the World’s 50 Best list, Belcanto received its first Michelin star in 2012 and its second in 2014. Now, twelve years on, there’s no denying this ambitious chef is gunning for his third.

Upon entering, we were shown to the kitchen, where some about 30 cooks are crowded into tight spaces performing intricate tasks such as slicing almonds and shelling baby peas.

Some 30 chefs in the kitchen at Belcanto prepping for the lunch service.

On the floor, about 20 smartly-suited waiters moved in elegant strides, each wearing a small earpiece to monitor the timing of dishes and quietly resolve any unforeseen issue, whether an unannounced food allergy or a diner slipping away to the bathroom just as the appetizers were about to land

Details like these illustrated cards served with every course turn a meal into memorable experience.

With each course, a card was presented bearing an illustration of the dish’s inspiration — ducks, eels, oysters, and at one point Avillez himself, all beautifully drawn by one of the junior sommeliers. As at Encanto, the setting was supremely refined: every plate designed for its course, every glass chosen to best complement the wine, which was served at precisely the right temperature and paired with uncommon intelligence

Skilled sommelier, Nadia Desidério, serves rare fine wines at Belcanto

As the meal progressed, my admiration grew as steadily as the stack of cards beside my plate. The difference between a restaurant like Belcanto and your average very good restaurant is as stark as comparing the Kirov Ballet to a regional troupe. One is good, even memorable, but the other offers high art, rare talent and precision, elevating the profession to something closer to a calling.

By the end of this pristine meal, I had no doubt the third star was in the bag. I’ve eaten at several three-Michelin-starred restaurants, and Belcanto was not only their equal but exceeded them in several ways. The illustrated cards, the professional staff, the warm greeting, the superb ingredients, the exquisite washrooms, the linens, the glassware, the wines, the food… it was all, quite simply, perfect. And perfect means it can’t really get much better.

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And yet, at the recent Portugal Michelin ceremony, Belcanto did not receive its third star. Neither did any of the country’s eight other two-star restaurants, meaning Portugal has yet to count a three-star establishment. I watched the ceremony live on YouTube, and Avillez, no surprise, looked disappointed. I suspect he was asking himself what more he could possibly do.

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In my nearly 30-year career as a restaurant critic and food writer, I have never seen such an obsession with Michelin. When I worked in a Michelin-starred restaurant in France back in 1990, the staff, eager to earn a second star, talked about it constantly. But that was a European preoccupation. Michelin didn’t arrive in North America until 2005, with New York as the first city, followed by San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Chicago. The Tokyo guide only debuted in 2007.

Here in Canada, Michelin’s Montreal rating launched just last year, with the next ranking to be announced on May 6. Michelin was not generous with our stars, awarding only one-star ratings to three restaurants. Truth be told, no Montreal restaurant is at the level of a Belcanto, but I have my fingers crossed that established gastronomic institutions like Toqué! and Le Mousso will finally be recognized.

Beautiful food at Montreal’s Le Mousso, but not enough for a star.

That said, I fear Michelin is pushing chefs toward extremes that, despite enormous effort, leave them not only disappointed but in the red. I also question how the star system has divided the culinary world into two camps: starred chefs and everyone else. Michelin may draw a dismissive wave from some, yet there’s no denying that a star has become a badge of honour — and because Michelin is an international brand, it confers international recognition. Young cooks actively seek out starred kitchens to strengthen their CVs.

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I recently met a man who organizes high-end dinners in India who told me he was only interested in chefs with a Michelin star — preferably three — with fees that can run into the tens of thousands, or $400,000 in the case of one marquee name. Chefs who earned stars in Montreal last year told me that recognition fills the reservation book, earns you invitations to chef collaborations, and draws international media attention. But more than anything, a star delivers a kind of validation. In the words of British chef Margot Henderson: “Everyone’s trying to build to get a star, because if you haven’t gotten a star, who are you?”

There’s no denying that Michelin rewards creative, gastronomic cuisine — the more intricate the better. But I have to ask: why is simple food, perfectly executed with excellent ingredients, not recognized? Even in the crowded “recommended” category, many excellent restaurants are overlooked.

And on the other side of the ledger: how can a restaurant like Belcanto — clearly busting its chops on every front — still fall short of the highest honour? And how can storied gastronomic temples like L’Ambroisie in Paris, Georges Blanc in Burgundy, and Auberge de l’Ill in Alsace have a star taken away? I ate at Auberge de l’Ill years ago and, while it ranks as the most technically impressive meal of my life, it also ranks as the least soulful — because dare I say it, it was too perfect.

I’ve watched several episodes of the Netflix series Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars, which follows chefs around the world as they work toward their starry goal.

Every episode culminates at a ceremony where hopes are dashed or realized. But watching their anxiety and struggles, I kept thinking about how punishing the pursuit has become. In that series, the words “stress” and “pressure” come up more often than “amuse-bouche” or “sous-vide.” As my boyfriend Jean remarked while watching the show (with all apologies to female chefs): “Michelin really has these chefs by the balls.”

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I’ll push this further: I increasingly wonder what role Michelin plays in the abusive environments that have plagued many top restaurants. Nothing absolves René Redzepi, Joël Robuchon, Gordon Ramsay or any chef accused of abuse — hitting, pushing, or emotionally tormenting staff. But I can’t help wondering whether this insane quest for perfection is driving some chefs to breaking point. The standard of Michelin-starred cooking today is miles from where it was even a generation ago. Paul Bocuse earned two stars in 1960 when his restaurant’s bathrooms were still in the back garden. His three-star cuisine was bathed in cream, wrapped in puff pastry, poached in a pig’s bladder. Today, there are more staff in the kitchen than customers in the dining room, and the sky, apparently, is the limit

A dish at Mexico City’s two-star Quintonil. Nothing simple coming out of this kitchen either.

Perhaps it’s too late to dial back the standard. Once the bar is set, no one will accept a top rating if it’s been lowered. But is the bar now too high?

One can only wonder how much further chefs will need to push to reach the pinnacle of their profession — and whether, for some, the quest for Michelin greatness is not just unattainable, but ultimately pushing them over the edge.

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