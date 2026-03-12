Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

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Eugene Ting's avatar
Eugene Ting
6h

I loved this article. I felt like it was a 3 course meal and touched on your own experience at Belcanto to showcase the larger world that is the Michelin-focus chefs and restauranteurs.

I just started watching Knife Edge.

I wonder if you think there is room for other type of guide or rating-system and one that isn't so Michelin-focused? I know we have plenty of local, regional, national newspapers and publications that compete for attention in this space, not to mention Google Maps and those where crowdsourced reviews are commonplace. Is there some kind of middle path here?

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Robin Ann Fox's avatar
Robin Ann Fox
3d

Thank you. As a diner, I have really no interest in Michelin stars. I've done a few too many indifferent tasting menus (not at Michelin starred joints) but I really have no interest in food that is intended to impress with complexity.

I look for excellent preparation, carefully and locally sourced ingredients and most of all delicious food.

Is it delicious?

That's where Montreal excels and probably why Michelin will continue to ignore it.

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