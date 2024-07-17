Just a little note to let you know my cookbook, Make Every Dish Delicious, is on sale today on Amazon.ca for $28.50!

I use this book almost daily in my kitchen for all of my favourite recipes, and I’m proud to say it also won top honours in the Taste Canada Cookbook Awards in the General Cookbook category this year.

This book is filled with every day and special-occasion recipes but also plenty of advice for new and experienced cooks. For those of you moving into a new apartment, looking for a present, or hoping your kids or significant other will one day take over the cooking duties (hope springs eternal!), I can’t think of a better purchase. Or why not just buy it for yourself or that friend who could use some cooking tips?

It’s my everyday kitchen bible, so why not make it yours? And to those of you who already have it (and I’m told, love it) THANKS!

Let’s all cook together!

Share

Leave a comment

Buy Make Every Dish Delicious on SALE!