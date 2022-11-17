It's fruitcake season!
Love it or leave it, if you're going to make it, the time is now.
Welcome to newsletter #47!
If you are new here, please subscribe. And if you enjoy what you’re reading, please share, comment, and consider upgrading to a paid subscription as this is a completely reader-funded newsletter and paid subscriptions will help keep it going.
A bit of news on this newsletter.
As you may have noticed, I haven’t posted often this N…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Lick my Plate to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.