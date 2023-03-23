The dessert offerings at La Cabane d’à Côté in Mirabel, Québec.

It's cabane à sucre season, that time of year when the days are warm and the nights are cold, causing the maple sap to run and we Quebecers to head to the countryside to enjoy the traditional sugar shack meal. We’re talking pea soup, omelet, baked beans, baked ham, oreilles de crises (deep-fried salted fatback), pouding chômeur, crêpes and more! It’s a starchy spread that, right before consuming, we drown in maple syrup. If you grew up in this province, you’re no doubt familiar with this feast. And like me, chances are you've lived through some highs and lows when it comes to the cabane-à-sucre experiences.

My earliest sugaring-off memories are set on a cold school bus, followed by visions of crowds of kids being herded into a hall where plates are heaped high before a teacher arrives to pour a cup of maple syrup over the whole thing. For a kid with a mother from the Canadian prairies and a father from England, I hadn’t a clue what was going on. I remember those days ending with hoards of popsicle-stick-wielding, pint-sized hooligans battling to get to a trough of crusty snow for "tire" - some of which always ended up in my hair. I grew to dread those cabane-à-sucre school outings so much that by Grade 6, I played sick, stayed home, and ate Campbell’s soup.

The funniest cabane-à-sucre memory I recall is when my ballet class visited a less-than-stellar sugar shack near Lachute. The trip was planned by our teacher, a tyrant who spent the year telling us all to lose weight. Needless to say, we didn't dare eat anything, which wasn't much of a problem considering each plate was dominated by a muddy baked potato.

It would be a decade before I set foot in a cabane again. I was in the Laurentians with a Japanese boyfriend whose diet consisted mainly of sushi and sashimi. I stopped in front of a cabane in St. Jovite and told him I would show him something typically Québécois. If you want a good laugh, take someone weaned on raw fish and rice to a sugar shack. Although the food looked great, he just sat there and stared, eventually looking up at me and saying, "What is this?"

"Um, well, it's hunter food, I guess," I replied. "You know, something you would eat before going out to snowshoe or shoot a bear."

With visions of snow-bound ninjas dancing through his head, he ate a spoonful of beans and a corner of pancake. But he wouldn't touch the syrup, thus making my foray into Québécois culture a complete bust.

It took a cabane-à-sucre outing five years later to finally turn me onto the charms of this tradition. I was a cooking teacher at the time and we were welcoming a bunch of Belgian exchange students. One of my colleagues, Sylvain, invited us all to his home in the Outaouais, where his family held a feast in a cabin in the woods to celebrate the sugar season. It was one of those glorious sunny days, and the food, made by Sylvain and family, was drop-dead delicious - as was their homemade syrup. The Belgian kids loved gathering the buckets off the trees, rolling the "tire" off the snow, and throwing icy snowballs at the girls. Good times.

Sugaring off adventures aside, what I like most this time of year is making all sorts of desserts with maple syrup and especially, maple sugar. If you have not yet tried the maple and pecan shortbreads form my book, Make Every Dish Delicious (Chez Lesley in French), get busy! The recipe is also in this Substack post from last year. They are fabulous!

Maple pecan shortbreads

What I like most about that recipe is the use of maple sugar, which gives a far more pronounced taste than maple syrup. The sugar is made by boiling maple syrup, filtering, and then cooling it to a specific temperature to create crystals. You can find maple sugar in different forms, from a fine texture like icing sugar to maple pearls, and even chunks. It’s often sold compressed into blocks (also called sucre d’habitant) that must be grated.

In cooking school, we used to make little maple sugar tarts for mignardises trays and I later made this recipe often when I worked for a Montreal caterer. Maple sugar is expensive and probably not too easy to find outside of maple-producing regions so I hold back a bit when recommending recipes that call for it. But these tarts are so delicious that I cannot resist sharing this recipe. I unearthed it from my files, adapted it a bit and here you go: maple heaven!

These tarts are not only delicious but, much to my delight, they also won the Radio-Canada Combat des Chefs last week. Because I love eating them out of hand, I have yet to try this recipe as a full tart, but will let you know in an upcoming post how that works out. Enjoy!

Maple tarts, right out of the oven!



Maple Sugar Tartlets

Makes about 20 small tarts

165 g (1 1/3 cups) maple sugar

65 g (1/3 cup) brown sugar

2 1/2 tbsp flour

1 large egg

pinch of salt

60 mL (1/4 cup) milk

180 mL (3/4 cup) 35% cream

1 recipe sweet shortcrust pastry (see below)

Whipped cream to serve (optional)

In a medium bowl, mix together maple sugar, brown sugar, flour and salt. Lightly whisk together the egg and milk, and fold into the sugar mixture without over-whipping. Gently stir in the cream with a spatula and let the mixture stand for at least an hour on the counter (or in the fridge after an hour), stirring occasionally.

Prepare a standard muffin tin. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to 2.5 mm (0.4") and cut circles of dough into 7.5 to 9 mm (3 to 4") rounds. Line the muffin tins, pressing dough well into corners of each tin. Place paper cassettes (ideally mini muffin cups) atop each pie shell and fill halfway with baking weights or beans. Refrigerate while you preheat your oven to 350ºF (180ºC).

Bake the pie shells for 20 minutes, remove the baking weights and return to the oven for another 3 minutes. You can then unmould the blind-baked tart shells onto another, parchment-lined tray, and repeat the process with the rest of the dough to make about 20 shells in all.

Let cool slightly, then fill each tart shell with 2 to 3 tablespoons of the maple mixture. Aim to get the mixture right to the rim. Carefully place in the oven, and immediately lower the temperature to 325ºF (160ºC). Bake for exactly 15 minutes, or until filling begins to rise and bubble a little. The tarts should be set when you jiggle the pan.

Let cool completely before serving, topped with a little whipped cream if you like.

Sweet shortcrust pastry

for 350g (3/4 pound)

110g (1⁄2 cup) unsalted butter, room temperature

40g (1/3 cup) powdered sugar, sifted

1 pinch salt

2 egg yolks

1 tablespoon ice water

175g (1 1⁄4 cups) all-purpose flour

Beat butter, icing sugar and salt until smooth and creamy. Add egg yolks one at a time, then water. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Stir in the flour until the dough just begins to come together, then turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead with the base of your hand until it has a smooth consistency, without overworking it.

Flatten the dough into a disc, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate at least 2 hours before rolling.

A few cabane à sucre recommendations

Nine of the beautiful cabane à sucre dishes at La Cabane d’à Côté.

Many people ask me for cabane-à-sucre recommendations. Sadly I have not been too dozens but I certainly suggest a few.

The orgiastic Cabana à Sucre Au Pied de Cochon, is fabulous but, as usual, is completely sold out for this season. Happily there are other options. First, their take-out boxes with a cabane à sucre menu for two are copious and well-priced. Second, I’d highly recommend their next door La Cabane d’à Côté, which I actually prefer. I last visited this smaller, less rambunctious sugar shack in late-winter 2020 and enjoyed immensely. For reservations look here.

My especially-for-tourists recommendation is the legendary Sucrerie de la Montagne in Rigaud. Not only do they offer the whole spoon-playing, sleigh-riding, "tire"-eating experience, there's a general store / gift shop next door. Maple bubble bath anyone?

My third recommendation, Cabane à Sucre Bouvrette in St. Jérôme, is one I discovered with my kids when they were in daycare. This big cabane has excellent food and, for the kiddies, a little train ride through the woods and a small farm that houses turkeys, ducks, baby rabbits and llamas - none of which, thankfully, makes it to the menu. Best of all, the food is excellent and it’s an easy trip (count about 45 minutes) from the city.

Do you have a favourite cabane we should know about? Leave a comment below.

