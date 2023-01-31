Lesley in Lyon
It's not Emily in Paris, but whatever....
I’ve recently been brainstorming over a few ideas for my next book. I have one proposal that my French publisher is very enthusiastic about so fingers crossed that it will move forward. But I’ve also had several friends along the way suggest that I consider writing about my time working as a young pastry chef in France.
After my second year of cooking …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Lick my Plate to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.