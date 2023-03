Pâtisserie La Minaudière, circa 1989, at 5 rue de Brest in Lyon

Le Carrot Cake, part II

The day, like any other, started at 6 a.m.. At break time, I saw Thierry clomp across the kitchen in his clogs, papers in hand, to consult a fellow called Christophe, a senior member of the brigade who spent most days cracking jokes while making pâte de fruits. Peering…