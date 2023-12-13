Back in 1989 (yes kids, that long ago), I began what turned out to be three years of study at Montreal top hotel school, the Institut de Tourisme et d’Hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ). I was enrolled in the two year pastry and baking program that started out with basics in the first year and followed with more advanced classes in the second (my third year of study was in chocolate, ice cream and candy — but that’s a whole other story).

Debates rage on in the food world as to whether kids should bother with cooking school or just go directly into a professional kitchen. I’m team cooking school because at a good cooking school you’ll get a chance to try out all sorts of recipes you may never revisit again. This was especially the case in my boulangerie class where our teacher, a tall and elderly Swiss gentleman named Mr. Peret, had us making a new bread and cookie every day. We started with a white loaf and shortbreads, and by the end of the year we were making all sorts of fancy Danish and elaborate cookies you only see in old Swiss cookbooks. Halfway through the course, Mr. Peret had us making pretzels and bagels. I recall the bagels more than the pretzels but whatever, it was yet another baked good to check off the list. And then I never made a pretzel again.

Cut to two weeks ago when I receive an email from a wine journalist by the name of Karyne Duplessis Piché. Karyne is not only a writer for La Presse, she also started her own French wine magazine called ExtraBrute, which runs three issues annually. Yours truly writes for Extra Brute focusing mostly on food stories with a wine angle. Karyne contacted me to ask whether I’d like to participate in an atelier with her focused on riesling wines and pretzels. Yes, I said, but jeez, I thought, I haven’t made a pretzel since Mr. Peret’s class many moons ago.

So I started my deep dive into pretzel research. Turns out there are many variations regarding the composition of the dough, especially when it comes to proofing times. Some are made in a few hours, while others are left to rise overnight. You can make them with quick-rise yeast or sourdough. But if there is one constant for authentic soft pretzels it’s the use of a lye bath before baking. What’s lye?

According to encyclopedia Britannica: A chemical compound, lye is the alkaline liquor obtained by leaching wood ashes with water, commonly used for washing and in soap making.

When baking with lye, it’s essential to look for “food grade” lye, which is diluted in the water in which you bathe the raw pretzels before baking. The lye gives them that signature shinny surface and deep mahogany colour. The problem with using lye in baking is that it’s a very strong chemical that requires protective gloves and goggles when handling to avoid burns. Whoa! But before you get too alarmed, rest assured the lye is safe to eat once baked. As for using it in home baking, happily there are alternatives.

Upgrade to a paid subscription

Many bakers give the shaped pretzels a quick boil in a baking soda bath before hitting the oven, and some even add a bit of egg wash on top of that to ensure a golden colour. But I discovered on Baking Just Like Oma’s blog, that if you bake your baking soda at low temperature for an hour, the results are quite similar to using lye with no safety precautions required. I tried it and it works brilliantly.

In my recipe research I came upon the excellent video of the always entertaining Joshua Weissman who makes the pretzels using a lye bath so have a look if you’re interested in trying that out. I like his recipe because you can make pretzels from beginning to end in about 2 hours, whereas some recipes call for an overnight proofing.

I added a little video here (yes, I know the background music is Hungarian not German but whatever) to demonstrate the three stages of shaping the dough.

Balling the dough once measured Shaping it into a small log to facilitate rolling Rolling and shaping the pretzel

Loading video

On a final note, having tasted pretzels in their homeland of Germany, I realize the real deal ones are chewier than these, so I would really suggest rolling the dough into thin strands otherwise you’ll end up with buns. Good buns, but buns nonetheless. And these are soft pretzels so they should be soft in the centre. I’ll keep experimenting to make them even more authentic. I’ll even go so far as to try them with the lye bath, and topped with cheese too the way I tasted them in Vienna (Note to travellers: there’s a nice little pretzel stand in the Vienna airport). But try them I will because homemade pretzels are wonderful! For a sweet pretzel, I’ve added a variation with cinnamon sugar as well.

And to think that if Karyne hadn’t asked me to make pretzels, I would have stopped at just that one time in cooking school. Which has me thinking… maybe I should give Mr. Peret’s bagels a go too!

Soft Pretzels

Makes 14

2 cups (500 ml) water warm

1/3 cup (70g) brown sugar

3 1/4 teaspoons (14g) yeast

1/4 cup (60 ml) vegetable oil

5 1/2 cups (825 g) all-purpose flour OR a mix of 1/2 bread flour and 1/2 all-purpose flour

1 teaspoons salt

100g (just under 1/2 cup) baked baking soda*

3 cups hot water

Pretzel salt or Maldon salt

Salted butter (for brushing on the pretzels)

*To make the baked baking soda: Heat oven to 250°F (120°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread baking soda in a thin, even layer. Bake for one hour. Remove and set aside to cool.

For the dough: Combine the water, brown sugar and yeast. Let sit a few minutes to get the yeast going then add the oil. In a large bowl combine the flour and the salt, then stir in the yeast mixture. Shape into a dough and knead until smooth. You can do this in a stand mixer or by hand, but do your best to knead it well until it forms a smooth ball and the dough bounces back when pressed down with your finger.

Place in a lightly-oiled bowl, cover, and let rise in a draft-free and warm spot in your kitchen for about 90 minutes. You want it to at least double in volume.

When the dough is ready, turn it out onto your counter and press down to deflate. Portion into 14 equal pieces of 100g each, then roll each piece into a ball. Cover the balls with a clean kitchen towel as you go, and once you’re done let the dough balls sit on the counter while you clear everything off the counter and prepare a few parchment-lined baking sheets. Heat your oven to 450ºF (220ºC).

At this point you can either roll the dough into strands to make the pretzels or roll them first into little logs and then roll them into longer strands. I like doing it this way because it makes it that much easier to roll into long strips.

Roll the logs (or balls) into strands of 24” (60 cm), making sure the centre of the strand is thicker than the ends and that the ends come to a point. Double cross the strands and then lift the ends up and stick them onto the top of the pretzel to form a pretzel shape. Repeat the process with all the dough.

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the baked baking soda and the hot water. Dip each formed pretzel into the water bath, counting about 3 seconds per side, then place them a few inches apart on the baking sheets.

Sprinkle generously with the pretzel salt and bake for about 12 minutes or until deep golden brown. Once they come out of the oven, brush generously with the melted butter. Let cool, slightly, before eating.

For cinnamon pretzels: After dipping in the water bath, bake without the salt. Combine 1/2 cup (100g) granulated sugar with 1/4 cup (50 g) brown sugar and 2 teaspoons of cinnamon. Spread out on a plate and once the pretzels come out of the oven, brush with the melted butter and immediately dip them in the cinnamon sugar.

Soft Pretzels 599KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription

And a little reminder for those of you looking for an EXCELLENT cookbook for a holiday gift. I have two really good ones in mind.

Acheter Un Week-End Chez Lesley

Purchase Make Every Dish Delicious