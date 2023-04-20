I want to begin this newsletter with an apology for not posting since April 5th. Sadly, my mother passed away two weeks ago and we have been very busy settling affairs and just generally recovering from her sudden passing. But today I’m back behind my screen, which acts as a great distraction from all that has been going on. I wanted to write a post about my mom’s influence on my cooking, but I will save that for Mother’s Day. And for my next newsletter, I’ll be posting a review of a fabulous restaurant I visited recently in Quebec City.

For now on to a topic I’ve been wanting to write about for a while… brownies!

Jane’s brownies, done a new way

Explore the history of sweets over the past 40 years, and it would look something like this: carrot cake and French charlottes in the '70s, muffins and mousse cakes in the '80s, crème brûlée and molten chocolate cakes in the '90s, and cupcakes and macarons in the new millennium. And then, some time post cupcake mania, brownies snuck into the spotlight.

In recipe books, the brownie category exploded with everything from the classic brownie, to vegan brownies with cocoa nibs and sesame seeds. There were gluten-free brownies, dairy-free brownies, no-bake brownies, balsamic brownies, crunchy brownies, fudgy brownies, raspberry brownies, coconut brownies and, for when you're feeling a bit sluggish, triple espresso brownies. Sweet, simple and oh so addictive, brownies became the pop stars of the pastry world.

Sure, we've all been whipping up brownies for bake sales and home consumption for decades, but suddenly brownies also became a component of fine-dining desserts and a best-seller at all the best chocolate shops and pâtisseries. Even Parisian pastry shops began offering their version of “Le Brownie,” some more successfully than others.

Parisian pastry chefs, like Philippe Conticini, rode the brownie wave too.

Favourite Montreal brownies include the vegan brownie at Café Bazin and the extra-fudgy brownie at Olive & Gourmando. I also love the brownie and kumquat dessert at Restaurant Le St-Urbain when available, and the brownies with caramel at Merci la Vie in the Laurentians.

Brownies with candied kumquats at Le St-Urbain and caramel topped brownies at Merci La Vie.

What’s your favourite restaurant or pâtisserie brownie?

Despite the latest burst of retail interest in the brownie, this chocolatey treat is at its best when homemade. For years I tested recipe after recipe, my favourite one week being Susan Spungen’s Saucepan Brownies from her book Recipes: A Collection for the Modern Cook, the next, Dorie Greenspan’s Best-Ever Brownies from the book, Baking with Julia. So sure was I of my brownie brilliance that I bragged about my prowess at my son's daycare, only to find myself organizing a brownie taste test with a few of the teachers who were ready to put their family recipes against mine. No problem, I thought, until my brownies came in last.

The winner, Jane Demers, used a recipe that has been in her family for over half a century, originating at the now defunct Royal Savage Inn in New York state. I like Jane's recipe because it's easy, with everything mixed up in one pot. As for the texture, think cakey rather than gooey. My one big protest is that Jane iced her brownies, which I - the brownie purist - consider a big cheat. The debate is still on whether a brownie should be iced (talk about gilding the lily!), but I have to admit, hers won the competition, fair and square.

When I released my first cookbook, Make Every Dish Delicious (Chez Lesley in French) I knew I needed a brownie recipe in the chocolate chapter. Like all the recipes in the book, I had an idea what I was aiming for but took many attempts to attain my dream brownies. First, they had to be chocolatey. Second, they couldn’t be too sweet. Third, they had the have a firm crust with a fudgey centre. And finally, and this is the hard part, they had to have a shiny crust.

The brownie of my dreams, and check out that shiny crust!

For the chocolatey part, I used three kinds of chocolate: cocoa powder, unsweetened chocolate, and semisweet chocolate. For the not-too-sweet part, I couldn’t cut down on the sugar because I’d be compromising the fudgy texture. Instead, I upped the bitterness with a bit of espresso powder to contrast the sweetness. The firm crust and melting centre had a lot to do with the baking time, which works well at either 350º F for 25 minutes, or 375º F for about 20. As for the shiny crust requirement… not so easy it seems. In fact, that became my biggest challenge.

Google “shiny crust brownies” and you’ll come up with many theories, but few solid answers. Time and again I read that the only surefire way to get a shiny crust was to use a brownie cake mix. No thanks! I dug a little further and found that chocolate chips folded into the batter could be the answer, while others said superfine sugar over regular granulated, and/or the temperature of the butter once the eggs are added, was key too. I tested out all of these theories to the point that my kids asked me to please stop making brownies because they couldn’t eat one more. Undeterred, I carried on.

I finally came up with shiny-topped brownies by combining all of these techniques. Yay! And then when the day of the shoot for my cookbook arrived, my dream brownies came out with a crust as dull as a slice of brown bread. WHY?

I figured it was because I had swapped out my regular Baker’s chocolate for Lindt 99%. But then when I switched back to the Baker’s, the top was just as dull. What the…? Had I lost the brownie touch?

Alas, somewhere along the way, I had lost the shiny crust! (Photo: Maude Chauvin)

Turns out the secret was not so much about the ingredients but the technique. Through further trial and error I’ve discovered that it’s by beating the brownie batter to a ribbon stage (or at least the eggs and sugar) before you add the flour that you end up with a shiny crust. This requires a lot of beating to incorporate air into the batter. And when I say beating, I’m not talking one minute, but 3 to 4 minutes of beating at high speed.

To test my theory, I took Jane’s basic recipe, which does not result in a shiny crust, and applied the beating technique. The result was even better than the original, especially as I added a bit of extra semisweet chocolate to make them even more chocolatey

Chopped chocolate is a great addition to brownies.

I love the recipe in my book most, but I also love Jane’s recipe because though less chocolatey, it’s just a bit easier. I made them yesterday and even my brownie-overloaded kids scarfed them up.

Jane’s Shiny Brownies

Fills one 8X8-inch (20X20-cm) pan

1/2 cup (110 g) butter

2 squares (2 oz, 60g) Baker's unsweetened chocolate

1 cup (200g) sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs, straight from the refrigerator

1 cup (140g) All-purpose flour

3 1/2 oz (100g) best-quality semi-sweet chocolate, chopped

* frosting (optional)

Preheat oven to 350ºF (180ºC). Grease a 8X8-inch (20X20-cm) pan and line the base with parchment paper.

In a large saucepan, heat the butter until melted and bubbling. Off heat, stir in the sugar and chopped chocolate, stir until smooth and allow to cool to lukewarm. Transfer the mixture to a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment (you can also do this right in the pot with a hand held mixer), and beat in the eggs one by one. Continue to bet at high speed until very light and fluffy for 3 minutes. Add the flour and mix on low speed just until it disappears. Fold in the semisweet chocolate by hand, scraping any flour left along the bottom and sides of the bowl.

Pour the batter into the pan and smooth out evenly, getting right into the corners. Bake 25 minutes for fudgy brownies, or 28 minutes for more cakey brownies. Remove from oven and let cool before slicing into 16 squares, or icing, if that’s your thing.

* For a simple chocolate frosting: Beat together 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick or 55 g) unsalted butter with a 1/2 cup of sifted icing sugar, 1 teaspoon of milk and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla. When super smooth, blend in 1 1/2 oz (45 g) melted and cooled semi-sweet chocolate. Beat for about 3 minutes until creamy, then spread a thin layer over the cooled brownies before they are sliced.

