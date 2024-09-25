Cookbooks, the good, the bad and everything in between.

As I’ve written here before, I own a lot of cookbooks, so many that I’ve I run out of shelf and storage space. So I started giving them away, selling them, and in many cases boxing them up and dropping them off at either my local library if they were new or charity shop when they were used. Unfortunately, when dropping the cookbooks off at the charity shop, I tend to leave with a few I pick up there as well.

There’s an unspoken rule in this house that nobody’s allowed to complain about the number of cookbooks stacked around the place (that said, I do often complain about the number of wine bottles crowding every part of the kitchen but that’s what you get for living with a wine writer). You could say I have a cookbook obsession, but I see it more as a necessary library I’ve assembled to consult for work. And consult them I do, as not a day goes by around here that I don’t have my nose in a cookbook. But because I’ve been consulting cookbooks for over — I kid you not — half a century now, I’ve developed a list of cookbook likes and dislikes. And as I’ve written two (cough, cough…) award-winning cookbooks myself (and presently at work on a third), I’m constantly assessing what makes a cookbook either earn a place on my shelf, or get tossed into that giveaway pile.

When writing a cookbook, I always keep in mind my likes and dislikes.

These thoughts came into sharp focus this month when I was reading through two new cookbooks: one terrible, for obvious reasons (mistakes, unclear instructions, poor photography etc) and the other, not at all terrible but not as great as I’d hoped for reasons I’ll explain below. So I’ve compiled a list of my pet loves and hates when it comes to cookbooks, which you might consider when next considering the purchase of a new book. I would love to hear about yours.

And before we get started, I’d just like to mention one issue that I never take into consideration: price. Cookbooks are expensive to produce, and I strongly believe most are sold at a fair price. European cookbooks often cost more, so I like to do an extra bit of research before forking over for one of those, but British cookbooks are a weakness of mine (they’re so beautiful!) so I’m ok spending a bit more. To each his or her own, but more often than not, cheap cookbooks the worst in the category. With cookbooks, I strongly believe you get what you pay for.

The good

A voice: I don’t care if the book is written by the most famous cook on the planet, I expect some decent writing alongside those recipes. I want a few stories, some cooking advice, food history is always beneficial, and that extra something to make this book stand out from countless others. I also look for a down-to-earth author I can relate to, not someone going on about their summers in the Hamptons or their celebrity dining companions. I don’t give a stuff about your magnificent organic garden or château unless you planted it yourself or renovated it from the ground up. I also love a good dose of humour, and a self-deprecating paragraph of two is always endearing.

Having received the galleys of the The Art of Living According to Joe Beef months before it was published in 2011, I didn’t know what to think. It was sharp and funny, but just so out there! But their risk paid off, not only setting a new standard in the genre, but opening the door to a whole new generation of irreverent food writers and cookbook authors.

Concise instructions: If your chocolate chip cookie recipe takes up more than one page, you lost me. If I can’t find the step where I add the salt, you lost me. I like a recipe to be bang, bang, bang, bang, so please don’t start telling me about how much you loved edible flowers in the middle of the salad instructions. I’m also a fan of a second indication when it comes to bake times. Instead of: “bake at 375º about 50 minutes,” I prefer, “bake at 375º for 50-60 minutes or until a cake tester inserted in the centre comes out clean.”

Metric measures: I will no longer purchase a cookbook — especially a baking book — that doesn’t include proper metric measures, and by that I mean solid ingredients (sugar, flour, nuts) in grams, and liquid ingredients (milk, maple syrup, oil) in millilitres. Measuring in cups is less precise and takes longer to prepare than measuring in grams when you can place you mixing bowl on the scale and measure ingredients directly in the bowl instead of messing up measuring cups.

As recently as five years ago, metric measurements in North American cookbooks were rare, but now I’m seeing them quite often, which is great. But let’s also see metric measures listed within 5 grams or millilitres, because unless you own a drug dealer’s scale, 3.5 grams is an unrealistic measure for those using a kitchen scale. And that 1 ml measure of salt (see below right) drives me around the bend.

Super-precise measurements and faulty metric measurements make me crazy.

Consistency: This is one I learned from writing a cookbook myself. You can’t have a cup of parmesan in one recipe weighing 115g and 135g in another. You can’t blind bake a tart in one recipe at 375º and 350º three pages later. I once wrote in a cookbook that I didn’t really eat much fish but then included five fish recipes in the next chapter. As my editor smartly pointed out, that doesn’t make sense. After cutting a vegan recipe from a book manuscript, another editor told me she axed it because it wasn’t my style. Fair enough.

On the left, an image from a cookbook published in 2001, on the right, a picture taken with an iPhone last month.

Excellent photography: Look back 20 years ago and you’ll see that food photography was good (à la Donna Hay) but nothing compared to the seriously gorgeous pictures we see today. At a time when so many cooks are posting beautiful food shots online, food photography is hitting a whole new level of wow. That said, you’ll still see flashy books with bad photos that hardly entice you to try the recipe. And though it is a costly proposition for a publisher, readers are increasingly insistent on having a picture to match every recipe. My first book didn’t, and boy did I hear about it.

Tasteful food styling: You can’t talk about beautiful food photography without a gifted food stylist working his or her magic in the shadows. One could even argue that the food stylist is as important as the photographer in keeping the feel of the book consistent from the opening pages to the last dessert.

Something new and seriously appealing: With so many books to chose from, it’s certain a cookbook has to offer something new to the market: a new technique, a new take on an old recipe, something unexpected, a personalized version of a ethnic cuisine, a deep dive into a single subject or foreign cuisine (hello Naomi Duguid!) etc. And frankly, something fun or exciting. And like a good restaurant menu, a good cookbook is filled with recipes you want to taste. Before buying a cookbook, I flip through the pages hoping to find at least five recipes that immediately grab me, which is why I prefer buying cookbooks in a bookstore than online.

Naomi Duguid’s book on Persian cuisine, so much more than a compilation of recipes.

Authority and reliability: As much as I like Stephen Colbert, I’m not interested in his new cookbook. Or Eva Longoria’s or even Gwyneth Paltrow’s (though I think her first cookbook was pretty good). Sure they sell a ton of books, but I’m not their audience. I like cookbooks written by experienced food writers and cookbook authors who aren’t just jumping onto the cookbook bandwagon but adding to the conversation.

I love me some headnotes! A recipe without a headnote gives me little incentive to get up off the couch and get cooking. Give me something! Did this recipe just appear out of thin air? What — or who — inspired this dish? Why do you love it? Share a few hints to make it come out best. I recall a recipe in a headnoteless cookbook for “Molly’s Smoothie” and I couldn’t stop thinking, “who the heck is Molly?”

The bad

Mistakes: It’s practically impossible to find a cookbook that doesn’t count at least one mistake. I will say that though my French cookbook Chez Lesley has a few mistakes, my English cookbook, Make Every Dish Delicious, is mistake-free, and Rose Levy Beranbaum told me that her Pie and Pastry Bible also has no mistakes, which is quite a feat considering how many measurements are in that book. Otherwise, ask any cookbook author about mistakes and he or she will regale you with stories of missing oven temperatures, wonky quantities, or even entire pages missing. Sadly, it happens to even the most famous authors. A few are forgivable, but there are limits! Ottolenghi’s book Sweet included 21 errors, including wrong ingredient amounts and incorrect baking temperatures. Ugh. For sure some editor got fired over that one.

An excess of instruction: I have long been a fan American chef Nancy Silverton but her recipes are so detailed that I am turned off by the number of steps to produce something as simple as a cookie. I’ve often adapted Sliverton’s recipes to cut out about a third of the steps. I’m patient but there are limits! I have most of her books but every time I buy a new one I read through the recipes and quickly realize why I never make them. Baking is intimidating enough, so why make it so unnecessarily difficult? I also dislike her books because of an excess of difficult-to-acquire ingredients (cake yeast… seriously?) and an excessive number of ingredients that make little difference to the end product. Again, I’m a patient cook. But give me a focaccia recipe with maybe two different flours, not four!

Waste: I’m ok with an extra egg white or two but an extra cup of leftover icing after I’ve generously frosted a cake? Whoa. A recipe for a dozen scones that calls for 5 sticks of butter means that each biscuit counts close to 1/4 cup of butter. Butter’s expensive so that kind of excess to me is ridiculous. Also, why use five vanilla beans in a litre of ice cream when two is enough (and one would be fine too)? And no thanks to a salad calling for a bunch of four different kinds of herbs. Or a stew with one teaspoon of preserved lemon. Is it really worth picking up a whole jar for one teaspoon ?I hate that kind of thing.

Ghostwriters: Even if the Oprah Magazine Cookbook was surprisingly good, these kinds of cookbooks just aren’t my thing. See above under Authority and reliability.

No pictures: Now I’m on the fence about this one. A lot of people complain that books need photos to draw in readers, but I’m also a fan of literary cookbooks that put the writing (story) first and the recipes second, books like Laura Calder’s Kitchen Bliss, and Amanda Hesser’s Cooking for Mr. Latte, and Simon Hopkinson’s famous, Roast Chicken and Other Stories. It’s actually a secret fantasy of mine to write a book like that where the recipes are so good that they don’t even require pictures. Maybe one day.

Thrown together to make a buck: I once received a Gordon Ramsay cookbook that looked as though it was assembled in a week, especially as Ramsay was photographed wearing the same outfit in most of the pictures. I’m also not big on books by authors who are compelled to release a myriad of books every year, with fast and easy recipes and little to no writing. I thought that’s what the internet is for.

Bad binding: You buy a $50 book, and after using it three times, the binding cracks and the pages start to fall out. Not good.

Too much: With hundreds of pages, and an endless list of recipes some book are overwhelming. I often wonder why books like that aren’t split into two tomes. There are only so many recipes we’re going to cook from a book, so if the book is massive, that percentage is even lower. Unless it’s a reference book, I’m not buying. I’m also done with coffee table cookbooks, which were big in the 90’s, especially chef cookbooks.

Massive chef’s cookbooks: cooking tool or living room decor?

Speaking of chef cookbooks… Chef cookbooks are the dustiest on my cookbook shelf, especially a category I call the "uber-chef bibles." Half cookbook and half coffee-table book, these tomes are packed with glossy pictures, ode-to-the-chef introductions by their peers, preachy texts devoted to esoteric techniques and ingredients, chapters on mentors and influences, and recipes difficult enough to give even experienced cooks a nervous breakdown. Charlie Trotter started the genre and ever since, one of these 300-plus page glossies lands with a thud on cookbook shelves every season. One can only question what use they are to the home cook.

And finally… the endless acknowledgements page: When cookbook shopping, I often flip to the acknowledgements page to decipher the true voice of the author. The notes are telling. Many seem to use this page as a forum to apologize for their insecurities. Friends, family and editors are praised for their generosity, their tolerance, their undying support, their faith, their attention and especially their love. Lines like "thank you for tolerating my endless questions and patiently explaining things over and over," don’t exactly instil confidence.

There are, however, the authors who get it right. And, by coincidence, they usually turn out to be the authors I trust most. Jamie Oliver's thanks page in Jamie's Kitchen is a humorous take on this convention and includes an original spread of doodles, drawings and blurbs acknowledging everyone from his "gorgeous wife Jools" to his "mum for checkin' all my spelling." And in Appetite, British author Nigel Slater pares his thanks down to a list of names. No-nonsense thanks-yous for a no-nonsense cookbook.

So, which cookbook author has mastered the acknowledgements' page? None other than Julia Child In Mastering the Art of French Cooking written with co-authors Simone Beck and Louisette Bertholle, Child thanks everyone from friends and family to the U.S. Department of Agriculture in one concise paragraph. The only slight gush comes in the last sentence with thanks to a certain Avis DeVoto for providing "encouragement for our first steps, some 10 years ago, as we came tottering out of the kitchen with the gleam of authorship lighting our innocent faces."

Now that's an acknowledgement worth acknowledging!

