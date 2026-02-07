Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen Buschman's avatar
Ellen Buschman
5h

The best in Mexico City: the Red Tree House (condesa neighborhood) ! Beautiful, super friendly, breakfast included, complimentary happy hour! Just near old hippodrome for jogging/walking etc. The same owners run hotels in Zipolete and Oaxaca, with the same open friendly structure.

Reply
Share
Robin Ann Fox's avatar
Robin Ann Fox
8h

Oh yes - for my 60th birthday I stayed for a few nights at a very luxurious resort in Vermont. You probably know the one. Every single thing was supposed to be exactly as you wished but almost nothing was. Service was barely visible (and not in a good way). The restaurant, incomprehensible, had a very limited menu with very few choices. The included wines were really indifferent. The architecture is magnificent, the cottages very comfortable. It was an outlandish expense and nut at all a fabulous experience.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Lesley Chesterman and others
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lesley Chesterman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture