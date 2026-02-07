A heavenly view to wake up to.

Whenever planning a trip, I dread the moment when I start checking out hotels. I always mentally set a price of $300 as the maximum for a hotel room and really get excited when I find something good for less. And I have. Last year, when traveling around France, I found a fine hotel in Avignon and yet another in Burgundy where I booked good rooms for under $200. Yippee!

That said, I will never forget the, shall we say, less than desirable hotel rooms I’ve had the misfortune to sleep in, and they were all in France as well, namely Anjou, Condrieu, and Lyon. I’m talking about the kind of rooms where you don’t lift up the mattress cover for fear of the stains you might see.

The awkward shower set-up in a Paris hotel room.

Some travelers believe the hotel room means little as you are only there to sleep and wash up on your way in and out from visiting a city. I get that. However, others question why you would ever book a hotel room less appealing than your own home. I get that too. In Paris I stayed in a hotel where the shower was right in the middle of the bathroom. Or, worse yet, in Arles, the shower was — I kid you not — in the middle of the living room of the family that owned the hotel. And they were all watching a soccer game when I arrived to take a shower. No thanks. I’m at the age now that a minimum of comfort and cleanliness — and privacy! — are a must.



I’m not sure if this was always the case, but hotels these days are pulling in customers by selling a lot more than just a room. No doubt feeling the pinch from the Airbnb alternative, many hotels are now offering an “experience,” a luxurious escape from the same ol’ back home. We’re talking about a better bed, a better bathroom, a better breakfast, and a better brand of soap in that fabulous shower.

Share Lick my Plate

Luxury comes at a price, of course, as I’ve come to realize from watching, or should I say obsessing over, various YouTube channels where regular folk rate luxury hotels, luxury resorts, and luxury travel. My favorite is Walk with Me Tim, where British travel vlogger Tim Lindon rates airlines, cruises, train trips, and the highbrow hotels the world over. He is so specific that he rates the showers by how many people he thinks could get in them!

I cannot deny gawking at the end of these videos when the price per night in said hotel is posted, because we’re talking in the region of $2,000 to $3,000 for one night (the Armani Hotel suite reviewed in the video above comes in close to $4,000 a night). Yes, Tim books suites, usually enjoys a cocktail or two, and samples the breakfast, but for such big bucks I’m surprised they still charge for the gummy bears in the minibar.



It’s fun comparing the suites at the Ritz to the suites at Claridge’s and seeing what kind of cheap Champagne perks come with these rooms. And I am not alone because Tim has close to a million followers, no doubt living vicariously through this personable Brit. Yes, it’s all ridiculous excess, but luxury hotels aren’t going away any time soon. The global luxury hospitality market was valued at $154.32 billion in 2024, was expected to reach $166.41 billion in 2025, and projected to surpass $218 billion by 2029. Major hotel groups like Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott, and others are aggressively expanding their portfolios. Hyatt alone has announced plans to open 50 luxury hotels by 2026. That’s a lot of suites for Tim to review.

Upgrade to a paid subscription



The only person I’ve ever met who doesn’t enjoy a fancy hotel is my ex-husband, who worked as a pastry chef in several luxury hotels and found staying in them reminded him of work. Ha! Otherwise, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone not up for a night of cocooning at the Ritz. I’ve always sort of believed that the reason people want to get rich is that, along with the fast cars, high fashion, and Birkin bags, is to eat in multi-starred restaurants and stay in posh hotels. For that crowd, a $3,000 nightly hotel stay is no biggie. But being the person who combs through hotel sites for any kind of deals, I have to wonder if there really is that much more enjoyment at a wildly expensive hotel.



Having been a restaurant critic for 20 years, I’ve adopted the same critical approach with hotel rooms. I’ve been lucky enough to stay in many beautiful hotels, and every time I did, I questioned why I didn’t go into hotel management, picturing myself as a modern-day Leona Helmsley complaining about water drops on the lettuce.



I can think of several hotels I’ve visited that merited the luxury moniker but three especially spring to mind ( so you don’t think I’m the offspring of an oligarch, I should specify they were all on press trips, so I was comped).

The first is the Hotel de Castellet in Provence, which boasts a three-Michelin-starred restaurant with a vintage Champagne cart and a cheese room — not just a cart, a full room! My number two would be Alain Ducasse’s La Bastide de Moustiers. Located in the mountainous region of the Haut-Var in Provence, the Bastide is the epitome of chic rusticity. And for #3, how about Les Prés d’Eugénie, the spa/hotel/restaurant of the late, great chef Michel Guérard, for a hotel name-drop? I had a maisonette there that would make a Kardashian weep and enjoyed a breakfast at Les Prés glorious enough to impress even the most jaded gourmet.

As a runner up here in Canada, a recent visit to the Muir Hotel in Halifax, Nova Scotia wowed as well.

The breakfast table setting at Les Prés d’Eugénie

Yet looking at rates at those three hotels today, I’m surprised to see the room rates are not much higher than those of the top hotels in Montreal. As great as they were, the price was not in the super-luxury category. Of course, the famous hotels in cities like New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, or Dubai (I’m talking everything from the Connaught in London to the Waldorf Astoria in New York to Raffles in Singapore) come in at an astronomical price due to reputation and location. But outside of these big names, there are muy expensivo hotels that aren’t offering you so much glitz as an “experience.” Because, yes, my friends, the experience is what luxury is all about in 2026.

Leave a comment

At these hotels, we aren’t just going on a vacation; we are escaping to PARADISE, where the food is fabulous, the setting is jaw-dropping, and the staff assures that your every whim will be met. This aren’t just hotels, but bucket-list destinations.

The mighty and magnificent Fogo Island Inn.

Until recently, the only hotel I had experienced offering this sort of stay was the Fogo Island Inn. Since its opening in 2013, adventurous travelers have headed to this magnificent hotel located on a remote island off the coast of Newfoundland to experience the distinct landscape, traditions, and history of this magical setting. It is truly one of the world's most magnificent hotels.

Scenes from the Chablé resort in Mexico, including the beautiful bar, the veranda, the Ixi’im restaurant and the breakfast set-up.

More recently I spent three days at another jaw-dropper of a hotel, the Chablé Yucatán resort in Mexico, an impressive #8 on The World’s 50 Best Hotels list of 2025. (And yes, this was also an invitation, so no, I did not cash in my RRSPs to go there.) I was there because Jorge Vallejo, the chef of the Mexico City restaurant Quintonil (that I wrote about here), oversees the food in the Chablé properties.

Share

Upon arrival, we were whisked away by golf cart to a welcome harmonization ritual hosted by the hotel’s resident spiritual healer (interesting if a bit odd, having a spiritual moment alongside half a dozen food writers.) Following that, guests were escorted to individual casitas, luxurious suites each with a small pool kept at the ultimate temperature according to the weather. Inside was a king-size bed fitted with the ideal fluffy/firm pillows and the most pristine white sheets (I didn’t inquire about the thread count, but one can only imagine). Small snacks and mocktails were set out to welcome us as we inspected the inside/outside shower, the dressing room, and fabulous bathroom, and the seating area where your schedule is laid out for your stay. There are dancing shows, breathing classes, yoga sessions, barbecues, Mexican spirit tastings, cooking classes, excursions to ancient Mayan ruins, bicycle tours, and so much more

The magnificent shower, the pool area, the pool with the casita and complimentary snacks that arrive daily.

Pre-breakfast coffee arrives as if delivered by elves at 7:30 a.m., ready for your morning swim. Breakfast can be enjoyed in the pool restaurant or on the patio of your casita. Privacy is a given here, with a small rope pulled over the entranceway as your do-not-disturb sign.



Cocktails abound, but this isn’t your all-inclusive mojitos and margaritas but complex beverages created by the several mixologists on staff. Dinner is held at one of three on-site restaurants, all of them overseen by talented chefs. Ixi’im is the fine-dining restaurant whose walls are lined with over 3,000 bottles of tequila, the largest collection in the world.

At Ixi’im the restaurant holds the largest tequila collection in Mexico.

There’s a nine-hole golf course, a tennis court, a pickleball court. The spa offers every care under the sun, though the basic hammam circuit is the best I’ve ever experienced. Oh, and if you have children, the kids’ club is like some kind of fantasy island for toddlers, with slides, games, art projects, books, and so many activity options overseen by lovely ladies that you’ll feel good about abandoning your kids there

Activities at Chablé include cooking classes, barbecues, spirits tastings and excursions.

The hotel is located in the popular resort town of Mérida, but we didn’t see anything of it as the hotel is 45 minutes away. The only time we left the property was for an excursion to Uxmal, the Maya archaeological site in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. No, your vacation takes place within the walls of the Chablé resort, which probably explains why most guests stay for three days. And as the only transport on the property is by bicycle or golf cart, it’s quiet, a far cry from all-inclusive resorts I’ve stayed at where you never really unwind. Of course, if it’s action you’re up for, you’ll find plenty of hotels that specialize in that. But if it’s peace and calm you’re after, I don’t think you could do much better

Cocktails galore and excellent Mexican cuisine, especially specialties from the region.

The price for a stay at Chablé? About $1,600 a night (for 2) in high season (with breakfast! and about $800 in summer when temperatures hover around the 40°C mark in this part of Mexico.

Is it the best hotel I’ve ever been to? Yes with the magnificent Fogo Island coming in second because of the weather. Would I go on my own dime? For a special occasion for three nights? Yes, I’d save up. It was so lovely that I woke up one morning and seriously wondered whether I was in heaven. Now that’s what I call an escape!



Now I just want Tim to get there to tell us how many people he can fit in the shower!

Please tell me about the best hotel you’ve stayed at!

Next post: three recipes from Chablé!

Leave a comment