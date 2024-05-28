“No matter how often I eat out, tipping remains a minefield. I like it when service isn't included: I sing hallelujah and tip properly. Alas, there are way too many who don't: when I worked in restaurants, people would sometimes furtively cache a 50p coin under their saucers. My tactic was to run after them bellowing: "Excuse me, sir, you've left your bus fare on the table." These days I pay the service charge, hope and pray it gets to the staff and scuttle off into the night, suffused with some vague sense of guilt and shame.” — Marina O’Loughlin, former restaurant critic, The Sunday Times

I recently gave a talk about the history of Quebec gastronomy, and at the end of the night a woman came rushing out of the crowd to ask me a question. It wasn’t the usual, “Can you recommend a good bring-your-own-wine restaurant?” No, instead she asked: “What is the correct tip on my restaurant bill?”

Ah tipping, a topic that will long remain a hot one. It seems like most everyone wants advice on tipping practices, as in the how, the why, the when, but especially, the how much? I was recently complaining about tipping to my hairdresser, all the while forgetting that I’d soon be tipping her as well. And afterwards I went to bakery next door to pick up a croissant and was faced, yet again, with the option to tip the salesgirl for doing nothing more than putting said pastry in a bag.

Frankly, I’m at a loss when it comes to many tipping practices because these days tips seem to be required for everything. I’m still not sure how much to tip a hairdresser, a bellman, a valet parker, or an Uber driver. Yet when it comes to restaurants, I have a set tipping routine that I’m happy to share.