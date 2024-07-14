All of my pastry teachers at the ITHQ. Mr. Noeninger, far left. I’m sure he made all of those perfect chocolates.

In the fall of 1989, having finished my second year of pastry school at Montreal’s Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ), I entered a specialized class in, I kid you not, chocolate, ice cream and candy, or, as the course description read, Techniques specialisées en chocolaterie, glacerie et confiserie. I was thrilled to be delving into the world of haute chocolaterie, but it turned out to be a tough year because of our teacher, a Frenchman by the name of Jacques Noeninger.

Mr Noeninger, as we called him, was the most meticulous pastry perfectionist I have ever encountered. He had the most piercing blue eyes, and if he ever shot you a disapproving glance you would immediately break into a cold sweat. He was the definition of the word stern, and if you ever caught him laughing, he was probably laughing at somebody, or more precisely some inferior pastry chef.

When we walked into his laboratoire (not for a minute would he ever use the lowly word “kitchen”), he had a banner hung over the tables with the words Le travail c’est la santé (working is good for health). Any kind of chatting or conversation during our four-hour classes was deeply discouraged. His idea of bliss was seeing the entire class hand-dipping chocolates in silence. Like I said, it was a tough year.

Mr. Noeninger was extremely elegant, but in a Bond villain kind of way, decked out in the most pristine chef whites and always with dress shoes. Not once did I see him without his chef’s hat within those four walls, and I’m talking the tall, tall chef’s hat. The idea of him wearing a baseball cap or running shoes is completely unfathomable to me. And considering this was a chocolate class, it was a miracle of sorts that I never saw even a smudge of cocoa, ganache or caramel on his apron. Pastry was not a job to this man, it was his religion.

As you can imagine, the first few months of class were extremely stressful. After learning to temper chocolate in his extremely precise way, we went on to make chocolates (or as the French call them bonbons) beginning with the simple truffle and soon carrying onto complex creations with whisper-thin nougatine bases, whipped egg-based ganaches, candied fruit and homemade pralines. Every chocolate was hand-dipped and God forbid your bonbon had a “foot” (meaning you used too much chocolate) or a smudged fork mark (meaning you didn’t trace the markings at the right moment). If your chocolate wasn’t properly tempered and took more than a minute to set or didn’t set with the requisite beautiful shine (the hallmark of perfectly tempered chocolate), you might as well pack up your equipment and exit through the nearest open window rather than risk Mr. Noeninger seeing your inferior work and shooting you that look of disgust and disappointment.

I have a million stories from that year (don’t get me started on the ice cream classes) but the point I want to get to here is that by the time I graduated from Mr. Noeninger’s class, I had become a bit of a Bond villain chocolatier myself, scoffing at any bonbon that wasn’t Swiss-Clock perfect. Secretly, I’d still indulge in the occasional Coffee Crisp or Kit Kat, but the idea of Mr. Noeninger even tasting those commercial chocolate bars would be the equivalent of Alain Passard enjoying a bowl of Kraft Dinner.

That Spring, post graduation, I went to work for one of France’s top pastry chefs, Yves Thuriès at his restaurants in Cordes-sur-Ciel in the southwest of France near Albi. His team was made up of hot shot young French pastry chefs who worked like maniacs and partied just as hard. They weren’t especially friendly to the young Canadian who showed up in their laboratoire. Oh they were happy to flirt with me, but once we started working together, they scoffed at my chocolate tempering, my hand-dipping technique and everything I learned in Mr. Noeninger’s classes. Apparently I was too slow and Allez, allez! (move it, move it!) more or less summed up what they thought of my work. By the end of my first week, I was a nervous wreck. Come October, I was a changed person. I never smoked cigarettes, but by the end of that eight-month stage, mentally, I was a three-pack-a-day chain smoker.

After years of psychological abuse in the hands of French madmen in search of pastry perfection, I eventually made my way back to Montreal where I worked for a couple more evil French pastry chefs before landing a job as head pastry chef for an excellent caterer. Suddenly there was no toque-wearing madman there to tell me my eggs weren’t properly cracked or my sugar roses sucked. No, now I was in charge and instead of taking the shit, I was the one giving it. Finally!

My victim was a mild-mannered Quebecois guy called Sylvain, who became my man of choice to perpetuate the chain of abuse. To be honest, Sylvain had some pretty strange habits the required correcting, and as chef, it was my responsibility to rip him a new one whenever he’d make an ugly mousse cake or put a butter wrapper on the pastry cream. In return, Sylvain would often drop the suggestion that when Quebec separated, Anglos like me would be kept on as slaves. Never a dull moment in a professional kitchen!

Anyway, as this was an upscale catering outfit, I now had the perfect platform to show off all of my favourite recipes, from Champagne mousse to croquembouches, and every day I took on a new challenge. It was great, save for the fact that I was also forced to maintain several of the caterer’s big selling items. I left the carrot cake and pouding chômeur to Sylvain, but for big banquets I was forced to make some of the low-brow mignardises too, and the one I dreaded most were the ridiculous chocolate-covered strawberries. And I say ridiculous because a monkey could make chocolate covered strawberries and I, as someone who endured years of apprenticeship in the hands of French masters, was far, far above this menial pastry task. But when you have 1000 chocolate-covered strawberries to make for a banquet, you suck up your pride and get dipping.

I don’t know who the first person was to ever dip a strawberry in chocolate, but I’m sure they hit the banqueting spotlight in the eighties when people like Martha Stewart, Liz Neumark and Lee Bailey turned catered events into extravagant displays of wealth and excess. Or maybe it was those ladies at The Silver Palate. Who knows, but I do know that I made a lot of them, and to this day the chocolate-covered strawberry turns up at every wedding banquet and on many a Valentine’s Day dessert plate.

You gotta admit, they’re pretty.

We made them a little more complicated by first dipping the strawbs three quarters of the way up in white chocolate followed by a second dipping in dark. Some people use those extra-large Driscoll’s Berry Big strawberries, but we just used large strawberries, though you could use any size you like. You can also do a triple-chocolate dip, with a layer of milk chocolate between the white and dark, but really, there is such a thing as excess and to me the triple dip is one dip de trop. That said, I’m not a fan of the single dip. It looks cheap and amateurish, whereas the double dip looks chic.

The once-dipped strawberries, ok, but you can do better.

And whatever you do, don’t start writing on the berries like this. EESH! But also, because the strawberry is humid, those letters will soon drop off. Not good.

No, just no.

Some people like the “Tuxedo” look on their strawberries, which is funny, but extra work and really, a bit cheesy. For instructions, look here.

The tuxedo chocolate-covered berry, cute but time consuming.

As for a recipe, there really is none but there are steps to follow.