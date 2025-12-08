Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
4d

What a beautiful tribute to how restaurants become woven into the fabric of a city's memory! The way that matchbook validated four decades of sensory recollection really underscores how physical objects can anchor even our most distant dining experiences. It makes me think aboutthe role ephemera plays in preserving culinary history when the restaurants themsleves dissapear. The connection between your parents' immigrant stories and their embrace of Montreal's restaurant scene adds such a lovely emotional layer to this whole exhibit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Caroline's avatar
Caroline
4d

Formidable lecture, que de beaux souvenirs de belles adresses culinaires disparues, Montréal nostalgie! Bravo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lesley Chesterman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture