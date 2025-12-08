The menu of Café Martin, never went but certainly heard A LOT about it!

As promised, here is the second post inspired by the McCord Museum exhibition On the Menu – Montreal: A Restaurant Story. As mentioned, I will be organizing a guided visit for Substack members, so if you are interested, please message me at criticsnotebook@gmail.com. We will have to keep the group to a certain size, so it will be first come, first served once I have a date. I have two travel posts planned, which I will now post after the holidays so that after this post I can share some recipe ideas for the holiday season.

As the spokesperson for the McCord Museum’s exhibition On the Menu – Montreal: A Restaurant Story, I’ve perused the exhibit over half a dozen times by now, and I still haven’t read every card and analyzed each menu. But every time I visit, some new memory grips me, many of which are very distant and many of which are recollections I heard from my late parents, Sylvia and Tony Chesterman, of restaurants I never ate at myself, but still seem familiar thanks to their descriptions

My parents, Sylvia and Tony Chesterman, restaurant lovers until the end of their days.

Much of this exhibit, or perhaps the part that draws me in the most, focuses on the era that they experienced and I only caught the tail end of. It also made me realize that my interest (verging on obsession) with the Montreal restaurant scene has had so much to do with their love of dining out. And boy, did my parents enjoy a good restaurant. Looking back on all of those old menus, I started to understand why.

My father was born in England in 1935 but spent the war years in Ireland with his Aunt Kathleen. Of course, food was rationed during that time, and I recall my father telling me about how, in Ireland, several of his friends had little to eat. One story of a boy who came over for tea to their house and looked on in awe as Auntie Kathleen spread jam on a slice of bread has never left me.

Years later, when my father returned to England, he went home to his mother who he claimed was a terrible cook, no doubt doing her best with a scarce pantry post-war. Later, as a student at Oxford University, my father, despite his scholarship, worked several jobs to make ends meet. Between jobs as a lifeguard and in a bakery (I can’t imagine what he did there), he and his friend, future Beat Poet Michael Horovitz, used to steal food at university banquets by sneaking under the tables and reaching up to grab whatever they could get their hands on. I always giggled at these stories, which my dad regaled us with often. Yet now that I’m older, I see the sadness in them. Needless to say, restaurant outings, in the beautiful city of Oxford, were not part of his weekly routine.

La Sorbonne restaurant in Oxford, where my father certainly never ate.

Born in Saskatchewan in 1937, my mother grew up in a Ukrainian/Polish family on a farm in Manitoba. As my grandmother and great-grandmother always had extensive vegetable gardens, the families ate very well. They also kept chickens, raised and slaughtered all of their own livestock, and baked bread, made with the wheat they grew and milled, in a wood-burning oven. Canning, pickling and preserving was second nature to my grandmother.

My mother later moved to a mid-sized town near Winnipeg called Transcona, where supermarket products eventually began to replace many of the homemade items. As for restaurants, I recall my mom telling me about one that was the location of her first date with my dad, where they ate spaghetti. Otherwise, even in big-city Winnipeg back in the ‘50s and ‘60s, dining out probably meant a deli, a steakhouse, or a Chinese buffet. Fine dining? That would most probably be limited to the Palm Lounge at the famous CP Fort Garry Hotel.

The cocktail bar at the lounge of the Fort Garry Hotel

My father eventually made his way to Canada and ended up teaching French at a high school in Transcona where my mother taught English (we always found this quite amusing since my dad spoke pretty rudimentary French). My parents met, survived the spaghetti-dinner date, fell in love, and got married in 1961. They then moved to Montreal where, both on salary (my mom was a teacher and my dad worked for the National Film Board), they started to enjoy Montreal’s lively restaurant scene. Having both come from what could then be described as culinary wastelands, they embraced the city’s eating establishments wholeheartedly.

My father went on to run an advertising agency in the heart of downtown, which in the ‘60s and 70’s was already an exciting time for restaurants. My mother, a terrific cook, shared his enthusiasm, going so far as to enroll in cooking classes with the famous chef Pol Martin (who, we all later found out, worked in restaurants not as a chef but a maître d’).

Not only did my parents get to eat in some pretty spiffy restaurants, they also experienced the famous World’s Fair, Expo 67. Like the New York World’s Fair of 1939-’40, Expo 67 inaugurated the modern era in Montreal dining. Visitors crowded each pavilion’s accompanying restaurant, the most prestigious — and expensive — being Le Château at the Czechoslovakia pavilion. The most popular was Le Bavarois Munich, located at the International Village, and the one that garnered the most critical acclaim was Les Quatre Régions at the Swiss pavilion, which would later become the now defunct William Tell, located on Stanley Street. The two that received the most accolades from my parents were the the Santa Anita at the Mexico pavilion and the Moskva at the USSR pavilion, and I do recall them saying the Cuba Libres flowed freely at the bar of the Cuban pavilion.

Expo 67 menu of the Burmese restaurant

Many of those menus are on display at the museum, and oh how I envy those who got to taste all of that incredible food at a time when each cuisine was prepared by chefs flown in from each country to helm those restaurant kitchens, and gastronomy had yet to be diluted by the influence of fusion cuisine experiments. And just look at those prices!

For the majority of Quebecers, young and old, these restaurants were the first to show them just what a restaurant could be beyond the usual café, cafeteria, or stuffy hotel dining room. And Montreal has benefited greatly from its reputation as one of North America’s fine-dining capitals ever since.

In the time after Expo 67 when restaurants began to flourish in our city, most of the best tables were downtown. Gourmets flocked to fabulous French restaurants like Café Martin, Les Halles, La Rapière, and Les Chenêts. And if you were looking for a little fun, the place to be was Crescent St.’s El Gaucho for succulent grilled meats and the Kon Tiki in the Sheraton Mt. Royal Hotel for exotic cocktails and Polynesian nibbles.

My parents also regaled us with stories about long-gone restaurants like Ruby Foo’s, where my mother said it was the first—and only—time she saw women decked out in diamonds and long dresses. And the famous Chez Bardet, where after dining lavishly with another couple and receiving a bill for $106, my father turned to his dining companions in the parking lot and said, “Well, we’re never going to spend that much money on a meal again.” But of course, they did. Especially when they started taking my sister Lorraine and me along.

The menus of Ruby Foo’s

Of those early meals, the ones I remember most were at Mountain Street’s La Crêpe Bretonne, which was so popular that I still recall lining up in the cold to get in. And when you did, you’d run up to the open kitchen to watch a lady in full Breton coiffe make gigantic crêpes on a “tuile” the size of a hubcap. We’d eat egg-ham-and-mushroom filled “galettes,” ice-cream-and-syrup-topped crêpes, and the occasional sip of cider. I’m still sore that restaurant is no longer.

How I miss La Crêpe Bretonne!

The ‘60s through to the ‘80s were high times for downtown Montreal fine dining. But by the eighties, the best restaurants began to emerge elsewhere. Up-and-coming St. Denis St. and tony Laurier Ave. became hot destinations for bistro lovers and those seeking cutting-edge nouvelle cuisine.

Then came a massive influx of trendy restaurants on St. Laurent Blvd., beginning with Lux and Boulevards, reflecting how close the nightclub experience had become to that of dining out. With trendy background tunes, eye-catching plate presentations, New-World wine lists, scantily-clad waitresses, and a cast of Montreal’s beautiful people, restaurants on The Main like Mediterraneo, Prima Donna, Globe, and especially Buona Notte quashed the competition downtown

At restaurant Buena Notte on the Main, celebrity customers used to sign plates, which soon filled several walls of the restaurant.

By then, my parents weren’t going out so much, and we, the kids, were out dancing, and eating, drinking, and soaking up the same city my parents embraced back when they arrived in 1961. It was thanks to them that I grew to love this city. Not because of the architecture, the museums, or the universities. It was because of the restaurants and the passionate people who ran them. The city of Montreal has its share of problems, many of them very divisive, but I believe we can all agree that the restaurant scene is one of our great assets.

Something funny happened last week that made many early memories come flooding back. I was a guest on the CBC show, Radio Noon, and at the end of the program, another guest was brought on by the name of Ezra Soiferman, who is responsible for a beautiful display of Montreal restaurant matchbooks in the McCord exhibit.

Part of Ezra Soiferman’s restaurant matchbook collection at the McCord Museum

Ezra, who will be launching a matchbook project, Montréallumette, in mid-2026, claims to have most of the matchbooks of Montreal restaurants. While listening to him talk about his collection, I piped up and said, “I’m wondering whether you have a matchbook of a restaurant called La Locanda Florentine?”

Aahh.. La Locanda Florentine…

I dined at this chic Italian restaurant in I’d guess 1983, when I was probably 15. The restaurant, on Stanley between de Maisonneuve Ave. and St-Catherine St., was owned by a certain Roberto Tomei, who later went on to run the excellent Italian restaurant Baci on McGill College, and then later a short-lived Montreal outpost of the Parisian restaurant Fouquet’s.

La Locanda was my first taste of fancy Italian food, and when I say fancy, I mean anything beyond the red-sauce pastas and veal piccata of the day. If I remember correctly, this is the place where I first tasted ossobuco, and I bet my dad let me have a glass of Chianti to go with it. The room was crowded with the sophisticated, downtown crowd. Now THIS, I thought, was what life was all about!

Roberto came over to see if everything was okay. My dad, proud of his latest restaurant discovery, always loved to shoot the breeze with the restaurateurs, and he was right because those little chats made me realize the importance of the customer/restaurateur relationship. Sadly, after only a few dinners, La Locanda closed. But as Roberto moved on to Baci and the Locanda spot was taken over by what was to become my dad’s favourite restaurant, Le Taj, it all turned out okay.

Those memories are now so distant that I enquired about the matchbook to determine whether that restaurant was actually there or a figment of my imagination. After all, my last meal at La Locanda would have been over 40 years ago.

On the show, Ezra said he would have a look. And sure enough, that afternoon, he sent me a picture of the matchbook. I was floored! Indeed, my memories were real, and though faint, they are somehow, at the same time, very strong

The proof that La Locanda Florentine was not a figment of my imagination.

To this day, every time I walk down Stanley I remember those sensual meals at La Locanda; when I walk down Mountain, I recall the beautiful smell at La Crêpe Bretonne; on The Main, I can picture the chic room at Mediterraneo; on St-Denis, I feel the excitement of entering the original Toqué; on Crescent St., I recall the formality at Les Halles, and so on and so on. And I’m so grateful that my parents soaked it up fully and passed on their love for a beautiful room, a fine meal, and a friendly maître d’.

So many of my memories in this city revolve around restaurants, and I bet many of yours do too.

