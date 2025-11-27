Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NAOMI DUGUID's avatar
NAOMI DUGUID
4d

The show is great... I think it's scheduled to run until October of 2026, not just until February

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christine Asmus's avatar
Christine Asmus
2d

So much fun for you - a trip down memory lane.

I’d enjoy a trip down San Francisco’s past restaurants on a different scale, ethnic.

How about the Titanic’s menu and the Lurline’s menu!

The French may’ve had aspic but we had our jello!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lesley Chesterman
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture