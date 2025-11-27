Beautiful menus, restaurant accessories and so much more at the Au Menu exhibit at the Montreal Museum.

This past Monday, Montreal’s McCord Museum launched the exhibition On the Menu – Montreal: A Restaurant Story. The exhibit offers a fascinating look back at Montreal’s diverse and ever-evolving food scene from the 1960s to today. And what I cherish most about it is that I was the person who originally presented them with the project.

At the launch of the exhibit this past Monday with museum director, Anne Eschapasse. Photo: Eva Blue

It was the summer of 2015 and I had just finished a series of stories on the history of Montreal dining for Food Arts Magazine when the idea popped into my head. I remembered that in 2002, the New York Times restaurant critic at the time, William Grimes, had been tapped by the New York Public Library to sift through its collection of menus and curate the “New York Eats Out” exhibit. I never got to see it but ordered the exhibit’s accompanying book, Appetite City.

If New York could recount the history of its restaurant scene, so too could Montreal, I thought, especially because there was an interesting parallel to be made.

Montreal’s restaurant scene was widely believed to have really taken off after Expo 67, the World’s Fair where every international pavilion had an accompanying restaurant. This huge influx of foreign cuisines not only opened a world of new flavours to Montrealers, it also welcomed many international chefs, several of whom decided to stay in Montreal once the fair was over.

A few menus from the Expo 67 World’s Fair in Montreal, photo: Eva Blue

In New York, Grimes clearly believed the New York World’s Fair of 1939–40 inaugurated the modern era in New York dining as, like in Montreal some 30 years later, every participating country, from Brazil to Turkey to France to the Soviet Union, took the opportunity to highlight its national cuisine. And again, as was the case after our World’s Fair, French chefs also chose to remain in New York, primarily because the Nazis had taken over Paris. One famous Frenchman, and the manager of the French Pavilion dining room, Henri Soulé, elected to make the temporary restaurant a permanent feature of New York’s landscape, and thus the legendary Le Pavillon was born. Over the years, Soulé and his staff welcomed many young French chefs who eventually helmed famous Manhattan French restaurants such as La Caravelle, La Grenouille, and La Côte Basque.

Chef Jean-Paul Grappe, my former teacher and so much more.

Here in Quebec, the French chef Jean-Paul Grappe helmed the French pavilion kitchens and afterward also chose to settle in La Belle Province, where not only did he lead the brigades at famous French restaurants like Café Martin, La Marée, Le Kir, and La Brioche Lyonnaise, he then went on to teach advanced cooking at the Institut de Tourisme et d’Hôtellerie du Québec, where his students included the likes of Martin Picard, David McMillan, Charles-Antoine Crête, Christine Lamarche, Pasquale Vari, and even yours truly.

So back in 2015, I was humming with ideas when I sat down to write this proposition to the powers that be at the museum:

I was recently speaking about the nostalgia Montrealers have for the Golden Era of gastronomy in our city that happened post Expo 67, when restaurants like Chez Bardet, Chez son Père, Café Martin and La Sapinière where THE references for haute gastronomie in and around Montreal. This recent talk of reviving the Eaton’s ninth floor restaurant has also gotten quite a bit of attention, as did Chez Delmo and Laurier BBQ a few years ago. It happens all the time. I have been thinking of this wonderful history of gastronomy in our city and I think it would make for a fascinating — and extremely popular — future exposition at the McCord. I have countless ideas on how the city’s restaurant scene and “cuisine québécoise” could be displayed in the most dynamic ways possible. I was told the museum’s concern would be that this kind of exposition would be a two-dimensional experience. Yet there is so much wonderful video footage of the city’s famous chefs available that I see no reason why we couldn’t make it more than simply a display of old plates, photographs and menus. Instead I’m picturing a multi-media exposition on a par with our city’s renowned restaurant scene. I see this as a time line that would be drawn from the fifties, through to Expo 67 to the seventies, eighties (the eras of the great hotel dining rooms), nineties (when kitchens went from French rule to Québécois rule), and all the way up to the incredible restaurant boom Montreal is experiencing today. The history of our city’s food and restaurant scene is fascinating, and as the food world and restaurant world is experiencing an all-time high right now, I have no doubt such an exposition would be hugely popular and draw in not only locals but the numerous tourists our city attracts to dine in our world-class restaurants. In 2002, the New York Times restaurant critic, William Grimes, curated an exposition devoted to New York’s restaurant history at the New York Public Library and it was a big success. All this to say, I have many ideas about how we could make a project like “L’historie de la gastronomie québécoise” a big success. I also think the McCord museum is the perfect place for such a show.

After a few such letters, I finally convinced the museum bigwigs to give it a go. But as all projects take time, this one took a while to get off the ground, especially as there was a large staff turnover, and a little thing that got in the way—mainly the COVID pandemic.

When I heard last January the project was moved to the front burner, I was thrilled. I did not work on the exhibit beyond a few meetings, but I’ve been credited with the idea and have been named spokesperson for the show, which will run until February 2026.

Perusing the exhibit, photo: Eva Blue

When I finally saw the results of all this at the official launch last Monday, I was beaming. As a proud Montrealer who spent my life not only frequenting but also documenting and supporting our city’s fantastic restaurant scene, I soaked up the exhibit’s audiovisual testimonials, photographs, menus, and objects. The exhibition not only highlights the evolution of Montreal’s fine-dining restaurants, but also delis, cafés, and diners.

A section devoted to more casual fare, photo Eva Blue

The exhibition is ideal for us nostalgia junkies as it also offers a voyage back to the time when Old Montreal was fine-dining central, The Main was supper club city, and downtown was where the biz men gulped down birdbath martinis over expense-account lunches.

I was gripped by the sight of menus from restaurants where I had dined with family, friends, on dates, birthdays, and especially for reviews. The memories were many, not so much of specific dishes but of the chefs that oversaw the kitchens at the time, the eager restaurateurs, the neighbourhoods that were in and out, and the general formality or “coolness” of the establishment—most of which are sadly long gone.

Restaurant matchbooks, remember those? Photo Eva Blue

I will follow this post up with a second devoted to the exhibit. The museum has organized a tour with me in December, which quickly sold out. But I would like to organize a tour especially for my Substack subscribers. I’ll try to make it happen. Let me know if you’re be interested in joining in on a healthy dose of restaurant nostalgia.

