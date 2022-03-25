More Montreal Faves
My go-to's for meats, fish, cheese, vegetables, bread, chocolate and more.
Just a reminder that as of April 1st, free subscribers will receive one newsletter a week and paid subscribers will receive two or three. Please consider upgrading to a paid subscription if you like what you’ve read so far. And a reminder that a percentage of all paid subscriptions this month will be sent to the World Central Kitchen in support of feedi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Lick my Plate to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.