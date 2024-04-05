Gamay vines in a vineyard of Château du Moulin à Vent

I started taking wine classes in the early nineties, and a lot of the things I learned back then have stuck with me since. I’ll never forget that Châteauneuf-du-Pape can contain up to 13 varietals (though that number has now increased to 18). When blind tasting, if the wine smells like black olives chances are you’re holding a glass of Syrah. And as for the smallest white wine appellation in France, that would be Château-Grillet in the northern Rhône. Good luck getting your hands on that one.

Another fact I picked up in those early wine classes is that in the Beaujolais region of France, the best wines were to be found among the 10 “crus.” A classification within an AOC (appellation d’origine contrôlée), a cru refers to a wine-producing area rather than an individual vineyard. From north to south the cru of the Beaujolais are St-Amour, Juliénas, Chénas, Moulin-à-Vent, Fleurie, Chiroubles, Morgon, Régnié, Brouilly, and Côte de Brouilly. Each has its own personality and appeal.

A map detailing the crus of the Beaujolais

I distinctly recall my teacher telling us the most qualitative among the lot were Moulin-à-Vent and Morgon. Today, with so many talented winemakers in the Beaujolais, it would be fair to say you’ll find superb wines made by star vignerons in each of those regions. Yet since those classes, that beautiful name, Moulin-à-Vent, stuck with me. When I was invited to the Beaujolais region in late March to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Moulin-à-Vent appellation, I jumped at the chance.

Situated between the city of Lyon to the north and the region of Burgundy to the south (right below the vineyards of Mâcon), Beaujolais has been known for its wines since Roman times. Made with Gamay and Chardonnay grapes, the wines are produced in a proportion of 90 percent red wines to 10 percent whites and rosés.

Wait, you’re thinking, Beaujolais… the same Beaujolais we all slurped back for years on the third Thursday of each November? The wines that tasted like banana and strawberry with no length, complexity or cellaring possibilities? That’s a serious wine?

Now let’s not confuse Beaujolais with Beaujolais Nouveau, a wine (but more so a marketing stroke of genius exploited to the hilt by Georges Duboeuf), which today is shunned by wine lovers altogether. Though good fun at its height, the Beaujolais Nouveau craze of the past 50 years did nothing to promote the image of Beaujolais as a serious vino worthy of a gastronomic dish (ask a Beaujolais winemakers about Beaujolais Nouveau and watch his or her expression turn from a smile to a frown). Yet as Burgundy wines are becoming increasingly pricey, oenophiles are turning to the Beaujolais crus as an affordable alternative to those posh pinot noirs.

When purchasing these wines, a starting point would be the broad category of "Beaujolais." A step up are wines labeled "Beaujolais-Villages," which offer more complex flavours and structure. However, the best of Beaujolais are the “crus” (whose names are more prominent on the bottle than the word Beaujolais) that are grown in distinct areas with specific altitude, sun exposure, and soil. To be even more precise, within those crus are areas known as “lieu-dits” that have even more specific soil types such as deep granite or shallow granite, limestone, sandstone etc.

Why opt for a cru Beaujolais? These light to medium-bodied wines are complex, food-friendly, age-worthy and — for you branché wine drinkers out there — all the rage in sommelier circles.

As stated above, the Moulin-à-Vent cru is considered among the best — if not THE best — of Beaujolais (though I’m sure Morgon and Fleurie fans may want to debate that statement). It is also, as of 1924, the first delimited communal appellation in the Beaujolais. And now Moulin-à-Vent winemakers are in the process of taking this classification further to promote the subtlety and diversity within those distinct terroirs by applying for recognition of “Premier Crus” for 14 selected “lieu-dits.” As in Burgundy, Champagne and Alsace, Premier Cru vineyards in the Beaujolais would be classified by the quality of terroir that produces the wine, unlike in Bordeaux where classification system is based on the value of the wine.

Two bottles of Moulin-à-Vent from the same producer, but the bottle on the right includes the “lieux-dit” in this case, La Rochelle.

Share

What makes this renowned, 630-hectare region so distinct?

Moulin-à-Vent is one of the flattest regions of the Beaujolais appellation, yet there are east facing hills that benefit from dry, relatively warm, downslope winds. There’s a reason the windmill was chosen to symbolize this terroir.

The iconic windmill of Moulin-à-Vent, which dates back to the XVth century.

The soils consist of iron-rich rose granite with quartz, mica, feldspar, blue stones and clay topped with colluvium, loose, unconsolidated sediments that accumulate at the base of hill slopes. Gamay does well on granite (Beaujolais winemakers say granite brings finesse and clay brings power) but when it overproduces it tends to make diluted and acidic wines. That’s hardly the case with the top crus, however, as the high-porosity granite soils are well-drained, but also poor, which stresses the vines resulting in low yields of smaller, concentrated grapes.

upgrade to a paid subscription

Left, Brice Laffond of Château du Moulin-à-Vent holding pieces of granite in the vineyard, and right, Elisa Guérin of La Famille Guérin shows the sand-like topsoil in her vineyard.

The majority of Beaujolais’ reds are made using the method known as carbonic or semi-carbonic maceration to produce, light, fresh and fruity wines with soft, subtle tannins. Another characteristic of Beaujolais is that grapes are vinified by layering whole bunches or partially destemmed clusters in tanks. In order the keep the clusters whole, most of the region’s grapes are hand harvested. Why keep the stems? To increase the tannic structure of the wine, absorb alcohol, preserve acidity and add complexity with more “spice” and diverse flavours.

Other Moulin-à-Vent winemakers are opting for a vinification bourguignonne, the traditional way of making red burgundy where destemmed grapes are fermented in open wooden vats (foudres) and aged in 228 litre barrels (barriques), resulting in wines with a richer colour and tannins that require several years of ageing for peak consumption when they “pinote,” meaning they evoke fine pinot noirs.

Moulin-à-Vent wines are often described as full and luscious with depth and a silky texture. Or as winemaker Elisa Guérin of La Famille Guérin winery says, “Toujours une bouche plus pleine.”

Beautifully aged wines at the Château du Moulin-à-Vent

Having tasted dozens of 2020 to 2022 Moulin-à-Vents last week, I’d say that in their youth they are fruity and floral, with notes of violet, cherry, and crushed raspberry. And having tasted some aged 35 and 46 years, it is apparent these wines have excellent ageing potential, developing complex aromas of roses, spices, ripe fruit, sous bois, and even truffles. So elegant.

As for food choices with a glass of Beaujolais, the typical pairing is sausages, steak/frites or a charcuterie board. But that’s hardly the case with a fine Moulin-à-Vent. Try fleshy fish cooked in a red wine sauce, boeuf bourguignon, coq au vin, Sunday roast chicken, or a thick veal chop topped with sautéed wild mushrooms. At the Château du Moulin-à-Vent we were served a veal stew with rice and green beans. Not complicated, but gorgeous just the same.

At the G7 conference in Lyon in 1996, local star chef Georges Blanc served his famous “Volaille de Bresse façon Mère Blanc” to guests including Bill Clinton, Jacques Chirac, Helmut Kohl and Jean Chrétien.

His wine of choice? Moulin-à-Vent of course.

Leave a comment

Ragoût de Veau

Serves 6

This recipe is inspired by the lunch I enjoyed at the Château du Moulin-à-Vent. You can add about a dozen, peeled fingerling potatoes to the stew along with the carrots, but I prefer it with rice, mashed potatoes or couscous served alongside.

3 lbs (1.5 kg) boned pork shoulder or veal shoulder meat, into 1 1/2-inch (3 cm) cubes

Salt and freshly ground pepper

A few handfuls of flour

1/4 cup (50 ml) olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup (125 ml) dry white wine

2 tablespoons (30 ml) tomato paste

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon (5 ml) sugar

1 1/2 cups (375 ml) veal or chicken stock

1, 227g container button mushrooms, washed and halved

2 teaspoons butter

1 cup frozen pearl onions

About 6 medium carrots, peeled and sliced into large pieces

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Preheat oven to 300F (150C). Season the meat generously with salt and pepper, and toss with enough flour to coat lightly. Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat and add half the oil. Add half the meat and brown on all sides. Remove to a plate, pour out the oil, then repeat the operation, leaving about a tablespoon of oil.

Add the onions and cook until they just begin to colour. Add the meat along with any accumulated juices, pour over the wine, then stir in the tomato paste, cayenne, sugar and stock. Bring to a boil, cover, then place in the oven to braise for two hours, stirring from time to time.

After 1 1/2 hours, sauté the mushrooms in the butter, season, and then stir into the stew along with the carrots and the onions. Cover, then braise for a further 30 minutes or until the meat is tender and the carrots are cooked through.

Sprinkle over the parsley just before serving

Veal Stew 840KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A few wines to go with….

by Jean Aubry

When buying Moulin-à-Vent, expect the wines to be at their best after 6 to 7 years ageing. Sadly, older vintages are hard to come by and the selection at our local liquor monopoly (the SAQ) leaves a lot to be desired (it’s even worse at Ontario’s LCBO). That said, many excellent producers like the Château du Moulin-à-Vin and the excellent Domaines Chermette apparently have shipments on the way.

These wines listed below are available, but in limited quantities. But keep a lookout for when they are restocked. And yes the prices are high, but these are topnotch Beaujolais. Serve them for a special occasion and prepare to be wowed.

Moulin-À-Vent "Reine de Nuit" 2021, Domaine Anita Neveu, Beaujolais, France ($36 - SAQ code: 13212563). Mme Neveu clearly harvests at optimum ripeness. The fruit is rich, substantial, high-spirited but above all assertive and nicely structured. Halfway between a Côte d'Or Burgundy and a northern Cru Beaujolais. A full-bodied Gamay, brilliantly matured. Best cellared for another five years or so, unless you serve it tonight with grilled bavette or lamb sausages.

Moulin-À-Vent Très Vieilles Vignes "Les Caves" 2021, Domaine Anita, Beaujolais, France ($32.25 - SAQ code: 13211835). This Gamay is pure happiness! Anita Neveu wants it that way, accessible to all while flattering the serious connoisseur who will revel in the depth a fruit and elegance of this wine. Great expression and perfect harmony, with a full, rounded structure, full of finesse and a long, rich finish. Highly recommendable. Will be beautifully nuanced with 3 to 5 years of cellaring.

Château du Moulin-à-Vent 2016, Beaujolais, France ($31.25 - SAQ code: 14558030. Finesse, subtlety and fruity edges with a true sense of terroir is the impression given at first taste. A Gamay of artfully blended terroirs, just beginning to deliver its score, in moderato, without too much concentration, for greater clarity. Gamayzing!

Leave a comment

Share