Baby pasteis de Nata at the Hotel Memmo Principe Real in Lisbon

As a pastry chef early in my career, I made countless cakes, pies, pastries, flans, tarts and so on. That said, I’m not big on dessert — correction: I’m not big on lousy desserts. Who is? But I have a serious love for desserts made with custard. Mille-feuilles, éclairs and fruit tarts are my go-tos in pastry shops, and I just recently made crème brûlées for a dinner party that I loved so much, I practically licked the ramekins clean.

On a trip to Portugal last month, I was excited from the get-go to get my hands on the first pastel de nata I could find. And I got my hands on many of these magical custard tarts! That said, it would not be my first, having already eaten my weight in them from Portuguese bakeries in Montréal.

For those who aren’t familiar with this Portuguese treat, pastéis de nata are egg custard tarts with a flaky pastry shell and a creamy custard filling. A signature feature of the natas is their blistered top, as the tarts are cooked quickly at high temperature. These popular treats are traditionally served warm, sprinkled with cinnamon or powdered sugar.

Created by monks at the Jerónimos Monastery in Lisbon before the 19th century, the recipe came about because the monks used egg whites to starch their robes, leaving them with an abundance of yolks. Interestingly, the canelé de Bordeaux — Bordeaux’s beloved specialty — was also invented to make use of surplus yolks, as winemakers used the whites to clarify wine.

A mountain of tarts at Manteigaria in Porto

This was my first visit to Portugal and for years everyone who has set foot in Portugal has told me the go-to bakery for these tarts is Pastéis de Belém in Lisbon. Noted!

Yet when in Portugal two other shops, Castro and Manteigaria, received higher praise from the locals. I sampled both and found them equally delicious. Were they that much better than what I’ve tasted in Montreal’s better Portuguese bakeries? No, but this is a custard tart with a pretty basic recipe that seems to revolve around quite a bit of sugar with just a little less or more.

The Manteigaria shop I visited was in Porto a few steps away from the famous book store, Livraria Lello, but there are several locations around the country. The Castro tarts I sampled are sold in the Zara by Castro Café in Lisbon. Not only is this outlet of Zara the second largest high-street store in Lisbon, it’s also the second largest Zara store on the planet. It’s also very chic and the tarts are fabulous.

A single tart at the Zara Café by Castro in Lisbon

Actually, in my time in Portugal, the most interesting take I saw on natas tarts was at the restaurant Cozinha das Flores, in Porto's center, where Chef Nuno Mendes reimagines northern Portuguese cuisine using both traditional and modern techniques. Lunch at this fabulous restaurant included these natas tarts, made more savoury than sweet and topped with, of all things… a quenelle of caviar! Seems weird, granted, but they were really quite scrumptious.

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Star chef Chef Nuno Mendes tops his tarts with caviar

Pasteis de nata made an appearance often throughout my stay and I gobbled them up at every chance, like the ones on this served at our hotel in Lisbon after breakfast pictured at the top of the page.

There is such a cult of natas tarts in Portugal that you’ll find them stacked in boxes at truck stops, made into a liqueur and I even saw them printed on socks and boxer shorts.

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But you don't have to travel all the way to Portugal to taste great pastéis de nata — you can make them yourself! I did, during the pandemic, when Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's Director of Public Health, suggested in a press briefing that people use their time in self-isolation to try something new. He mentioned that he personally would be baking Portuguese custard tarts. So I did too, and it worked out quite well.

The steps in making the natas tart crusts.

You’ll often see recipes that call for puff pastry when making natas tarts, but that’s actually incorrect. The dough used is similar, but instead of being folded six times, it is folded and then rolled, creating quite a different texture. It may seem like a lot of work, but it’s fun, the results are delicious, and wouldn’t a plate of these, served warm from the oven, be great for an Easter celebration?

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Portuguese Custard Tarts (Pasteis de Nata)

This recipe was adapted from a version by Chef John, whose seriously entertaining blog I highly recommend. I’m starting here with the dough recipe, which I’ve doubled because it works better when made in a larger batch.

Dough for 24 tarts:

2 cups (270g) all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup (75 mL) cold water

1 stick (1/2 cup, 110g) unsalted butter, room temperature, divided in three equal pieces

Combine flour, salt, and water in a bowl and mix until it forms a rough dough. It should be just a bit sticky, so if not add a spoonful of water.

On a lightly floured surface, knead for a minute or two to form a smooth round. Cover and rest for 15 minutes.

Roll dough into a rectangle about 15X10’ (38X25 cm) 1/8 inch thick, flouring as necessary.

Take 1/3 of the butter and spread over 2/3 of the rectangle using your fingers or a small spatula, leaving a 1/2-inch border all around. Flip the unbuttered side over the middle of the square and fold the opposite end over it like a letter, keeping the edges as straight as possible.

Flour lightly then turn so the seam side is up then roll again into a 1/8-inch-thick rectangle, and repeat the operation with the next 1/3 of the butter, folding the dough again into thirds. If your dough is very soft at this point, refrigerate for 20 minutes. If not, turn the seam side up again and roll into a rectangle about 18X14’ (46X36 cm). Spread remaining butter over the entire surface of the dough, leaving a 1-inch border on the bottom edge, which you will brush with water. Roll the dough into a log starting from the top edge (as you would if making a cinnamon bun). Slice the roll in half, and then, using your hands, roll each dough cylinder until it reaches 12 inches. Wrap each roll with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 2 hours, or even better overnight. You can freeze the other roll of a future use.

Filling for 12 tarts:

3/4 cup (150g) white sugar

1/4 cup (50 mL) water

1 cinnamon stick (optional)

1 lemon, zested in large strips (optional)

1/3 cup (45g) all-purpose flour

pinch salt

1 1/2 (375 mL) cups milk

6 large egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

Cinnamon to garnish (optional)

Make the custard:

Combine sugar, 1/4 cup water, cinnamon stick, and lemon zest in a pot. Boil over medium heat, without stirring for a minute. Remove from heat.

Preheat oven 550 degrees F (288 degrees C). Lightly butter a 12-cup muffin tin (THIS STEP IS ESSENTIAL!)

In a medium-sized pot, whisk together flour, salt, and cold milk, then bring to a boil over medium-high heat, whisking constantly, until milk thickens. Keep at a rapid boil while whisking a good minute. Remove from heat and let cool for at least 10 minutes before whisking in the egg yolks and vanilla. Strain the sugar syrup into the custard, whisk well, then strain the mixture into a large measuring cup.

Unwrap the dough and trim any uneven bits on the ends. Using your sharpest knife, cut the log into 12, 1-inch pieces.

On a lightly-floured surface, roll the dough into a 3 1/2-inch round then place in the muffin cup and, using your finger, press the dough well into the bottom corners and then right up to the edge of the mould. Fill each cup 3/4 of the way with custard.

Bake immediately in the preheated oven until the pastry is browned and bubbly, about 12 minutes. The tops will begin to blister and caramelize but that’s exactly what you’re after. Cool tarts briefly before unmoulding and serve warm or at room temperature, sprinkled with a bit of cinnamon if you like.

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