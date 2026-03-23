Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

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Nancy Vineberg's avatar
Nancy Vineberg
1d

Pasteis! 😋😋😋😋 Ate sooo many of these in Lisbon last summer. Even bought the little molds before we left so thanks for the recipe!

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Gordon Reynolds's avatar
Gordon Reynolds
1d

My now wife and I vacationed in Lisbon in 2015 and we became VERY acquainted with this pastry. We went to Belem hoping to try theirs but the line was so long we gave up.

The Chinese have a very similar tart, dan tat, that we regularly have at the end of a dim sum meal. They’re pretty good too. I think the crust is made differently, simpler, but still they’re pretty good.

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