The Côtes-des-Neiges pâtisserie, Duc de Lorraine

For the last three summers, I’ve been listening to my kids report on the highs and lows of their summer jobs. They’ve both worked in restaurants, my older son in front-of-house jobs, and the younger, in kitchens. I can’t say either has a passion for the work deep enough to tempt them into the hospitality industry, but they like having a job, meeting new people, and most importantly, making their own money.

I spent many a summer at camp, ballet camp to be specific, which explains why I still don’t know my way around a kayak or canoe. I recall a few summers just hanging out with my friends, suntanning, watching re-runs of Mary Tyler More, and basically doing next to nothing while we waited to go to a movie, party, or especially, out dancing. It was the 80’s, and boy was it fun. But eventually we all got some form of lecture from our parents about being useless, so we pulled out the newspaper (again it was the 80’s) and scanned the help wanted ads to find a job.

Several of my friends travelled out West to Banff or Lake Louise for hotel jobs, where I’m told it was chambermaiding or waitering by day, and sleeping around, doing mushrooms and gorging on junk food by night. I sadly happily missed out on all that, but in the summer of ‘88, before entering the pastry program and the Institut d’hôtellerie et Tourisme du Québec, I found a summer job at the iconic Montreal pastry shop, Au Duc de Lorraine.

Opened in 1952, Au Duc was famous for its classic french pastries, both sweet and savoury, and especially their viennoiserie, chief among them, the fantastic croissants. (Just a side note here: Duc de Lorraine is still very much in operation, but changed ownership over a decade ago). When applying for the job, I was upfront about looking for a few months of experience as a salesgirl before entering pastry school in the fall. The post was not at the maison mère on Côtes-des-Neiges and Queen Mary, but at a much smaller satellite operation walking distance from my house in the newly renovated Rockland shopping centre.

When I arrived the next day, the manager, a very serious lady by the name of Jacqueline, pointed in the direction of the coffee station. I gawked and asked why. She said to be patient and that it was just for now, so I slunk away in the direction of the espresso machine.

Overseeing the coffee station was an incredibly enthusiastic young woman who greeted all the customers by name while foaming milk and working the cash like the pro she was. In between waves of customers, she took the time to teach me how to make espressos, allongés, milk drinks, hot chocolate… the works. I hated every minute of it. I couldn’t foam milk to save my life, I couldn’t keep the orders straight, and I wasn’t all that friendly to customers. So instead, I spent most of my day sweating profusely while unloading and reloading the dishwasher, and ducking behind the espresso machine whenever I recognized anyone who came into the shop, because making coffee, I felt back then, was absolutely BENEATH me! And when not sulking and sweating in the coffee station, I was looking over at the pastry counter, longing to be boxing up mille-feuilles.

After a week in coffee hell, I spoke to Jacqueline and told her if I couldn’t work at the pastry counter, I was done. She looked over at the pastry counter, or more specifically at the ever-smiling Nathalie who was busily Windexing everything in site and readying her expertly-organized station for the crowds to come. She asked me to follow her and we made a beeline for the pastry counter, where she told Nathalie that I would be working with her and to show me the ropes. Looking seriously confused, Nathalie followed orders, teaching me how to tie up boxes, wrap the pastries, and prepare the little papers of prices we would tuck under the box strings for customers to take to the cash. Once she did all that, she took a few large steps away from me and carried on with her routine, knowing all too well that her days at the counter were numbered.

Soon after a disheveled man in white emerged from a door behind me carrying a tray of cornets à la crème (cream horns). While at the coffee station I never noticed the pastry chefs, but now at the pastry counter, they were a constant presence. How exciting, I thought, real pâtissiers, a profession I was to take on in a matter of weeks. And judging by the look of the gorgeous pastries in front of me, these fellows were world class.

And yet, the first time I entered the kitchen, I had my doubts. First off, the kitchen was an absolute mess. To be fair, it was the size of a walk-in closet but let’s just say organization was not their strength. Second, the two pastry chefs looked like they had just fallen off the back of a truck. The head chef was tall, lumpy-featured, and had the sort of sad eyes you see on a Basset Hound. His chef’s jacket wasn’t all that clean and his small paper hat was heavily rimmed with sweat. The assistant chef was short, scruffy, and looked like the guy who drove the getaway car in a gangster movie. Though not the most appealing of duos, they were actually quite nice and funny, complaining endlessly about the shitty small kitchen and the ever-glum Jacqueline. I took to them immediately.

Out front, things were going swimmingly until the after-school crowds descended, when I let Nathalie take over because she was far more skilled than I at not only tying up boxes, but the basic math required to fill out those damn little papers. I smiled a lot, discussed the beauty of pastries, made recommendations, and basically served one customer for Nathalie’s three. And when I wasn’t serving my one customer an hour, I was out back in the kitchen, joking around with the chefs and bitching about Jacqueline and Nathalie while throwing back strawberries dipped in a large vat of whipped cream. What a job!

Of course all good things come to an end, and I would soon be paying for my lax behaviour.

The next week, Jacqueline told Nathalie that I was now in charge of the pastry counter and she was on coffee duty. Nathalie was devastated. I felt terrible, and even more so when she shot me the evil eye while walking over to the coffee station, and about a dozen times after that while loading and unloading that dishwasher. She soon quit, which made me feel guilty as hell so I doubled down to make up for that grim turn of events, Windexing every centimetre of the display case and trying to cope with the crowds, the box tying, and the math.

As the orders piled up, things got tense, and soon my relationship with my new best friends in the kitchen soured, so I lay low, trying to stay out of their way. Their real beef was with Jacqueline, a lady who, to be fair, was under constant surveillance by the owner who was always showing up unannounced to make sure things were running smoothly. I just prayed he wouldn’t set foot in the now verging-on-chaotic kitchen.

I may have started the job relaxed, but was soon enough questioning my choice of summer job, especially after one afternoon when two of my best friends walked in tanned and relaxed holding tennis rackets (funnily enough neither played tennis). They told me they were off to see a movie and when the customers descended I told them to get lost. As I watched them laughing and sauntering away, out of nowhere a cake box came flying at my chest. Standing in front of me was a regular customer who looked furious. I opened the box and found a Black Forest cake squashed to one side, and when I enquired what happened, the woman said, “There was a staple in my cake. I almost swallowed it. I want my money back, and you’re lucky I’m not suing you.” I called Jacqueline over to smooth things out. Back then we stapled paper doilies onto the cake cardboards, but after that fiasco, we used glucose or apricot jelly. I understood the customer’s anger, but did she really have to throw the cake at me?

For all of the angst amongst the employees in the pastry shop, it was the customers who really drove us around the bend. I remember people pointing to a specific mocha cake in the middle of a tray of 36 and demanding we fish it out because it was obviously bigger than the others (it wasn’t). Then came the customers who were constantly asking whether the pastries were fresh (they were), and those questioning why we didn’t have this pastry or that pastry when there were already dozens on offer. On the outside I kept smiling but on the inside I was thinking, “Oh shut up already!”

Special orders were the worst. Every birthday cake was examined thoroughly and faults were found on faultless cakes. I recall one particular incident where a woman returned an anniversary cake. It was a 50-person cake, topped with a layer of marzipan, a layer of fondant, several buttercream roses, and a beautiful “Joyeux Anniversaire” message piped overtop. It’s a bitch of a cake to make and this one was exquisite. Why the return? Because like in the photo album of special-order cakes, the fondant icing was just barely tinged blue and she had expected it to be white. I mean, c’mon! Yessiree, as gorgeous as that cake was, the customer didn’t like the colour, so… end of conversation. I never saw Jacqueline nervous until that day when she had to tell the chef to redo the cake — and quickly as the customer would be back in an hour.

The chef may have looked like Javier Bardem in No Country for Old Men but he was the in-house Michelangelo of that pâtisserie. He rolled his eyes at the complaint, and took the cake into the kitchen. Fearing he would throw it against the wall (or worse), I followed him and watched as he swiftly removed the buttercream roses, lifted the cake off its cardboard and placed it on a rack. Like a scene out of Face Off, he then peeled back the entire marzipan and fondant covering and tossed it in the garbage. Next, he added a thin layer of buttercream, rolled out another sheet of marzipan to cover the cake, prepared his fondant — white fondant! — and glazed it once again.

Once the fondant had set, he piped over the anniversary message anew (piping directly onto fondant takes years of experience) and handed it to me. I looked him deep in those Basset Hound eyes and told him his cake was perfect. He shrugged and got back to work. What a pro! I’ve seen plenty of talented pastry chefs in my time, but the way he handled that cake made me respect these unsung pros behind every swinging pastry shop door all the more.

I remember the woman who picked it up, glancing at the cake, nodding in approval, asking me to tie it up and leaving without so much as a thank you. Words fail me…

I lasted about a month longer at the pastry shop, exiting about 5 lbs heavier from eating all the leftover mini quiches, cream horns and éclairs given to me by Jacqueline every night. I wasn’t sad to leave my job, but I was sad to have bounced Nathalie off of a post she obviously loved. I just hope they called her back.

Lessons learned that summer? So many. Beyond tying up pastry boxes, I understood why restaurateurs complain about excessively picky customers. Is the customer always right? I’m not so sure.

I witnessed professionals under extreme stress get the job done. I saw how hard Jacqueline worked, but also how little joy she took in it all. I noticed how the two chefs never blathered on about their passion for pastry, or dreams of travelling to Paris or Vienna to see how it’s done. To them it was a job, plain and simple. I recall the chef one day telling me he didn’t even particularly like sweets. Go figure. And though I never did learn how to foam milk, I got pretty good at estimating the size box you would need for four, six, or a dozen pastries. Now there’s a skill sure to come in handy in my old age!

The Duc de Lorraine at Rockland closed soon after. I often wondered where the employees ended up. Fondant cakes are no longer in vogue and neither are buttercream roses. But I did hold on to one cake from those days, a strawberry Napoleon that I make often in June and July, thinking of my first summer job, those picky customers and those no-nonsense chefs.

Next post, the recipe for the Napoleon cake!

