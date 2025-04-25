Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

Discussion about this post

Karen Robson
2d

I love mine; I also have a TM6. I bought it about a year ago. I use it for sorbet, risotto, soups, curries, juices, and all kinds of main dishes. I’ve even made your chocolate chip cookies in it! There are a bunch of Facebook groups devoted to it and I’ve created a whole curated online cookbook of Cookidoo recipes.

One of my friends (from France) told me she made an entire Christmas dinner for her family with hers, over the course of a couple of days. A friend in Germany shares recipes that she makes (in German), if they sound interesting, I look for the same ones in English.

Lise Rochette
1d

I bought a used TM5 last fall and I love it. It is amazing to make pâte brisée so I used it to do huge batches of tourtières before Christmas. My experience with a risotto was amazing as well. For soups it is unbeatable. Did you try mashed potatoes? At Christmas with the Turkey it was a success. Rice cooking is perfect Did you try making gougères? Fantastic. I am using it a lot and am gradually integrating traditional recipes and figuring out ways to convert portions of them to simplify them thanks to the many useful components of this amazing machine (which weighs, grates, etc ). I even sort of converted your recipe of frangipane from your great first recipe book to make your super recipe of tarte aux pommes à la frangipane. It would be great to develop our local recipes on this as there are none on the amazing Cookidoo répertoire.

© 2025 Lesley Chesterman
