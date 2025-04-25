The Thermomix TM6 on my counter, putting all of the other appliances to shame!

How many appliances do you have in your kitchen? Let me help you count: there could be a crockpot, a mixmaster, a food processor, a blender, an Instant-Pot, and the latest must-have, an air fryer. Maybe a hand blender and hand mixer? How about a steamer, a spiralizer or a Vitamix?

What if I told you there was one appliance that could replace all of those appliances, and even do more? Yes, my friends, it's called a Thermomix and though it is wildly popular in Europe, it is still a rare sight in Canadian home kitchens.

Now I said home kitchens because chefs have known about the Thermomix for decades. I'm told pros love a Thermomix for its power and precision. It can maintain a sauce at exactly the right temperature for hours. It gives purées a velvety texture no food mill could match. It can whip up a silky cream of yesterday's leftovers in a matter of minutes.

I'm not quite sure when I first heard about them, but I do recall asking the chef Michel Ross of the formerly great restaurant Mas Cuisine, the secret to his luscious butternut squash soup. His answer: Thermomix. Look at restaurant Instagram stories and more often than not you'll see this appliance on the counter wedged between the sous-vide machine and a Robot Coupe. Thermomix also supplied a dozen machines for the Radio-Canada cooking show, Les Chefs, which gave it even more chef cred.

So what actually is this magical machine?

The evolution of Thermomix since 1961

The Thermomix was invented by Vorwerk, a well-known German company also famous for their vacuum cleaners. The Thermomix story began in 1961 with a fairly basic mixer that already offered seven different functions: blending, kneading, chopping, grating, mixing, grinding, and pressing fruits. But the real innovation came around 1970, when the director of Vorwerk France had the visionary idea of adding cooking to the mix. This inspiration came from a demand for a machine to easily prepare soups and baby food.

In 1971, the first true Thermomix made its debut, originally in France, then in Spain, and eventually Italy. Following that came a function to maintain soups and sauces warm, which turned out to be a boon for chefs serving hollandaise sauce at brunch services. Yet another brilliant addition came in 1996, when an integrated scale made the machine even more helpful and reduced the need for cup measures and extra bowls as everything could now be measured right in the cooking container.

In 2014, a model called the TM5 brought the appliance into the digital age with a touchscreen and guided cooking system that, step by step, tells you exactly what button to push, dial to turn, accessory to add, or even what size pan to use and what temperature to set your oven. And there was more to come as the latest model, the TM6 launched in 2019, adds slow cooking, fermentation, and even sous-vide cooking. Phew!

Knowing that this machine was really the MOTHER of all kitchen appliances, I had to try it out for myself. Yet the $2,300 price tag is, shall we say, a bit steep for my budget. And since I don't know anyone who has one, I reached out to Thermomix Canada to lend me a machine. Happily they agreed, and I met with a representative who gave me a quick overview of the machine and handed me a ton of attachments.

Most importantly she also hooked me up to the Thermomix recipe site called Cookidoo which counts 85,000 recipes to choose from that, once selected from the site or an app, arrives immediately (through Bluetooth technology no less) on your screen for you to cook right away or plan to cook during the week. The range of recipes is very impressive, with everything imaginable from pulled pork to cheesecake. Looking through the selection I started to think the only thing this machine couldn't do was roast a chicken. It can, however, guide you through chicken curry and chicken teriyaki.

After using the Thermomix this month, there's no denying this is one impressive machine. Its motor can rotate very slowly for gentle mixing or up to 10,000 rpm for super-duper blending. That, by the way, is the speed of a jet turbine.

The integrated heating element precisely heats from a low 37°C (ideal for proofing dough) up to 120°C. Making a béchamel sauce? You don't even have to bother starting out with a roux. Instead, you just add the milk, cream, butter, flour, and seasonings, and 12 minutes later you are looking at the smoothest sauce imaginable.

Left, all the ingredients for a béchamel sauce ready to go, and right chocolate chip cookie dough made in minutes.

Besides béchamel, I used it for making brioche dough and smoothies, and for both slow cooking and steam cooking. I made scone dough, pie dough, cookie dough, and cake batter. I made tomato sauce and curries, as well as puddings, creams, and custards. Homemade yogurt and sorbet are still on my to-do list, but I have no doubt the results will be impressive. Its fine-grinding capability makes it an ideal tool for those who make their own flour, especially for gluten-free recipes that call for grains aside from wheat.

So what are the pros and cons of this machine?

Now please keep in mind that cooking is a very personal activity, and things I liked about the Thermomix may not be your priority, and things I disliked about the machine may be just what you're looking for.

Pros:

It's a time saver! The hands-free aspect of the Thermomix is what I loved about it most. Making a risotto? Instead of standing there stirring for 20 minutes, it does it all for you. So while it quietly stirred away, I cleaned up the whole kitchen, set the table, and went to fold some laundry. It was such a boon to have that extra free time where I didn't have to watch the sauce to make sure it didn't burn. It also cuts down on so many steps because more or less everything is made in the container. I loved being able to just dump a bunch of ingredients into the machine, turn it on, and 12 minutes later there I am dishing up the most delicious chocolate pudding.

The Cookidoo recipes are excellent! The 20 or so I tried all generally came out very well, with just small fixes required along the way. My rice pudding was undercooked, but I should have taken their recommendation to cook the rice a bit longer. Sauces come out thinner in the Thermomix, so the recipes need a bit of adjusting to achieve the consistencies you’re used to. Cookidoo can also send you a shopping list for the ingredients required and help you plan meals for the week to come. Smart!

It sets a new standard for silky! Yes, those sauces, soups, and desserts are beyond divine. You'll never do as well with any other machine.

It's fun to use! The Thermomix doesn't talk (yet!) but it really guides you from A to Z and makes little jingle noises along the way. It’s fun to use, which means those reticent home cooks (like my kids!) just might take a fancy to something that makes cooking a less trying task.

The possibilities seem to be endless! I spent a month with the machine and yet I feel like I barely scratched the surface of its capabilities including fish steaming, cheese grating, and turning vegetables into spiral ribbons. You can also whip cream in it and make all kinds of breads and condiments… it's really quite amazing.

Cons:

What about MY recipes? I know that you can program the machine to use your own recipes, but as I was only borrowing the Thermomix for a month, I didn't see the point in feeding in a bunch of my own recipes. Instead, I used a Cookidoo recipe and adapted it to use with my own recipe, which worked but defies the purpose a bit of having a scale and the timing which would need to be adjusted.

Yes, you can make scone dough with a Thermomix, but are they better? Not so sure.

About that hands-off issue… As much as I loved the hands-off feature of this machine for recipes like risotto or tomato sauce, there were recipes where I would like to keep an eye on what was happening. When making scones, the resulting texture of the baked good was inferior to that of hand made. Not everything is better made in a machine.

Cookidoo, I don't always love you: I'm sure there are ways to adjust the Cookidoo recipes to one’s needs, but I had a heck of a time finding the ones I wanted in English (recipes are available in 21 languages!) and in grams over imperial measures. Yes, I tried the filters, but I couldn't always get them to work. Again, there is a level of education with this machine that could make all the difference. Thermomix does offer "ateliers" (classes) to customers, and if I owned the machine I think added instructions would make a world of difference. That said, there is an entire Thermomix community out there and countless YouTube videos (many of which appear to be hosted by Australian women) that provide plenty of ideas and hand-holding.

Sadly, we are creatures of habit: Yup, as much as I enjoyed fooling around with the mighty Thermomix, I fear the love affair may be short lived and I could end up not using it as much as I would like, or fear it could even end up in the basement gathering dust alongside all the other appliances I have long forgotten.

I think there is a definite level of commitment in using a Thermomix that’s just beyond me. It's not that it's a complicated machine to use, it's that I believe there will be quite a bit of tinkering with it to get the results I’m used to. So it would either become an indispensable appliance that I have mastered, or yet another appliance I just can't commit to at this point in my day-to-day cooking.

Who do I think the Thermomix is for?

I believe the beginner cook would benefit greatly from a Thermomix that literally guides you through the recipes with excellent results. And for a young cook, a Thermomix does the job of so many different appliances and takes up little counter space for those with small kitchens.

I believe the very advanced cook would benefit greatly from a Thermomix as it delivers spectacular results in so many difficult cooking tasks like, for instance, making praline, almond powder, vanilla sugar, ice cream, fermented foods, and sous-vide cooking. It's also an incredible time saver.

I believe cooks with dietary preferences and restrictions would benefit greatly from a Thermomix as the recipe repertoire contains thousands of recipes for people on specific diets. I am told Thermomix is very popular with Celiac disease sufferers and people with other food allergies who must control every ingredient they ingest.

The price

With its price of around $2,300 (attachments sold separately), it's certainly a significant investment. But for those who cook regularly, who appreciate technical precision, and who want to save space by replacing several appliances, the Thermomix is worth considering. These machines are only sold by direct sales through Thermomix Canada, so don't look for them on Amazon or at The Bay clearance sale.

I will be handing mine back soon, but perhaps one day I will invest in this brilliant machine. Though the possibilities seem endless with this machine by your side, I’m thinking that for that price, once it feeds the cat and does the laundry, I'm in!

Do you have a Thermomix or are interested in acquiring one? Chime in!

