My Montreal Go-To's
You asked, I answer. Where to dine, eat, food shop, go on a date, find a great baguette and more. This week, restaurants!
First, a word on posting. Originally my goal was to post three times a week for paid subscribers and once a week for free subscribers. But for fear of oversaturation, I’m going to take a little more time on some posts, like today’s, so that the focus isn’t so much on quantity but QUALITY!
Today’s post is the beginning of an ongoing feature called Since …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Lick my Plate to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.