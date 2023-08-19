For the past eight or so years (not counting pandemic times) I’ve hit the road, headed south on U.S. highway 87 through the magnificent Adirondack Mountains, in the direction of Saratoga Springs. Located equidistance between Manhattan and Montreal, Saratoga (population 28,000) is probably best known as a hub for thoroughbred horse racing held at the majestic Saratoga Race Course. But there’s a lot more to Saratoga than horse racing.

The calm before the races: opening day at the Saratoga Race course, which dates back to 1863.

At the end of the nineteenth century, Saratoga was also famous for its mineral baths, establishing the town as a health resort. Using the local spring of naturally carbonated mineral water, the Saratoga mineral baths were used to treat heart disease, high blood pressure, arthritis, rheumatism, gout, neuritis, skin diseases, eye inflammation, obesity and more. America’s 32nd President, Franklin Roosevelt was a devotee of the Saratoga bathhouses as hydrotherapy was used to help him treat the polio he contracted at age 39.

But in the mid-sixties, the Saratoga State Park, which housed those spa facilities, became better known as a draw for the performing arts when the newly minted outdoor theatre, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) opened in 1966 with the New York City Ballet as the headliner for July and the Philadelphia Orchestra taking the stage in August. Since then these two topnotch arts institutions have continued to take up summer residence in Saratoga, though their seasons are now shorter with Live Nation shows from Guns N' Roses to Drake often filling in the summer dates. Fun fact: in 1985 The Grateful Dead played at SPAC with a total of 40,231 fans crowding the auditorium and surrounding lawns to see the band.

Outside and inside the SPAC

Being a dyed-in-the-wool ballet lover, I’ve made a beeline to SPAC every year to see the New York City Ballet since the mid-nineties. Montreal has a rich dance scene, but that barely includes ballet so I get my annual three-day fix in Saratoga watching what I believe is the most exciting ballet company on the planet. Don’t like ballet? Trust me when I say that you haven’t experienced ballet until you’ve seen a topnotch company like this. I’ve converted many by taking them to performances in Saratoga, including both of my sons as teenagers. No mean feat!

A performance of Coppélia from the NYCB in Saratoga

Having spent much time getting to know the town of Saratoga Springs in between performances, I’ve compiled a list of places to visit, shop, dine, and stay. Saratoga is a white-picket-fence-quaint — and quite wealthy — American town that’s fun to simply explore by foot or by driving through its many streets lined with parks, sights, and beautiful houses and gardens. I always discover something new in this area, and if you are looking further abroad, I’d suggest a visit to the neighbouring Catskills, which make for the ideal day trip (see below).

Walking through the town of Saratoga is always a treat

About costs: A three-day visit to Saratoga with hotel, meals and show tickets does not come cheap (see below for details of an organized trip I’m planning) but keep in mind that once racing season begins hotel prices jump in price and restaurant reservations are hard to come by. So unless you plan of going to the races, try to plan around racing season to save on expenses.

Things to do

Pre-performance chatter at the SPAC

See a performance at SPAC!

I go for the ballet in midsummer, but don’t stop there. The SPAC schedule is packed with performances well into the fall at the main amphitheatre, and with smaller groups performing year round at the Spa Little Theatre.

SPAC has also started a new Culinary Arts@SPAC series hosted by visiting cookbook authors with dinners, cocktails, tastings and talks given by experts. Upcoming topics include oysters and mushrooms.

Go to the races!

The Saratoga Race Course is considered one of the world’s greatest sporting venues and when you see the crowds descend during racing season, you’ll understand why thoroughbred racing put Saratoga on the map for over 150 years. I’ve never placed a bet at this track, but I have visited on opening day, toured the stables, and even had breakfast at the track (expensive and mediocre, alas).

Museums anyone?

I’m still bummed that the wonderful dance museum in the State Park shuttered during the pandemic and has yet to reopen (if it ever does). Meanwhile car enthusiasts may want to check out the Saratoga Automobile Museum exhibits of vintage models and race cars.

Racing prints galore at the Museum of Racing

The best museum in Saratoga, though, is without a doubt the amazing National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. I never thought I’d enjoy a horse racing museum but was floored by this superb museum which brought back memories of Secretariat, famous jockeys and all those races I used to watch as a kid on ABC's Wide World of Sports. Besides all the horse portraits, sculptures and trophies, this museum is packed with memorabilia, short films, a horse Hall of Fame, and so much more. I never knew horse racing could be so fascinating until I visited this museum.

Cool down at the Victoria Pool

Summers in Saratoga are hot, so if you aren’t booked into a hotel with a pool, consider buying a ticket for the Victoria Pool in the Saratoga Spa State Park. Built in the early 1930s as part of the health trend that was sweeping the country, this magnificent pool was the first heated pool in the U.S. (though it’s currently not heated). There’s also a simple lunch menu served on the patio and surprisingly delicious cocktails. Admission: Adults $8, $4 for children under 11 and seniors over 62

The bustling Victoria Pool

Get out of town!

The area around Saratoga offers a plethora of outdoor activities, but if you’re up for a drive there’s plenty to discover as well. Last year I enjoyed lunch as the famous Phoenicia Diner, about 1 hour and 45 minutes drive south, followed by another half hour drive to explore the town of Woodstock (yes, THAT Woodstock) and stock up on tie-dyed shirts before heading back to Saratoga to catch another performance.

The generous lunch plates at the Phoenicia Diner

Shopping:

You’ll find the usual Eddie Bauer/Banana Republic/Gap and other well-known chain stores on the main street of Saratoga. But take the time to walk the shopping areas, and you’ll find all sorts of neat shops from hat shops to soap shops to Celtic jewelry shops.

Two must-visits in Saratoga, Lifestyles for women’s clothes and Northshire for books.

Women’s clothes: Lifestyles of Saratoga

This excellent womenswear boutique is located on Broadway, the main street of downtown Saratoga and a great place to begin exploring the many shopping options. I always stop here for their quality casual clothes and accessories (including footwear) and always leave with something new and unique. Prices range from moderately high, to moderate, and styles are more hip mom than teenagers.

For hats: Hatsational

Hats are taken seriously in Saratoga, especially in summer when fancy hats are a tradition at the race track. You’ll find any hat for any occasion here, be it a fascinator for the next Royal Wedding to a swish Panama hat for keeping the sun at bay. These are serious hats expertly fitted by the friendly service staff. But be warned, those chic Italian straw hats with the spiffy bands cost a pretty penny.

Books: The Northshire Bookstore

There’s nothing I love more than a good bookstore and this one is an absolute gem because it’s just the right size, offers the latest releases, and always has a few tables of excellent books (great cookbooks!) on sale. I always plant to spend at least an hour perusing the many shelves of this friendly store.

The Putnam Market’s excellent Wine Room

Wine: Wine Room at the Putnam Market

With some 700 international wines (10% of which are organic) on offer, this wonderful shop is always on my to-visit list whenever I’m in Saratoga because I always find gems, service is exceptional, and the pries (though not necessarily cheaper than in Canada) are fair. There’s a fine selection of European wines as well as American wines and New York State wines too. Tastings on site Friday & Saturday. Note: you can purchase a bottle here for dinners out as most restaurants offer a corkage fee.

Food and Dining

Restaurants

Saratoga has many restaurants, yet the good ones are few and far between. For years, there were basically no serious options for fine dining. But I now have a few suggestions.

Fried cheese curds with a spicy dipping sauce and skirt steak at Hamlet & Ghost

Hamlet and Ghost: To me, Saratoga restaurants can be divided into two categories: Hamlet & Ghost and everything else. This wonderful restaurant is wildly popular, so book well in advance, and if possible, grab a seat at the counter facing the open kitchen. The menu hasn’t changed much since my first visit, but basically everything here is a winner, though I must insist you try the deep-fried cheese curds with a cocktails before you delve into the rest of the menu. The burger is also a hit. The wine list is good (not great) but they do offer a corkage fee if you want to bring your own. On performance nights plan to eat early so that you don’t have to sprint to make it to the curtain. Reservations are essential.

Mixed salad and cheesecake at Max London’s

Max London’s Restaurant & Bar: Heavy sigh… the busy, busy restaurant you wished was just that much better, Max London’s is still on my list for a brunch, lunch or dinner in Saratoga. The staff is incredibly friendly, the ambiance is electric and the food…the food? The food is ok. Sometimes I’m surprised with a good dish, but most of the time I just order the simpler main courses to avoid letdowns. Still, for that sort of American cuisine you enjoy with a tall glass of iced tea… it’s just fine. Reservations recommended.

Breakfast on the terrasse at Mrs. London’s and their justifiably famous cheesecake

Mrs. London’s Bakery: How great to find a seriously world-class bakery located right next door to Max London’s on Saratoga’s main street (Broadway). The two businesses may connect, but have separate owners today. The bakery not only sells delicious sandwiches, beautiful viennoiseries, tarts, cakes and bread, but serves an excellent cup of coffee as well. That said, prices are high and the staff is surprisingly chilly. But still, they make a mean cinnamon bun and wicked cheesecake so I’ll always brave the crowds to nab a table at Mrs. London.

Putnam Market: Located next door to the fabulous wine store, this shop has an amazing selection of gourmet and prepared foods, especially British goods. A great place to pick up sandwiches for a picnic too.

Where to stay

I’ve reserved many hotel rooms in Saratoga, but beyond the usual Holiday Inn and Marriot chain establishments here are three I’d recommend in the moderate price range.

The Gideon Putnam Hotel

The Gideon Putnam: The location of this, Saratoga’s first hotel, is tough to beat as it’s set right in the heart of the magnificent Saratoga State Park and within walking distance to the SPAC. A ten-minute drive from downtown, the hotel offers a shuttle service to the race track and the town centre. Though you get a bit of an eerie feel walking down the long corridors, The Gideon also has an endearing old-fashionedness to it that’s hard to beat. The bar is a great place for a nightcap and people watching, but I’d skip the dining options here in favour of a spot downtown. Note: the Victoria pool entrance fee is included for hotel guests, and the four-star Saratoga Spa Golf Course (public) is right next door.

Brentwood Hotel: This converted former motel is located right across the street from the track and offers comfortable rooms at appealing rates outside of racing season. There’s also a craft cocktail bar on site (closed Monday and Tuesday). I’m a bit sad to say this place was better when it opened a few years back (when room rates included excellent free coffee), but I’d still recommend it for a short stay.

The Inn at Saratoga: The oldest continually operating lodging house in Saratoga Springs, this old-world hotel offers some 40 guest rooms and suites furnished and decorated with antiques, including magnificent four-poster beds. All rooms also feature Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs and mini fridges. My stay here years ago was ideal for our group of three as the suites include a pull-out couch, and I liked the lobby bar which often features live entertainment. I wish I could say I enjoyed the breakfast as much, but luckily this hotel is right on the main street, walking distance to many casual restaurants.

A performance of Firebird by the NYCB in July 2023

Dance and Dinner in 2024!

Being such a fan of Saratoga and its arts scene, I’ve decided to share the love by hosting a three-day trip in July of 2024! Exact dates are to be confirmed but they will be between July 9-13th. I’ll choose two nights according to the programs offered. The trip will include two nights of performances of the New York City Ballet at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, two diners at at my favourite Saratoga restaurants, hotel accommodations, and possibly an option for transport from Montreal. Heck, I may even add a picnic or a wine tasting! Planning is still underway.

Interested? Then email me here for more news on the trip as it develops. I will limit this first group to 12 participants. Couples, friends, and kids are all welcome to join! Come discover Saratoga!

