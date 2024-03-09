Apples, caramel, almonds, brown butter…. what’s not to like?

In a second I’ll get to the recipe for this delicious apple dessert, but first a bit of news.

After perusing many Substack pages, I’ve decided to reverse the way I’ve been doing things. Since beginning, the vast majority of my posts have been for all subscribers, but in order to keep this page going, most of my posts are now going to be reserved for paid subscribers. I’m alway happy to have as many people as possible read my work, but then what incentive is there for paid subscribers to maintain a paid subscription? So I’ll be changing things around. There will still be posts for all subscribers, just fewer of them. Next week I leave for France for an extensive food and wine trip and most of those posts will be for paid subscribers only.

I can understand that there are so many great Substack pages to subscribe to and that money is tight these days. But at $5 a month (or $50 a year), I do offer one of the lowest subscription rates I’ve seen. So if you can and if you want to support this page, please consider a paid subscription.

Upgrade to a paid subscription

Now onto the recipe! (for all subscribers)

About twice a week I call my sister to, as we say here in Canada, shoot the shit breeze. She, my sister Lorraine, lives in Paris, and when we’re done dissecting the latest family issue, discussing our kids, remaking the world, and laughing over the Instagram reels we sent each other earlier that day, we talk about cooking. One of my all-time favourite stories I wrote for the Montreal Gazette recounts one such conversation over a pear and ginger crumble.

My sister Lorraine, showing me the best ice cream shops in Paris last summer.

Lorraine is an excellent cook, but at her place, her husband Philippe does most of the cooking. But Philippe is not a dessert eater, so if Lorraine wants to make a dessert for a dinner party and Philippe isn’t up for making his usual pears poached in red wine (so French!), she will take over the task.

What I appreciate most about my sister’s cooking is that she finds recipes that completely pass me by. I have all of the Ottolenghi books, but rarely use them. Lorraine, however, could be Yotam Ottolenghi’s assistant because she has cooked a ton from his books (though I bet they’d get along on all other fronts as well).

Share Lick my Plate

The other day Lorraine and I were talking about the last time she had people over and she told me she made an Ottolenghi recipe from his book Simple for a, “Plum, Blackberry and Bay Friand Bake.” In the French book, “friand” is translated to financier, which is the cake base in which you cook the fruit. For those who don’t know, a financier is a French petit four made from an almond/flour/sugar/butter/egg white mix that results in a sort of firm but moist cake traditionally shaped like a little gold bar (thus the name financier). I like to make them in mini muffin moulds and serve them as a simple dessert with perhaps a bowl of clementines or strawberries, and maybe a few chocolates to go with. Add a bottle of Vin Santo or Sauternes and you have a serious sweet treat.

Financiers with clementines for a casual snack or dessert.

The key to uplifting the basically bland financier is that you must brown the butter, as in the butter is melted and then cooked until the milk solids begin to brown, which in turn gives the butter a rich nutty-verging-on-caramel flavour. Some people make their financiers without browning the butter but seriously folks, it ain’t a financier in my books unless that butter is browned!

Browned butter is all the rage these days. It’s as though one day in 2019 some American food writer discovered it and everyone browned butter after that. In French, brown butter is called beurre noisette and is used in baking but also cooking in vinaigrettes and an occasional fish dish. It’s also delicious tossed into popcorn.

Unlike ghee (clarified butter) you can’t buy brown butter, you have to make it. I still recall two idiot guys in cooking school telling a girl in our class to go and get the beurre noisette out of the fridge and she spent a good 10 minutes looking at all the butter packages while the two guys were in hysterics in the corner.

I’ve only really seen financier batter used to make the little cakes but there was also a macadamia chocolate tart recipe I loved years ago from Martha Stewart Magazine that kinda sorta had the same financier topping, though that recipe called for whole eggs like a frangipane.

Anyway… as my sister was telling me about her take on this dessert, using pears over the suggested plums and berries and saying it would be better with less butter and sugar, I was already imagining my take on the recipe. I’d use apples because I had some, I’d brown the butter to add extra flavour and — why not — I’d also caramelize the apples before baking them in the financier base.

Next thing I knew I was peeling the apples, making the caramel, caramelizing the apples and browning the butter. The Ottolenghi recipe called for bay leaves. Cool, sounds great, but I wanted to try a different flavour profile. Instead I’d use fresh rosemary, but then I realized I didn’t have any (don’t bother with dried). Happens. That said, try it because rosemary is fantastic with caramelized apples.

Prepping the apples and caramel and browning the butter.

Soon enough it all came together. I topped the apples off with some toasted almonds I had on the counter leftover from my last baking project, and into the oven.

The pre-baked dessert already looks good enough to eat!

The resulting cake/galette/friand was seriously delicious. I thought it needed ice cream so I ran to my local dépanneur and picked up some caramel swirl ice cream and boy oh boy…is this one ever a keeper. It’s also great for a sweet breakfast or brunch, just make sure you serve it warm or at room temperature for all the flavours and textures to be at their best.

Thanks Lorraine! See you next week!

Caramelized Apple Financier Cake

Serves 6

5 apples

1/4 cup (50g) sugar

2 tablespoons butter

pinch salt

Batter:

3/4 cup + 1 tablespoon (180g) unsalted or semi-salted butter

3/4 cup (150 g) sugar

1 1/4 cups (125g) almond flour

scant 1/2 cup (60g) flour

150g (5 large) egg whites

pinch salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

about 3 tablespoons slivered almonds

Prepare the apples: Peel and core the apples. Slice them in half and then slice each half into five sections. Set aside. Heat a large frypan over high heat and sprinkle over the 1/4 cup of sugar. Reduce the heat to medium and allow it to melt slowly until it begins to foam and brown. Once it is all melted but before it gets too dark, remove from heat and add the butter in pieces. Swirl to stop the caramel from overcooking and then add the apple slices all at once. Return to medium-high heat and stir the apples into the caramel for a few minutes until they are evenly coated and golden. Sprinkle over a pinch of salt, stir again and transfer to a plate (with any the extra caramel sauce) to cool.

Preheat your oven to 375ºF (190ºC) and prepare either a 10-inch (25 cm) porcelain mould or a 10-inch springform pan. Butter the mould well and line the springform pan with a round of parchment paper if you want to transfer it to a serving plate.

To brown the butter: In a small but deep saucepan (it will bubble up), melt the butter over medium-low heat (you'll need to be on the lookout for the next steps to ensure that the butter caramelizes properly). After about 5 minutes, the milk solids will foam to the surface. When they begin to color and the foam diminishes considerably, pull them aside to see if the butter has begun to darken. When it has turned to a beautiful amber colour, remove from heat. Allow to cool, then strain the butter through a sieve (or cheesecloth) to remove any dry brown matter. Let cool to room temperature.

In a medium-sized bowl, combine the sugar, flour and almond powder. In another small bowl, lightly whisk the egg whites with a pinch of salt until they just begin to froth and stir them into the dry ingredients. Then gradually stir in the cooled brown butter and vanilla.

Pour the batter into the prepared mould, then arrange the apples evenly overtop. Scatter the almonds over the entire surface and bake for 45 minutes or until the financier batter is brown between the slices of apple.

Serve warm or at room temperature, with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or dollop of whipped cream, or nothing at all!

Caramelized Apple Financier Cake 7.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share

Leave a comment