I woke up late yesterday morning, dragged myself into a shower then eventually headed downstairs to grab a cup of coffee. Upon opening my computer, I saw one newsletter after another hit my email in-box (like this one hit yours!) and immediately felt compelled to get myself in gear and tell you about the highlights of my year, the movies I enjoyed, my thoughts on The Crown, and my goals for 2024.

But truth be told, end-of-year lookbacks can be as tedious as those lame family newsletters included in Christmas cards. And frankly, I’m happy to see 2023 behind us. I can’t say I’d want to repeat this year, though there were some highlights, most especially picking up not one but TWO Taste Canada Awards for my cookbooks. And on that subject I’d like to thank all of you who purchased my books over the years and thanks also to so many of you for telling me how much you use and have learnt from them. My next English book will be out in early 2025, and I’m pondering another French book project. As I’ve always said, there are so many cookbooks available these days that the only reason to write one is to add something new to the conversation. Some days I think of starting a YouTube channel, some days I think of opening a cooking school in France, and some days I think about doing something completely different. Anyway, for now, that’s where I’m at. I’m sure you are doing some deep thinking too.

As for this newsletter, I thought I’d come up with some resolutions for the New Year focused on cooking. I hope these can be helpful for you as well. So here we go:

My pastry supply pantry, before and after cleaning