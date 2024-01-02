I woke up late yesterday morning, dragged myself into a shower then eventually headed downstairs to grab a cup of coffee. Upon opening my computer, I saw one newsletter after another hit my email in-box (like this one hit yours!) and immediately felt compelled to get myself in gear and tell you about the highlights of my year, the movies I enjoyed, my thoughts on The Crown, and my goals for 2024.
But truth be told, end-of-year lookbacks can be as tedious as those lame family newsletters included in Christmas cards. And frankly, I’m happy to see 2023 behind us. I can’t say I’d want to repeat this year, though there were some highlights, most especially picking up not one but TWO Taste Canada Awards for my cookbooks. And on that subject I’d like to thank all of you who purchased my books over the years and thanks also to so many of you for telling me how much you use and have learnt from them. My next English book will be out in early 2025, and I’m pondering another French book project. As I’ve always said, there are so many cookbooks available these days that the only reason to write one is to add something new to the conversation. Some days I think of starting a YouTube channel, some days I think of opening a cooking school in France, and some days I think about doing something completely different. Anyway, for now, that’s where I’m at. I’m sure you are doing some deep thinking too.
As for this newsletter, I thought I’d come up with some resolutions for the New Year focused on cooking. I hope these can be helpful for you as well. So here we go:
Clean out and organize your kitchen cupboards: I have a great pantry. But until last week it was an absolute mess. Then one day, I snapped and began emptying it out, pulling out vinegar bottles, open bags of flour, long-forgotten preserves, and enough canned tomatoes to open an Italian restaurant. You have to be in the right mood to clean out your cupboards and you also have to be ruthless, tossing expired products, washing, reorganizing. The works! It felt so good when I was done that I pulled anyone who walked past my door right into the kitchen to show off my pantry. Next up: the spice drawer and my baking equipment cupboard. Cleaning up… no doubt the best way to kick off the New Year!
Finish what I have before buying more: How many times have I headed to the market when my fridge was already full? Too often. This year I’ll do my best to avoid waste and use up what’s in my fridge and freezer before bringing in a new load. Of course, there are certain staples like celery, onions and carrots you can keep for ages. But you really don’t need more than one container of yogurt in the fridge and better to find a recipe to use that head of cauliflower before bringing in a new head of broccoli. And use those fresh herbs!
Stop making the same dishes: Yes, we all do it. The old meat, starch and veg trio… pasta three times a week… opting for take-out when we’re too tired to cook. Those habits are hard to break. Yet meals can be so much more than that! I’m not going to start making sushi in 2024 but there’s no reason I can’t try more stir-fries, more soups, more meal salads, and maybe freeze a few containers of my favourite ragu to avoid giving in to take-out.
For every cookbook that comes in, give one or two away: I’m drowning in cookbooks, which I do use for work. But there are many just sitting there collecting dust. So for every new cookbook I add to my collection, I’m going to give one or two away. Or here’s an idea: cookbook offerings for paid subscribers.
Use my cookbooks! Of all the cookbooks I have, how many do I actually use? Few! Time to change that. This year, at least two new recipes every week! This is also a great way to review cookbooks, which I don’t do enough of here.
When travelling, ask for recipes: I planning a few trips in 2024 and when I do, I’ll be on the hunt for recipes. Problem is, I’m usually too shy to ask. But that has to change. People are usually happy to share recipes so it’s time to stop being such a chickens**t and ask.
All or nothing: Almost every time I take shortcuts or wing it when cooking, something goes wrong. Or my heart’s just not in it. Happens. So either I’ll invest fully in the process, or stick to cheese and crackers for dinner. And by the way, why always make a big meal at night when there’s nothing wrong with cheese and crackers for dinner?
Get the kids cooking more: Of my two kids, the younger one often cooks with me and for himself. But time to get the older one cooking. He’s interested so I’m going to make time to show him the ropes. And let other members of the family cook more often. That won’t be easy…
Spend less at the grocery store: My grocery bills have been averaging about $200 a trip of late. Not good. I always shopped by reaching for items I wanted, but now I’ll shop by reaching for the items on sale. Check your grocery store flyers, go to the market, buy the pork instead of the beef. Buy less! Eat less! No every meal has to be restaurant-worthy.
Pick up a few new skills: This year I’m determined to learn how to sharpen my knives. What’s your kitchen project? Making homemade pasta? Smoking salmon? Having a go at jam? Tempering chocolate? There are so many cooking techniques worth exploring so why not choose one for 2024. Or hey, how about growing more or your own food? I’ll have to rid my yard of the thousands of squirrels first, but why not?
And last but not least…. try to get to a few more restaurants! I’ve had so many requests for restaurant reviews from subscribers so I will try to get out more often to check out the scene. And yes I tend to return time and again to old favourites (like Leméac below), but I think it’s time to expand beyond my bistro comfort zone.
Here’s wishing all of you a great 2024!
New Year's Resolutions?
A great read. I enjoyed the resolutions.
Wishing you and your family a Healthy and Happy New Year.
I enjoy your newsletter and get some good tips from it. I wonder if you would consider reviewing some of the many cooking blogs available. I often go to the internet when I am looking for a recipe to break up the monotony you mentioned in cooking the same old thing! Louise Fullerton