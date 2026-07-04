It occurred to me while writing this post that some subscribers may not be interested in a restaurant so far away, and one that isn’t in a typical culinary destination like Paris, London, New York or even Toronto. But what I find most interesting about Nuema is exactly that it’s NOT in a gastronomic hotbed. Yet thanks to two remarkably talented chefs, Quito is now firmly on the fine dining radar as an emerging culinary destination.

There is so much talk about my own city, Montreal, being on the map or off it. So I think putting the spotlight on a restaurant that has itself become a destination shows just how powerful a cultural and touristic draw a great restaurant can be for a city and country in 2026. The key, of course, is offering something truly unique, and that’s exactly what Nuema does. Read on.

Nueva’s chef-owners: Alejandro Chamorro and Pía Salazar

When researching the restaurant scene in Quito, one name keeps coming up: Nuema. The co-chefs, real life couple Alejandro Chamorro and Pía Salazar, have in the dozen years since opening in 2014 turned Ecuador into a genuine gastronomic destination, and after two dinners there, I understood why.

Inspired by their time working together at Astrid y Gastón, Gastón Acurio’s flagship restaurant in Lima, Chamorro and Salazar saw how this determined chef helped elevate Peru’s cuisine to international renown through his work as a chef, restaurateur, author, television personality, political influencer and public speaker.

With a front row seat to the emergence of Peruvian cuisine on the world stage, the couple felt they could one day bring Ecuadorian cuisine to the same heights. Despite the fact that Quito’s population of approximately 2.8 million is a fraction of Lima’s 10.4 million, it only takes a few ambitious and determined chefs to open a restaurant that draws international diners. And they’ve succeeded. Nuema is today considered the top restaurant in Ecuador and as of 2025 holds the #61 spot on the World’s 50 Best extended list and #10 on Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Salazar was also named Best Pastry Chef 2023 by the World’s 50 Best.

Share

What does all this amount to on the plate? A unique dining experience where hugely creative chefs make the most of Ecuador’s remarkable ingredients. As the first Ecuadorian chef to work at Noma under René Redzepi, Chamorro mastered high end fine dining and Noma’s signature style of foraging, fermentation and seasonal terroir cuisine.

Nuema (named for a combination of their three children’s names: Nuria, Emilio and Martín) made history as the first Ecuadorian restaurant to land on the Latin America’s 50 Best list, drawing international travellers to Quito’s food scene. Chamorro’s impact on Latin American cuisine earned him the Estrella Damm Chefs’ Choice Award, voted on exclusively by his culinary peers across Latin America.

Chef Alejandro Chamorro showing off his ingredients at Nuema

His wife and partner, Pía Salazar, is the restaurant’s second pillar. Widely recognized as one of the most innovative pastry chefs in the world, she’s a culinary star in her own right, known for rethinking the sweet course by making vegetables, herbs and savoury elements the stars of her desserts.

Together, Chamorro and Salazar’s menus reflect their love of their native country and their creativity and technical brilliance. Chamorro travels extensively throughout Ecuador to study indigenous communities and source rare ingredients, and his multi course tasting menus shift continuously with the seasons.

Upgrade to a paid subscription

At Nuema, ingredients are presented at the table before each dish arrives. During my visit, featured ingredients included hearts of palm with neapia (a fermented Amazonian cassava and chili paste), oca and mashua (ancestral Andean tubers), ajo sacha (an Amazonian wild garlic vine) and paiche (one of the largest freshwater fish in the Amazon River). We are so far from anything you’d encounter in a North American or European restaurant, and that’s precisely what makes a meal here such a treat.

Coffee and mignardises served at the end of the meal at Nuema.

As I noticed at Central in Lima, every locally made ceramic plate, spoon and napkin at Nuema is chosen with precision and care, and the minimalist dining space is made beautiful with flowers and foliage. A bright open kitchen lets you watch the team at work. Beverage pairings include wine, cocktails and alcohol free options made on site, and service manages to be both attentive and discreet.

The intricacy and mastery of the cooking explains why the restaurant has earned so much acclaim, yet there’s not an ounce of pretension from the team. A 12-course meal here feels less like a showy tasting menu than a trip through Ecuador, from mountains to ocean to jungle and back to the city, all kept light and approachable. You don’t leave the Nuema table full so much as enlightened.

Four of the 12 courses of the Nuema menu: top left, tuna with oxalis, top right melloco tuber with oyster, bottom left, call de pacha (scallop) with coconut, bottom left, paiche & sacha ago.

A meal like this inevitably prompts the question: what elements of the Nuema experience could be integrated into our local Montreal dining scene?

— An increased emphasis on not only using local ingredients but showcasing them to diners so they have a clearer picture of what they’re eating.

A display of ingredients presented to diners before each course include blue corn, assorted tubers, trout, and theobromas

— More streamlined restaurant design, where the colour and artistry of the experience come from what’s on the plate rather than what’s on the walls. To that I’d add a semi-open or open kitchen, which in 2026 feels less like a trend than an expectation; customers want to see what’s going on, and it’s genuinely fun to watch the creation of each dish.

— Non-alcoholic pairings given equal weight to wine. Quebec and much of North America are still behind on this, and though I remain a committed wine drinker, the extraordinary care put into non-alcoholic pairings at South American restaurants makes the standard wine pairing feel almost conservative by comparison. And as for cocktails, forget the classics and try drinks made with as many local ingredients and culinary techniques as the food.

Chic and complex cocktails are a part of all the best beverage programs.

— Finally, a personalized menu or keepsake for guests to take home. At restaurants of this calibre, a printed menu, recipe card or booklet of featured ingredients extends the memory of the meal well beyond the table.

The menu of a female chef collab dinner at Nuema.

Also worth noting: the price. At US$120 for the full tasting menu, Nuema is one of the least expensive fine dining experiences in South America (Central in Lima, for comparison, runs about US$430 per person). And like Central, a meal at Nuema isn’t simply about enjoying dinner. It’s about experiencing something entirely unique to its place.

As I write this, the Nuema team is putting the finishing touches on a more casual bistro next door, which will no doubt be another draw to Quito’s dining scene. Until then, I’d also suggest Salazar’s wonderful café and pâtisserie a few doors down. Named simply “Pia,” it sells gorgeous pastries, standouts being a mandarin meringue tart, a guava tart, and a chocolate ganache and macambo cake, plus terrific breakfast dishes like cassava pancakes topped with burrata, poached eggs, herbs and pesto.

How wonderful to discover a country like Ecuador through the plate.

Sweet and savoury selections at Pia. My faves: a guava tart and a mandarine meringue tart. All fantastic!

Leave a comment