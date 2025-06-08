Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Burbey's avatar
Lisa Burbey
7h

Made pistachio butter recently. Worked like a charm!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pamela's avatar
Pamela
10h

Refusing to buy American products…. Search out Spanish peanuts…. They are much better!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lesley Chesterman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture