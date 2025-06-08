Before I get started, I wanted to remind everyone about the Salt Lick Podcast that I host with David McMillan. This week we talk all about grilling, lobster cooking tips, and discuss a bit of what I’m posting about here this week, making your own nut butters. Have a listen!

Now on to today’s post: Homemade peanut butter? Yay or nay?

I've been cooking since I was 12, and despite the countless hours I've spent in the kitchen making everything from tuna salad to multi-tiered wedding cakes, it still amazes me that there are discoveries to be made.

This month's discovery: homemade peanut butter.

My household consumes a lot of peanut butter—we all eat it daily. But I'm extremely picky about brands, and I find the commercial peanut butters of my youth surprisingly bland. A quick look at the labels reveals that several come from the United States, which creates an unnecessary carbon footprint alongside the buy-Canadian preference.

My store-bought peanut butter of choice has been Maranatha brand, which I first tasted in Vancouver and then found locally here in Montreal at Rachelle Béry. The problem? It's American-made and costs $10 for 500g. So I wondered: why not make my own? I already make jam and bread from scratch—why not peanut butter too?

I'd always assumed store-bought was superior because I'd encountered so many disappointing peanut butters from health food stores. I think I’m still traumatized by those natural peanut butters of my youth, with an inch of oil on the top and bland peanut paste below. But when I noticed that Maranatha's ingredients listed simply "peanuts and salt," I realized I could replicate it myself. Time for a deep dive into homemade peanut butter.

The Canadian Peanut Challenge

First question: could I source Canadian peanuts? Not easily. Peanuts were introduced to Canadian soil in 1982 but are only grown in southern Ontario.

According to the Peanut Bureau of Canada, "The Canadian climate isn't very conducive to growing peanuts, which require sandy soil and hot, dry weather. The total amount of peanuts farmed in Canada may be as small as a couple hundred tonnes—compared to shipments of all U.S. peanut products to Canada at 128,319 metric tonnes in 2023."

Canada is actually the largest single-country importer of U.S. peanuts. More than 85% of the peanuts we consume come from 7,000 American growers. We import so much because Canadians love peanuts: according to a 2025 survey, 93% of Canadians eat peanuts, 92% eat peanut butter, and 81% of households keep peanut butter on hand. The average Canadian consumes nearly 3 kg of peanuts per year!

Until I can locate Ontario peanuts, I'll have to buy American. Here's hoping they don't face tariff treatment! I initially tried bulk peanuts from my local health food store—cheap but mediocre. Then I discovered Kirkland brand at Costco. Though they're from the U.S., they're excellent.

The Cost

That 1,13 kg can of Kirkland brand peanuts cost $13, and will make 2 1/4, 500g jars peanut butter. My 500g Maranatha jars cost $10 a pop, so the equivalent would cost me $22.50. That’s roughly a $10 saving right there, or one whole jar of peanut butter. Whoa.

The Method

For grinding, all you need is a food processor or blender. Thermomix is also an excellent machine for making nut butters. Some claim the best peanut butter comes from a mortar and pestle, but I didn't want to spend all day grinding, so I used my Cuisinart.

Just add the peanuts to the food processor (or blender) bowl and pulse chop about ten times, then let it rip for about 7 more minutes, stopping a few times to scrape up any thick paste that may accumulate on the base of the bowl. Taste the peanut butter and add a bit more salt if you like. The whole process should take about 8 minutes.

After a few attempts—initially adding oil and maple syrup as some recipes suggested—I settled on peanut butter made solely with peanuts. It tastes fantastic and costs half what I was paying for the imported stuff. I was so pleased that I went on to make almond and hazelnut butters, both even more economical than their commercial counterparts.

The evolution of peanut butter from nuts to a crumbly mass to a thick paste to a smooth butter.

Tips for Perfect Homemade Nut Butters

Start with excellent nuts. Buy vacuum-sealed nuts to ensure freshness. You'd be surprised how many supermarket nuts are rancid or heading there. Walnuts are particularly problematic—the best ones are vacuum-packed and expensive, but far superior to the often-bitter Chinese walnuts sold pre-chopped.

Roast for flavor. Raw nuts produce bland butter. Roast at 350°F (180°C) for 10-15 minutes to develop flavor. You can rub off skins with a clean kitchen towel or leave them as they add pleasant bitterness to the finished product — the exception being hazelnut skins which are are bit too bitter.

Salt enhances everything. Use salted roasted nuts, or add salt to taste. Toss roasted nuts with salt fresh from the oven, or season while processing. I use fine sea salt for peanut butter, though salt preferences vary with other nut butters.

Skip the sweeteners. Sugar, maple syrup, and honey distract from pure peanut flavor. I prefer drizzling honey on top rather than mixing it in.

Keep it dry. Water prevents smoothness—like chocolate, nut butters are 100% dry matter, and any water introduction causes them to seize.

Minimize added oil. Only add if absolutely necessary (if you've accidentally added water or the paste won't smooth out after 7 minutes of grinding). Add one teaspoon at a time—excess oil just rises to the top of your finished jar.

For crunchy texture, reserve some nuts and add them once the butter is completely smooth.

Be patient! Initially, your mixture will look like a thick mass, but it will eventually (at about the 6-minute mark) go from solid to a thick, smooth liquid.

Storage: Keep nut butters refrigerated and use within a month.

Try combinations. My favorite discovery was half almond, half hazelnut butter—divine!

My favourite nut butter: half almond, half hazelnut. Fantastic!

Health Benefits

Homemade nut butters offer several advantages:

No unnecessary additives. Commercial peanut butter labeled "no stirring" often contains hydrogenated oils like canola or palm oil for smoothness. These unhealthy oils can raise bad cholesterol levels.

Nutritional powerhouse. Nut butters are rich in fiber, protein, vitamins B and E, phosphorus, zinc, magnesium, and calcium, plus heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

Protein content. Peanut butter provides the highest protein per serving (about 8 grams) among nut butters. Most nut and seed butters contain 80-100 calories per tablespoon.

Allergy alternative. If you're allergic to peanuts or tree nuts, try sunflower seed butter! It tastes great and provides almost a quarter of your daily vitamin E requirement in just one tablespoon.

Making homemade peanut butter has been a revelation—better flavor, lower cost, and complete control over ingredients. It's definitely a "yay" from me.

Do you make your own peanut butter? Leave a comment.

