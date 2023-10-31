Last night at the 2023 Taste Canada Awards, my two books, Make Every Dish Delicious and Un Week-End Chez Lesley, picked up the Gold in both the English and French, Best General Cookbook categories. Yay!

To say I was thrilled would be an understatement because frankly, I was shocked. Not because I don’t think my books are great (I obviously do) but because I’m one of those people who just isn’t used to winning. Au contraire! When I arrived with my friend and fellow cookbook author, Naomi Duguid, I noticed that they weren’t giving bronze awards anymore, and said to Naomi, “Oh no, I guess I won’t be going home with an award.” I figured maybe a silver was in the cards. As someone who really only started writing cookbooks in my fifties, this is all kind of new to me. That said, Chez Lesley, my first cookbook, won a gold at the 2021 Taste Canada awards so I was hopeful.

Anyway… in the first category, Single-Subject Cookbooks, Naomi’s fantastic book, The Miracle of Salt, picked up the gold and I was so happy for her because that is one fantastic book.

Then, when the General Cookbooks category came up and my book was named, I was just stunned. Stunned! And 10 minutes later when the announcement of my French book was made, I was doubly stunned. What a thrill!

What makes me especially proud about these wins is that I had published in Canada’s two official languages. I’m a true-blue anglo, but it was always SO important to me to publish in French first because that is the majority language in my home province. I speak French, I work in French, and so many Francophone Quebecers have been kind enough to appreciate my work, especially through Radio-Canada. So to publish cookbooks in both languages was perhaps even more of a thrill to me than winning these awards — though there’s no denying that such recognition is icing on the cake. And, as you well know, I like my cake!

All this leads up to a little announcement dear Substack readers. I am presently working on the English version of my second French book, Un Week-End Chez Lesley, and it is CRUNCH TIME for me to complete the manuscript. This means I will be taking a break from posting here in the month of November. My intention is to get back up to speed in December, to get going on some great holiday dishes, be they sweet or savoury.

Paid subscribers despair not! Payments will be halted from your accounts, and I will be posting one more paid post (a restaurant review no less) before stopping for the month. So please excuse the interruption, but have to FOCUS!

Finally a word of congratulations to all of my fellow winners and nominees. And a massive THANK YOU to all of the wonderful people who worked on my books. You are THE BEST!

If you haven’t yet purchased my books, I have one question: what are you waiting for?! Here are links to both. And for those who do have my books, thank you! Merci!

Purchase Make Every Dish Delicious

Acheter Un Week-End Chez Lesley