Dear Subscribers,

As I mentioned in my last post, I've been driving around France for the past three weeks, eating, drinking, sightseeing, and generally soaking up as much as I can of this beautiful country. I have SO much to share with you, from great addresses to deep thoughts on the state of French gastronomy in 2025.

My original intention was to write on the road, but as we were never in one spot very long, I never had the time to sit down and focus on writing. I can write on a train, on a plane, lying on a couch, or in my favorite chair, but I have trouble writing without having the time in front of me to focus.

I'm also in the final edits of my next cookbook, En Accord, a French book devoted to wine with food pairings and recipes co-authored with my boyfriend, Jean Aubry. It's CRUNCH time on that book!

So since I've barely posted this month, I will be halting the payments for paid subscriptions for the month of September to make up for my lack of posts.

I should be posting again regularly in a week, when I'm back in my favorite chair and all of my travel stuff is sorted, I've rebonded with my pets (and kids!), and my laundry is all washed and folded.

Stay tuned!