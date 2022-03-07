Get 25% off for 1 year

I spent 20 years as the fine-dining restaurant critic for the Montreal Gazette. When I stopped in 2018, I was relieved to put an end to the anonymity charade, the deadlines, the pushback, and two decades of long, often rich, and not always as great as you would think, meals. Oddly enough, my quest to explore new things was well timed as most restaurant …