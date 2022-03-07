One heck of a restaurant
And a MUST for Mezcal and Tequila Lovers
I spent 20 years as the fine-dining restaurant critic for the Montreal Gazette. When I stopped in 2018, I was relieved to put an end to the anonymity charade, the deadlines, the pushback, and two decades of long, often rich, and not always as great as you would think, meals. Oddly enough, my quest to explore new things was well timed as most restaurant …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Lick my Plate to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.