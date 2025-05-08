Lick my Plate

Martin Allaire
On my only week in Vegas, we had meals in 6 famous restaurants and were surprised to meet both Guy Savoie and Pierre Gagniere in their respective restaurants. Gagniere explained that with so many French holidays in the month of May, it was a perfect time to visit their other restaurants and attend galas.

Acting chef at a Robuchon restaurant in New York explained to us that the « boss » would visit on occasion or send a representative monthly. The visit would be spent equally with suppliers, staff and customers to gain a sense of how things were going.

My best and worse experiences at Star Restaurants have been with the chef actively attending the kitchen. So cant rule in favour or against the chef’s absence or presence.

Deborah Frieden
Agree and yet...when the experience is less than stellar at a high-end perhaps Michelin starred restaurant, could it be that the chef isn't there enough? Recently ate at a small 1* in Paris and the entire meal was room temperature and under seasoned. I had to wonder if these mis-steps were due to lack of attention?

