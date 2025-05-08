Anne-Sophie Pic, with an empire of restaurants and many guest chef appearances, she’s not always going to be in-house. Here at the Montreal Highlights Festival with chef Normand Laprise.

One might assume that when dining out, the chef is personally responsible for that perfectly-seared scallop, that glistening roasted carrot, and that velvety sauce. If so, one would be wrong.

In small restaurants, you could safely bet the chef is doing the searing, roasting, and sauce-making. But in larger establishments, especially hotel dining rooms, he or she may only be responsible for creating the menu, overseeing the service, managing the staff, and interacting with customers.

For star chefs with several eponymous restaurants, chances are they only put in a few hours of face time daily or monthly. In the most extreme cases of jet-setting chefs like Alain Ducasse and Gordon Ramsay, who oversee empires of eateries, the master might only appear for special events or monthly visits to ensure their chef de cuisine hasn't suddenly started serving asparagus with peanut butter.

Alain Ducasse in Las Vegas with yours truly. With 34 restaurants to his name, there is NO way the man can be everywhere at once.

It's a common misconception that a chef's presence in their restaurant is a criterion of quality. Consider chefs like Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Nobu Matsuhisa, José Andrés, Daniel Boulud, and the late Joël Robuchon. These empire-builders have not just one or two but in some cases dozens of restaurants bearing their names. Expecting them to personally prepare your mashed potatoes? Think again.

Even for chefs with just one restaurant to oversee, I've found their presence isn't as crucial for a quality meal as we're led to believe. I'd even argue it's the sign of an excellent chef when their restaurant runs smoothly without them.

For example: When I first awarded four stars to Montreal's Toqué! back in 2001, both chef Normand Laprise and co-owner Christine Lamarche were absent. When I first reviewed La Chronique that same year, chef Marc de Canck was out of the country. Yet his sous-chef still delivered an exceptional meal. The second time I reviewed Toqué!, Laprise was again cooking elsewhere, yet my meal was fabulous. His talented team managed brilliantly without him—the true mark of a good chef.

Though reviewers try to dine when the chef is on premises, it's difficult to know what's happening behind the scenes. Diners are often disappointed—or worse, incensed—to learn the chef isn't behind that swinging door. But trust me, in restaurants with capable "brigades," it rarely makes a difference. And it shouldn't if the restaurant chooses to remain open on the chef's day off.

Of course, chefs become anxious when they discover a critic visited their restaurant during their absence. Two experiences come to mind:

In 2007, I reviewed Laloux, whose kitchen had recently been taken over by two of Montreal's best-known chefs, Patrice Demers and Danny St-Pierre. Upon arrival, Demers greeted me at the table—my cover was blown. Then, when the first course arrived, St-Pierre himself carried the plates. Shortly after my three-star review was published, I learned that St-Pierre had been en route to the Eastern Townships when I arrived and quickly made a U-turn back to the city. His dedication impressed me enormously.

Montreal chef Danny St-Pierre, the king of the U-Turn!

But was such heroism necessary? I'm not certain, as my second story might illustrate.

Fast forward to 2012: St-Pierre was no longer at Laloux but established in Sherbrooke, Quebec at his bistro, Auguste. I recall the meal vividly because the already acclaimed restaurant was packed. My disappointments were few, save for service from an overwhelmed waiter. The food, barring one unremarkable salad, was excellent.

Interestingly, after leaving Auguste, I discovered St-Pierre wasn't at the restaurant that evening. He somehow obtained my number and called me as I walked to my car. He was out catering an event after volunteering for a charity function earlier that day. I'll never forget the doom in his voice! He'd learned of my visit too late to make another dramatic U-turn. Yet it didn't matter—Auguste still earned a three-star review. Would his presence have significantly improved the experience? He might think so, but I'm skeptical.

Montreal features primarily small restaurants with chefs who generally prefer hovering over plates to writing cookbooks or giving demonstrations on cruise ships. Meanwhile, many international star chefs with global portfolios are busy doing exactly that. During Montreal's High Lights Festival, I witnessed visiting star chefs arrive for three-day stints with entourages in tow, including assistants constantly checking operations back home. None closed their restaurants during their absence.

Michelin-starred French chefs are easiest to track because many circulate through the dining room. Yet don't be surprised if it's the chef's spouse who visits your table—as happened during my first visit to Paul Bocuse's restaurant in Lyon. What can you expect when chefs travel worldwide promoting everything from Champagne to ramen noodles? Sometimes they simply can't appear. By my second visit, Bocuse was too ill to make his rounds.

The late great chef Bernard Loiseau, apparently the man never missed a service.

Not all busy chefs are absent during service, however. Though frequently in Paris for promotional events, the late chef Bernard Loiseau made every effort to return to his Burgundian restaurant for each lunch and dinner service. Legend holds that after his weekly radio show in Paris, Loiseau drove three hours back to Saulieu to supervise lunch service.

But even when chefs are present, assuming they're all cooking would be naive. While working for French pastry chef Yves Thuriès, I was astonished that his kitchen presence was limited to five-minute visits before lunch and dinner. For eight months, I watched him enter the back door in full chef attire, walk through the kitchen, greet every diner, cross back through the kitchen while removing his apron, and exit. The entire circuit took just ten minutes. I never ONCE saw him cook. Yet with a monthly magazine, cookbook projects, a chocolate factory, two hotels, a pastry shop, a sugar museum, and several other establishments to oversee, who could fault him?

Chef Yves Thuriès. When working for him, I never saw him lift a whisk.

Few Montreal chefs manage more than one restaurant, and those who do employ chefs de cuisine to run each operation. And many well-established chefs have gradually transferred responsibilities to younger hands. That said, I sense that since the pandemic, chefs spend more time in their kitchens than on the road. It's valuable for chefs to occasionally leave their kitchens and cook elsewhere, but with smaller staffs in kitchens than in the past, all hands are needed. Chef Simon Mathys of Montreal's Mastard recently cooked at Auberge du Pommier in Toronto, and apparently it was challenging to persuade him to leave his kitchen even for one night — no surprise as the man is a perfectionist with a surprisingly small brigade for such high-end cuisine.

Simon Mathys, a hands-on kind of chef.

As a former critic, I conclude with this thought: let's give chefs some latitude. I've heard too many stories of chefs missing their children's graduations, working while seriously ill, or being criticized in reviews for their absence.

I will no longer fault chefs for not being in their restaurants. I may have done so previously (honestly can't recall), but now I expect the same quality whether the chef is present or not. A restaurant is more about the sum of its parts than any individual.

As the saying goes, no chef is an island!

How do you feel about the chef's presence in the kitchen?

