A pretty cottage kitchen. Nice, but the equipment in those drawers could make or break your cooking vacation.

Your vacation might still be a while away, but if you're planning to rent or Airbnb a Tuscan villa, a Laurentian chalet, a French apartment or ramshackle beach shack for your next precious getaway, beware three words in the property description: fully equipped kitchen. You'll probably be faced with a full inventory of plates and - hopefully - glasses, but chances are the kitchen equipment consists of dollar-store gadgets and Ginsu knives.

I’ve noticed quite a few articles popping up with advice for what to bring to help facilitate cooking in a vacation rental kitchen. I first wrote about this in 2005, a time when I vacationed a lot more than I do today, but having just returned from a month in France where I booked three Airbnb apartments, I’d say this topic never goes out of style. I’d even say that because so many travellers are going the Airbnb route, this advice is more relevant than ever

When I travelled en famille, we would rarely stay in all-inclusive hotels but rent houses and do most of the food shopping and cooking ourselves. I recall a kitchen in St-Kitts with the flimsiest plastic kitchen tools that melted right in front of me when used in the cheap non-stick pans. Then there was that kitchen in Cahors with no more than three pots and pans we’d use nightly to cook for 10 people, and a house in Umbria with even less. My family of cooks pulled off miracles in these kitchens, but let’s just say, thank God or outdoor grills, which were usually in terrible condition.

Over the years, I wised up about the rental kitchen situation. Instead of pining for my home kitchen while hacking away potato skins with a rusty peeler, I’d pack a few essentials to make that trip to the French marché or St-Sauveur supermarket worthwhile. This might sound like a neurotic foodie move, but tuck these objects alongside the beach towels and Danielle Steele novels, and you'll thank me upon return.

A typical rental kitchen, with very little in those cupboards.

You never know what you'll find on foreign soil. But chances are a few essential gadgets will help you make that cherished vacation a delicious one as well.

To begin, a chef's knife is a must. Chopping is the most tedious of kitchen chores and dull, lightweight knives make that chore even more time-consuming. Get a knife with a heavy 8-inch blade, have it sharpened, wrap it well in news print (or extra dish towels that are always welcome) and pack it in your checked luggage. And while you're at it, toss in a good paring knife and small serrated knife, the best tool for slicing tomatoes.

A cutting board is another essential. Not a 3-inch-thick butcher's block, mind you, but a small plastic board that you can pop in your suitcase under a pile of T-shirts.

There's no getting around peeling vegetables, so a sturdy vegetable peeler is another must. Chances are there's one on hand, but there's no tool more useless than a cheap vegetable peeler. Same goes for a corkscrew. Imagine cuddling up next with your beloved, pulling out that cherished bottle of Bordeaux, and having that $2 corkscrew bend and snap as you yank out the cork. Bad scene. Pack the corkscrew, and make it a good one that also works as a bottle opener.

Rare are the houses that include a meat thermometer, which is a huge mistake as nothing is easier to prepare for a group of vacationers than a large roast. With an unfamiliar oven at work, cooks need a thermometer to know exactly when that roast beef is the ideal medium-rare or that big chicken is cooked through. I once cooked in a kitchen in Barbados where the oven only had one setting: 450-degrees. Ugh.

For handling anything hot, especially on the barbecue, you'll need long-handled tongs. Tongs, a chef’s favourite, work wonders at flipping bacon strips and grilled burgers, as well as grasping the car keys little Jimmy dropped behind the couch.

A magic whisk is a multi-use kitchen tool ideal for whisking up salad dressings, eggs, lemonade, or anything really that requires quick blending. Speaking of quick blending, amateur mixologists may want to add a cocktail shaker in there too. And don’t forget the jigger and Hawthorn strainer.

There's sure to be a wooden spoon on hand. But chances are it will taste like the firehouse chili and spaghetti sauce made by the renters who were there before you. Would you use an old toothbrush you found in the bathroom? Didn't think so. Same goes for the wooden spoon. Bring your own. And toss in a silicone spatula as well because if they were ever mice in the house, chances are they’ve taken a few bites out of the silicone kitchen tools (don’t ask me how I know that).

Vacation time is best spent lounging in a chair or chatting with friends over a glass of Chardonnay, not mincing garlic for a Caesar salad. So bring a garlic press. It's a small tool that works wonders while keeping your fingers and cutting board from smelling nasty.

A few favourite spices fit nicely in a suitcase

And then there’s the topic of food.

There’s no point bringing olive oil to Italy and hot sauce to the Caribbean, so cater this advice to the spot you’ll be visiting.

Open the pantry and if are any spices in your rental, they were probably there before the fall of the Berlin Wall. Do yourself a favour: pack a shaker of fine sea salt and your pepper mill. A small sack of herbs de Provence, the best all-purpose dried herbs that will also make your clothes smell nice, is a great addition as is a jar of steak spice.

If you intend on making pasta (and who wouldn’t?) I’d recommend a good bottle of extra-virgin olive oil and a serious chunk of vacuum-packed Parmesan cheese, two essential ingredients tough to track down in small-city supermarkets. And while you're at it, toss in a microplane grater to make sure that Parmesan can be shaved over everything but breakfast cereal.

As for coffee….

I know some people bring an entire coffee set up and I myself have travelled with a bag of ground coffee only to discover the place I rented had a pod machine. Bummer. So now wherever I go, I call in advance to pick up coffee, or coffee pods for a rental or even a hotel room. If they have a Keurig machine, I bring Pike Place Starbucks coffee K-Cups, if it’s Nespresso, I have a specific pod I like too. As anyone who relies on a hairdryer knows, a bit of research before you leave makes quite a difference upon arrival.

Then there are the things I wish I could pack: a salad spinner… a large non-stick pan… a muffin pan… measuring cups and spoons. But even I have my limits! Don’t forget, you’re on vacation after all.

