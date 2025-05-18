Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

Sylvain Des Groseilliers
Great éditorial comment. I can’t comment on Québec not dining there often enough. Considering the fact that RPM and Alo in Toronto were just awarded one star ( i believe the 2 are above everything in MtL - and i’m a born and bread Montrealer ), i thought that the city would not have anything above ‘ 1 macaron’ . Clearly Mon Lapin should have been in , so is Toque despite the fact it is not what it used to be.

The star for Europea puzzles me ; JF has been pretentiously and shamelessly copying great foreign chef for years . Gault Millau underlined that 8 years ago . Everytime you mention Europea to a chef , restaurant owners , sommelier they either smile or plainly laugh

Mousso was also worthy of a star for the least . Finally the omission of every italian restaurant in the city( Graziella, Impasto) is hard to understand .Sorry for the long comment … it is thérapeutic

Lorenzo Bongiovanni
The problem is not Michelin’s selections — it’s their criteria and methodology. It’s showing its cracks as an outdated, out-of-touch list. It’s not a resource for the modern diner, or for those with a real pulse on the food scene, and the exciting, scrappy restaurants that make it special. Mon Lapin, Beba, Salle Climatisée. Those are restaurants for people who love food without pretense. And that — I hope, I believe — is where we’ll continue to head.

