The Michelin man made a mark in Montreal, but maybe not the one we hoped for.

On May 15th at 2 p.m., Quebec's first Michelin awards were announced. To set the scene, I was in photographer Maude Chauvin's studio with the entire team working on pictures for my next cookbook. That morning, it was more or less all we talked about. At precisely 2 p.m., I saw the list, as did everyone around me, and my first reaction was: all that for that?

Montreal earned three one-star ratings, and Quebec City earned five one-star ratings as well as one two-star rating. Here's their selection::

Montreal (one star):

Europea

Mastard

Sabayon

Quebec and environs (one star):

Arvi

Kebec Club Privé

Légende

Laurie Raphaël

Narval

Quebec (two-star):

Tanière3

Beyond the star selections, Michelin offers a Bib Gourmand to restaurants considered good value for money, as well as a large selection of recommended restaurants, which after the stars (9) and the Bibs (15) amounts to 78.

Having absorbed all of this, my first impression was that Montreal was shortchanged, and after a few days, I've come to the conclusion that this list is, for many reasons, a mediocre reflection of our dining scene.

However, I must start by saying, YAY for Quebec City as I have LONG championed this city as a terrific gastronomic destination.

Quebec City is beautiful and benefits from an extremely vibrant tourist industry. For decades, the city has played home to some of the most talented chefs this country, beginning with French immigrants like Serge Bruyère and Jean Soulard, and Stéphane Modat of Le Clan and Julien Masia of Arvi today.

I was thrilled to see that Quebec’s first two-Michelin-starred chef was Gaspésie native François-Emmanuel Nicol who had studied at Montreal’s Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ). I met Nicol last year at a dinner he was collaborating at in Toronto and was just wowed by his beautiful plates. At Canada’s only other two-Michelin-star restaurant, Sushi Masaki Saito in Toronto, Japanese native, Chef Masaki Saito has all of the fish flown in from Japan. In reality Sushi Masaki Saito could be located anywhere, whereas La Tanière3 is deeply rooted in its Quebecois surroundings.

A plate by now star chef, François-Emmanuel Nicol of La Tanière3.

Upgrade to a paid subscription

If it were still open, I believe the now-closed restaurant L'Initiale would have been a contender for two stars, as many of us foodies believed their chef Yvan Lebrun (also from France) and his late wife Rolande Leclerc ran a true-blue gastronomic restaurant. Their cheese selection alone, gathered solely from producers in the region, counted more beautiful local specimens than I had ever seen outside of France. With people like that on the scene acting as examples, no wonder this beautiful city has developed such a dynamic restaurant scene.

Quebec City is also where the wildly popular cooking competition show, Les Chefs!, is filmed, which has certainly had a significant impact on their culinary scene. I'm always excited to dine out in Quebec City and am not in the least bit surprised they scored so highly with Michelin, as gastronomy is their focus and their forte.

I am, however, surprised by the Michelin outcome for Montreal

A selection of dishes from the tasting menu at Mastard

Of the three that were awarded a star, I truly believe both Mastard and Sabayon merited this accolade. Simon Mathys of Mastard has worked tirelessly to perfect his craft, and he is humble and hardworking with a generous dose of talent and taste. Well done.

Exquisite cuisine at the now-starred Le Sabayon

As for Sabayon, the only surprise to me is that the restaurant is not necessarily a luxurious space, which often seems like a Michelin must. It's a very simple room run by just two people: chef Patrice Demers and his wife, sommelier/maître d' Marie-Josée Beaudoin. I reviewed it last year and was wowed by the quality of the cuisine and all-round experience provided by these two seasoned pros. Their star was much deserved, though I now wonder how anyone will nab a reservation at this already difficult-to-book restaurant. Maybe they will expand? Not sure, but I'm so happy I got there before the deluge of requests a star is sure to bring.

As for Europea, I have had many bad experiences with its chef/owner that I will never set foot in that restaurant, stars or no stars. Enough said.

Who Was Missing?

In my opinion, I would have imagined three more restaurants worthy of a star.

Chef Normand Laprise (left) with chef Charles-Antoine Crête, both left out of the star rankings.

First: Toqué!, the restaurant of Quebec's most influential chef, Normand Laprise. For over 30 years, Toqué! has been Montreal's top restaurant (especially in the first 20 years) and its most gastronomic-style restaurant. With its brigade of 14, its formal service, its fancy setting, and elaborate menu, Toqué! feels more like a Michelin-style restaurant to me than any other. Having reviewed Toqué! about five times as a critic, I'm well aware it has its ups and downs. Yet according to the Michelin criteria, I believe it merits one star. I also question why the guide states that the house specialties include "classics such as oyster gratin, beef tartare, and duck leg," dishes I would never associate with Toqué!

As one food writer friend wrote to me: "Laprise spawned a revolution, then was left behind." Dommage.

Le Mousso, left ut of the stars.

Second, Le Mousso: Antonin Mousseau-Rivard's restaurant seems designed for the Michelin-star customer. When the guide’s arrival was announced last month, many food enthusiasts named Le Mousso as a top contender for a star. It's incredibly precise, the ingredients are hyper-local, and the plate presentations are arguably the most artistic in the city. The wine program is sharp, as is the service. The chef even has all of his service dishes made especially for the restaurant by a local potter. Why no star? Beats me. When I dined there, the evening lasted three and a half hours, with a nine-course menu animated by Mousseau-Rivard and two sommeliers on both the dishes and the wines. I wasn't wild about the rap music playing softly in the background, but if you're after a "foodie experience," this is it.

Mon Lapin co-chefs, co-chefs Marc-Olivier Frappier and Jessica Noël.

Third: Mon Lapin. This vibrant restaurant topped Canada's 100 Best List twice in the past three years and came in at number two this year. And yet no Michelin star? Pourquoi? I ate there a month ago, and not only was the food inventive, delicious, and made with the most pristine local ingredients, but the service was some of the best I've ever experienced. Partner and sommelier Vanya Filipovic was named best Quebec sommelier by Michelin too. Granted, it was very busy, which makes me wonder: does Michelin shun busy restaurants? Mon Lapin reminds me of those Michelin-starred Parisian restaurants like Frenchie that serve gorgeous food in a more relaxed setting. Yet perhaps Frenchie is just a touch fancier, in the sense of more gastronomic. I know co-chefs Marc-Olivier Frappier and Jessica Noël have it in them; the question is, do they want to adapt their cooking to get a Michelin star? Not sure.

Which leads me to the next question: will Montreal chefs now adapt their cooking to acquire a star in the years to come? Michelin has been hired by our government and tourism boards to supply lists for the next three years. Should we see this as just a warm-up for restaurants to take a year to try to sharpen up on the Michelin criteria? And, even better question, should they?

As renowned chef (and former Montrealer) Riad Nasr wrote to me after the list was released: "They completely (no surprise) failed to appreciate what makes the Montreal scene so unique and vibrant, their criteria for selection is at complete odds with Montreal's best, and by ignoring them is basically challenging them to bend to Michelin... good luck with that!"

So true.

Questions About the "Recommended" List

Besides the star ratings, I have questions about those 78 recommended restaurants, which Montreal food writer Clay Sandhu humorously wrote in this article for Cult Montreal: "...this list reads like it was compiled by a wealthy uncle who got all his restaurant tips from the hotel concierge." Love it!

I bet if you asked ChatGPT to pull together a list of Montreal's top restaurants, you would end up with something similar. But then you would have to request that it emphasize modern French cuisine. Oh, and that Italian restaurants be left off because some excellent Italian establishments like Impasto, Graziella, Nora Gray, Elena, and Antonietta are nowhere to be found. The best Greek restaurant, Milos, the maison mère of the Milos Empire, didn't make it either. The superb Bar St-Denis, Le Filet, and Alma? Nada.

And as happy as I am to see L'Épicurieux in the Laurentians included, I'm also disappointed to see the great restaurant/bakery Merci la Vie left out, as well as both the Cabane Au Pied de Cochon and the even better, I think, La Cabane d'à Côté—a gourmet destination seriously worth "le détour!"

What about Baie St-Paul’s Buvette Gentille, or Faux Bergers in Chalevoix? Or Vices Versa, the only really good restaurant in the very touristy, La Malbaie. Nope, nope and nope. You’d think a tire company would have a vested interest in finding those hard-to-get-to places.

A recommendation worth making: Baie St-Paul’s Buvette Gentille.

This section bothers me too because it features an eatery like Schwartz's alongside the fine-dining Bouillon Bilk. I love Schwartz's, but it seems like a token inclusion just to make the French guide look like they are plugged into the city's food scene. What, not Beauty's or Binerie then?

I love Schwartz’s but is this the right list for them? Photo by Maude Chauvin

The Aftermath

Ultimately, we talk most about the Michelin Guide for its star ratings, but now by broadening their lists with these add-ons, the coverage seems... lazy. Yes, more Montreal restaurants could have been attributed stars, but I'd also say if you're going to run an expanded list as they do, well... do better.

The reaction to this list was best summed up by a private message I received on Instagram: "tout ça pour ça?" (all that for that?), and I agree. There was such hype over the arrival of Michelin, and yet a definite cold shower when the results were released.

Perhaps we are fooling ourselves in thinking we deserve more. Maybe Montreal has been coasting on its "Canada's-best-food-city" reputation for too long. Could be. But I also agree with Nasr that maybe it was Michelin that missed what makes the Montreal scene so unique and vibrant. Let's not forget it was Quebec City chefs who pushed for Michelin to be hired to come do their thing, and that the reaction by Montreal chefs was more measured.

Now that the results are in, I can't help but wonder what it will change. With so many lists now upon us (including the North American 50 Best to be released in September), we can no longer say Canada is not getting the attention it deserves. But no matter how this all plays out over the years, my only hope is that our chefs can stay true to themselves, and not lose faith whenever a new ranking is revealed.

What do you think of the Quebec Michelin results?

Leave a comment

Share