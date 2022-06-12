Welcome to newsletter #29

Hello to all from cloudy Greece!

Yesterday was my last day of a press trip in Greece (sponsored by the Feta PDO consortium and the European Union), focused on Feta cheese. I hope you had a look at my last post to learn all about this popular and unique Greek cheese that I knew very little about, save for the fact that I always have a container in my fridge because my 17-year-old crumbles it on everything.

Now I’m a regular Feta know-it-all, having visited three large production facilities as well as eaten my weight in Feta in many, many restaurants over the past week. In an upcoming newsletter I’ll post some recipes with Feta once I’ve tested them in my home kitchen. But today I thought I’d focus on giving tips for making a terrific — and authentic! — Greek salad.

Some of the numerous Greek salads I ate this week in and around Thessaloniki and Volos.

Greek salad (aka horiatiki) is one of the country’s most famous dishes that you can easily find the world over.