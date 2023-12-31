Charlotte au chocolat made with Julia’s mousse

First of all, let me wish all of you a very Happy New Year filled with health and happiness! I'm ending the year with a recipe that you have time to make for tonight's dinner if you have yet to whip something up.

Late one night while watching makeup tutorials on YouTube (don’t judge!) I came upon this video of the late great Julia Child making one of her signature dishes: chocolate mousse. Have a watch!

Having made countless chocolate mousses over the years, I found this video compelling on many fronts. Here are some observations:

The use of raw egg whites: I’ve read that Child’s mousse was quite revolutionary at the time thanks to her use of beaten egg whites to lighten the mix, whereas I always considered this method old-fashioned. The use of raw eggs in preparations fell out of favour in recipes like mousses and mayonnaise due to the risk of salmonella poisoning. I always ignored such warnings until I, unaware I was using contaminated egg whites, poisoned a group of people with a Pavlova. So now I’m super careful, using pasteurized egg whites, the freshest egg whites possible, or adapting the recipe to cook the eggs enough to rid them of any unwanted bacteria. I have made chocolate mousse recipes with Italian meringue, but those are rare, sweet, and a lot of extra work. No cream Julia? Most modern chocolate mousse recipes switch up the egg whites for whipped cream. I’ve even seen recipes with both egg whites and cream. And yet Julia’s has none. Interesting! Butter, and lots of it. Although Child’s recipe has no cream, she does use a lot of butter, which is really old school, but considering there’s no cream, hey… why not? Julia makes a pâte à bombe! The beginning of the recipe is just plain odd, with Child whisking the raw egg yolks for a while in the pot. She then makes a syrup with the coffee and sugar to melt the sugar. This method can be simplified to avoid all that whisking. Just beat the egg yolks with the sugar, then pour over the coffee and heat it on a bain-marie until thickened or (poché —poached — as the French would say) and then let it rip in the stand mixer until it cools and reaches the ribbon stage. The thick and glossy mix you end up with is a pâte à bombe, which is the basis to many French desserts (as she mentions) from buttercream to parfait glacés to mousses like this. In fact, the reason it’s called a pâte à bombe is because it was often used to make frozen ice cream desserts known as bombes glacés. The presentation: I like the charlotte she makes but I do think it could use a bit of decorating. Her parfait cups too and the bowl really does need some TLC. I’m not wild about freezing a chocolate mousse because it gets hard and the beauty of a chocolate mousse is that it’s rich but remains light. Share Lick my Plate My cream-based chocolate mousse (mind the drip!) In my book Make Every Dish Delicious, I included the recipe for a chocolate mousse that I picked up while working in Lyon, which is really the way most chocolate mousses are done today. There are three elements: melted chocolate, a pâte à bombe and softly whipped cream. The way you combine them is to first whisk a bit of cream into the quite hot melted chocolate, then you fold in the pâte à bombe and finally the whipped cream. You want your mousse mixture to be more on the runny side once it’s done, which will result in a smooth and creamy texture and avoid what French chefs call a cassant (crumbly) texture. Upgrade to a paid subscription I love my recipe, but intrigued by Child’s famous chocolate mousse, I decided to give hers a go, yet update some of the methods along the way. I did opt to keep the raw whites, but if you have any hesitation at all, feel free to use pasteurized egg whites, which are readily available at the supermarket. I also love the way in the video Julia appears to be tossing the egg shells on the floor. She also uses two different mixers and recommends cookies that are far too short to line her charlotte mould. But who cares, she’s Julia Child, she can do whatever she wants! And what did I think of Julia’s mousse? Delicious! Have a try.

Julia Child’s Chocolate Mousse

For 8 portions

3/4 cup (150 g) sugar, divided

4 egg yolks

1/4 cup ( 60 ml) espresso

6 ounces (170g) semisweet chocolate

1/4 cup (60 ml) dark rum or orange liqueur

1 stick (110 g) unsalted butter, softened

4 egg whites

Pinch of salt

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar Creme anglaise or crème Chantilly for serving

Set aside 2 tablespoons of the sugar. In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the egg yolks with the remaining sugar until thick and pale. Then whisk in the coffee. Set the bowl over a pot of simmering water (the bowl shouldn’t touch the water) and whisk for 3-4 minutes, until the mixture is foamy. When the mixture begins to visibly thicken (but not scramble!) remove from the pot and beat in your stand mixer or with an electric hand mixer until cool and forms a ribbon. It should double in volume.

Meanwhile, place the chocolate and rum (or liqueur) in a bowl and place over the pot of simmering water to melt the chocolate. Remove from heat, stir until smooth and then whisk in the butter, a bit at a time, until smooth. Set aside.

In a medium-sized clean bowl, beat the egg whites until foamy then add the salt and cream of tartar and beat until soft peaks form, then add in the 2 tablespoons of sugar and beat until stiff peaks form.

Quickly stir the warm chocolate mixture into the egg yolk mixture until just blended. Then beat a 1/4 of the egg whites into the chocolate mixture to lighten the base mixture. Then, using a rubber spatula, fold in the rest. Do not overmix the mousse or it will be heavy (which is fine but you will lose some volume).

Spoon the mousse into a large serving dish or 8 dessert cups. Or pour into a cookie-lined charlotte mould lined with a round of parchment paper at the base.

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight. The charlotte can be frozen, but be sure to let it defrost for an hour in the fridge before serving.

To serve: Remove from the refrigerator about a half hour before serving. Top with whipped cream as well as candied orange peel or chocolate shavings. Serve with crème anglaise alongside if you like. Enjoy!

