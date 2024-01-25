January is a grim month. Whether you’re in Paris, New York, London or Montreal, chances are the skies are grey, there’s a chill in the air, and the sun sets at about the time you’re pouring yourself a gin & tonic. Every second person I meet is either battling a cold or has just recovered from one. And if all that weren’t enough, the world is in such a sorry state that I’m often tempted to find a remote shack somewhere in Norway and live off wild mushrooms and berries.

But walk into Annette bar à vin on a Saturday night and all seems right in the world. Diners of all ages crowd the 120-seat room. Everyone appears to be sipping wine, nibbling off small plates, laughing, flirting, and generally having one heck of a time. It’s like a whole other world in here in Montreal East near the Angus Yards and boy am I here for it. The only thing grey in this room is the plate on which the charcuterie is assembled.