The other day I decided to cheer myself up in this decidedly grey time of year and head over to my local shopping centre for a pedicure. So there I was getting my feet pumiced when a lovely young woman came up to say hi. She followed me on Instagram, she said, and appreciated my recommendations. I love when anyone comes up to introduce themselves in this manner, even if it’s in a nail salon. But what I liked even more was that she then gave me a restaurant recommendation. “My husband and I went to Casavant last night,” she said, “It’s a new restaurant on de Castelnaud.” I had never heard of it, but as she appreciated my restaurant recommendations, I was intrigued by hers. I made my way home and booked a table for the next week.

Ready for dinner at Casavant