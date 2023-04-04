Moccione, through the window, at night.

Since I ended my stint as a newspaper restaurant reviewer back in 2019, I don’t eat out all that often. Of course the pandemic hit the year after so none of us were doing much more than rushing into restaurants, paying for take-out, and rushing back home before curfew hit. Funny how that feels like a decade ago.

Share

So today, as a more casual restaurant goer curious about the many new establishments that opened over the past few years, I have a bit of catching up to do. Topping my list is Moccione, a restaurant highly recommended by many, but most especially the photographer of my cookbooks, Maude Chauvin. Maude is not only one heck of a photographer, she also knows her food, wine and restaurants. When Maude recommends, I listen. So I immediately grabbed my phone to book a table. Problem is, it turns out that tables at Moccione are is tough to nab as air conditioners in mid-summer, bags of salt in an ice storm, and toilet paper in the midst of a pandemic. You get the picture.