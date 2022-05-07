Welcome to newsletter #23!

This week, it’s all about recommendations: a charming restaurant & three 2021 rosés.

Paloma ***

Since somewhat-post-pandemic dining began in earnest, I’ve been meeting up monthly with two great friends in restaurants to chat, relax, eat well, and dress up only slightly beyond what we’d wear to watch Netflix in the basement. I’ve drawn up a list of new-ish restaurants I want to try out and they all seem to be on the small side, with mid-range prices, interesting wine lists, and short, seasonal menus. It’s the way I like to eat now because save for a birthday or other special occasion, high-end fine-dining has become a rare — and expensive — treat. So until I win the Loto-Max, I’ll happily stick to the bistros.