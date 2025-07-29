Eternally beautiful, Quebec City

I have long been a fan of Quebec City's food scene ever since I begged convinced my editor at the Montreal Gazette back in 2000 to let me review three restaurants in our capital city. They were the popular Le St-Amour, the incredible but now sadly closed L'Initiale, and Laurie Raphael, which is still going strong and recently earned a Michelin star.

Montreal has always hogged the spotlight as Canada's top food destination. But lately, there's no denying that has changed. By looking at Michelin ratings, Montreal doesn't fare that well next to Vancouver having 10 one-Michelin stars, Toronto with 12 and one two-Michelin star, next to Montreal's paltry three one-Michelin stars. And now it even stands in the shadow of the much smaller Quebec City with three one-starred restaurants and one two-starred.

That said, let's put aside the whole Michelin thing for a minute and have a look at the Canadian scene as a whole, which now counts an abundance of superb restaurants from coast to coast. That is really what we should be celebrating because for too long Canada has hardly been considered a food capital. So to say that Montreal is no longer the center of Canadian gastronomy doesn't mean that our fantastic food scene has weakened, but that the rest of the country has gotten that much stronger.

In the case of Quebec City, however, I'd say their restaurant scene has long been underappreciated, especially on Canada's 100 Best Restaurant List, which in 2025 counted but TWO Quebec City restaurants in their roundup. Not only was Quebec City's gastronomy shaped by the influence of French chefs, but by the incredible producers (farmers, vintners, foragers, cheesemakers etc.) surrounding the city they sought out and supported. Twenty-five years ago at the aforementioned L'Initiale, the cheese course counted over a dozen cheeses, none French, all local.

Quebec City's first star chefs were French-from-France gentlemen like the late Serge Bruyère, Jean Soulard and later Yvan Lebrun and Jean-Luc Boulay who already championed the use of local ingredients. This approach set the standard for the wave of chefs that followed like Daniel Vézina, Marie-Chantal Lepage, François Blais, and a bit further east, Colombe St-Pierre. This early dedication to keeping everything under the local umbrella is what always made Quebec City an exciting dining destination. And that is still the case at two recent meals I enjoyed there this week: first, at Melba, with two young talented chefs, and second at Le Clan, the restaurant of long-time Quebec City star chef Stéphane Modat.

This first review: Melba!