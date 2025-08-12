Stéphane Modat cooks, hunts, and travels to far-away lands. He writes cookbooks, collaborates on all kinds of projects, and has long been one of Quebec's top chefs.

What makes him stand out from the pack, though, is that he's not a pure laine Quebecois chef, which for the past 20 years has been the case for the majority of the province's most acclaimed cooks. Like Montreal, Quebec City has had its share of French chefs who made it big in La Grande Capitale, especially chefs like Jean Soulard and Jean-Luc Boulay. But of the more recent generation, there are very few. Why?

Well, with the development of Quebec cuisine and the push for local ingredients, so too came the push for local chefs. And because most of the top chefs pre-eighties were from France, the openings for local talent were few. This was notably the case in Quebec, but almost everywhere at a time when French cuisine was really the only one considered haute. If you wanted a gastronomic restaurant, the first thing you needed was a chef from France. I myself witnessed French chefs arrive in Quebec and be given top positions in kitchens and pastry shops despite their inadequate experience. For example, when I worked at the Pâtisserie de Gascogne in 1990, of the shop's six departments, only one was not headed by a French chef, and the two head chefs were from France as well. I also recall a chef de partie who worked at a downtown hotel telling me the hotel's executive chef was completely incompetent, but because he was from France, he was handed the top job. Let's just say it was not a good time for an ambitious young Quebecois chef.

But with the development of Quebec cuisine in the mid-nineties came a sort of backlash against French cooks who—suddenly—weren't getting the top jobs. At the time, I crossed paths with several European chefs who came to Quebec to work, only to find little interest in their CVs, which led them to seek their culinary fortunes elsewhere. There was no mistaking that the days of French dominance in the upper echelons of Quebecois cuisine were over.

That said, some French chefs stayed on and made their mark, probably thanks to their attitude of coming in humbly instead of as the Kings of Gastronomy. Still, that number is low, possibly too low, because I'm sure we lost many good French chefs who didn't feel this was the right place for them. Happily, a few talents toughed it out, and one of the best is Modat.