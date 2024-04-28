I’d like to start this post with a big THANK YOU to all of my paid subscribers. This newsletter is entirely funded by the paying subscribers so if you enjoy what you’re reading, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription, which means you’ll have access to not only every new post but to ALL of the previous posts as well — and frankly, there’s a lot of good stuff on here!

Carrot cake, one of the most popular birthday cakes!

I’m a bit of an obsessive. Not when it comes to paying my bills on time, cleaning my basement, or checking what time my kids get in at night. No, my obsession is nailing classic recipes. I’m certainly not alone in this quest. Every cookbook author behind a book with a title like, “The Best of…” is guilty as well. My whole book, Make Every Dish Delicious is based on the premise of … if you’re going to make it, why not make the best version of it? Be it roast chicken, minestrone, macaroni and cheese, or chocolate cake, I’m not in the least bit interested in whipping up the inferior version of anything.

(It’s a bit like my travel restaurant obsession where I spend weeks looking for the best restaurant in a city I’m visiting for fear of ending up in some tourist trap with mediocre wiener schnitzel. That actually happened to me in Salzburg and I’m still steamed about it.)

When diving down the rabbit hole of recipe creation, this is how I, the crazed recipe tester-outer, goes about it.

First comes something to grab my interest in a recipe, be it an Instagram post, a restaurant dish, a cooking show etc. This week, my friend Bill was celebrating his birthday so I decided to make him a cake. His wife told me that carrot cake was his fave. Ah carrot cake… now that’s a challenge. Why? Because carrot cake is sort of a kitchen sink of cakes, as in, you can throw a lot of things in there and hope it comes out tasting good and not falling apart. Bad carrot cakes taste like nothing more than cheap cinnamon and, when bogged down with too many chunky raisins and nuts, tend to disintegrate after the first few bite. No thanks.

Carrot cake, deceptively simple.

Then comes the cream cheese frosting. Too thick a coating overwhelms the cake, and too little is a waste of time. The icing must also be super smooth with just a hint of acidity to counteract the sweetness. And it has to hold its shape because there’s nothing sadder than a carrot cake sinking under a raft of drippy frosting.

I posted a carrot cake recipe on a previously on here that I created almost exactly two years ago on another carrot cake deep-dive. And it was not my first. No, this quest for the best has been going on for years, about 40 to be precise, since the time Pac-Man was the world’s best-selling video game. That ancient reference is pretty precise because if ever there was a cake to identify with the 80’s it would be carrot cake.

For the most part, I’m not one to go nuts over carrot cake, though I have tasted three that really knocked my socks off. The first was the one I wrote about here when I worked in a pastry shop in Lyon in 1989. The second was (and still is) the magnificent one at the Brûlerie St-Denis here in Montreal.

The marvellous Brûlerie St-Denis carrot cake.

And the last one was one my mom made when I was a kid that I now believe she accidentally messed up because the frosting ended up more like a glaze that coated the cake (she made in a bundt shape) and even permeated the crust a bit. If I recall correctly, I ate the whole cake. The combined memory of those three cakes more or less makes up my vision of what I’m after in a carrot cake.

With that goal in mind, I pulled out a dozen cookbooks for recipe inspiration. I wasn’t looking for the best published recipe, but researching different methods and ingredients that result in a great cake.

A famous cookbook author told me most carrot cake recipes are based on the same one from the late-great pastry maven, Maida Heatter, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 102! I did find a few that followed her lead but with all sorts of variations. Some called for pineapple. Others applesauce. The spice mix varied. Most use oil, but the Stella Parks recipe from Serious Eats uses brown butter. From the book The Perfect Finish: Special Desserts for Every Occasion by Bill Yosses, I found a recipe that included canned mandarines. Interesting! I was on the fence about using coconut in carrot cake, or even grated fresh ginger. But I do like candied ginger, which doesn’t get lost in the mix as easily as fresh.

As for frosting, those don’t vary much, though Stella Parks makes one with a custard base that looks intriguing. But I loved the Ina Garten frosting recipe because it calls for mascarpone, and I had a tub of mascarpone in my fridge that was due to expire. (if you would prefer not to use costly mascarpone, I have a classic recipe here). Garten also incorporates candied ginger into her icing, which I love so much I doubled the amount.

Candied ginger is a terrific addition to carrot cake frosting.

After taking copious notes, I got baking, using some techniques from my usual carrot cake such as chopping up the dried fruit and nuts in a food processor to avoid a lumpy texture. I liked Yosses’ tangerine addition, but I prefer fresh ones (or an orange) over canned ones or the common pineapple. As for spice, I like cinnamon, but also nutmeg and allspice. I’m not big on ground cloves but if you are, add no more than 1/4 teaspoon.

Also, a note on size. I’m not big on the three-layer monster cakes. I like carrot cake made in two layers, or a 9 X 13” rectangular pan. But if you want a bigger cake, just make 1 1/2 times the recipe. It works well. Or double the recipe and make a four-layer cake, or freeze the extra layer. The possibilities are endless.

I received nothing but raves for this cake. It’s my new favourite.

Until next time that is…

The BEST Carrot Cake (for now)

Makes 1, 9” layer cake

I use a food processor to make this cake, but if you don’t have one you can certainly grate the carrots, chop the dried fruit, and purée the citrus fruit by hand.

1 cup (115g) pecans

1 1/2 cups (210g) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

3/4 cup (113g) mix of raisins and chopped prunes

2 tangerines or ½ an orange

About 3 large carrots, peeled and stemmed

3 large eggs

1/2 cup (100g) packed light or dark brown sugar

3/4 cup (150g) granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup (165 g) vegetable oil or canola oil or melted coconut oil

Preheat your oven to 350ºF (180ºC) and grease 2, 8- or 9-inch round pans and line the bottoms with a round of parchment paper.

Place the pecans on a cookie sheet and toast them in the oven until they start to give off a nice, toasty odour. Don’t let them get too dark. Set aside to cool.

Sift together the dry ingredients and set aside. Place the raisins and prunes in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a chopping blade. Add a heaped tablespoon of flour and process until everything is very finely chopped, not to a paste, but not too chunky either. Set aside. Repeat the operation with the pecans, then add them to the chopped raisins. Peel the tangerines (or orange), remove the pith and any seeds, and puree in the food processor until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl.

Change the blade of the food processor to the shredding disk, and shred the carrots. Measure out 1 1/2 cups (200g) and add them to the bowl with the tangerine puree. Set aside.

In another large bowl using a hand blender (or in the bowl of a stand mixer using the whisk), beat the eggs at high speed with the sugars and vanilla until light and frothy, then gradually blend in the oil.

At low speed, add in the reserved carrots (and tangerine) and the chopped raisin/pecan mix. Then, using a spatula, fold in the dry ingredients by hand. Stir until well combined then divide the batter equally into the two pans and place in the oven. Bake for about 35-40 minutes, or until the cakes are deep golden and a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool completely on a rack before icing.

Ginger Mascarpone Frosting

Makes enough icing for a 9” cake

Adapted from a recipe by Ina Garten

4 ounces (110g) cream cheese, at room temperature

2 cups (260g) sifted icing sugar

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

12 ounces (340g) Italian mascarpone cheese, at room temperature

1/8 to 1/4 cup minced crystallized ginger (not in syrup)

Pinch fine sea salt

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese, icing sugar, cream, and vanilla together at high speed for about 30 seconds until smooth and fluffy. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and on medium speed, add the mascarpone in two or three times, then beat at high speed for another 30 seconds. Add the crystallized ginger and salt and beat for a few seconds more until well blended. Use immediately to ice the middle, top, and sides of the cake

.

