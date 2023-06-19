Remember the expression, dinner and a movie? Does anyone use it anymore? Or more specifically, does anyone go out for dinner and a movie anymore? Or a show? Or whatever? Seems to me that these days it’s dinner OR a movie, because who has time to do both? Once tasting menus became the dining format of choice, that parade of dishes, wines and fancy waiter speak was enough entertainment us for a night. I mean imagine sitting through The Fabelmans after an eight-course dégustation menu?

But the other day I had tickets for a 9 p.m. show (Sugar Sammy’s You’re Going to Rire 2, highly recommended) and I was up for grabbing a bite beforehand. Not a tasting menu, mind you, but something above and beyond what I eat at home. I also needed somewhere in close proximity to the venue (I ain’t parking twice in this city) that would serve a full meal in less time than it would take to drive to Ottawa. So I chose a new restaurant that I’ve been curious about since it opened in February: Le Molière par Mousso.