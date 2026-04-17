Rosval with students in the Roots program, photo Gloria Soverini

This is the second part of my interview with Chef Jessica Rosval. In this installment, Jessica steps back from her own career to talk about Roots Modena, the nonprofit restaurant and culinary training program she co-founded in 2020. Designed to help migrant women integrate into Italian working life through hands-on kitchen training, language support, and job placement, Roots has graduated nearly 70 women, and is now run entirely by graduates of the program itself.

The following interview has been edited and condensed.

How did Roots Modena get started?

It started in 2020 with my closest friend in Italy, Caroline Caporossi, a social entrepreneur who had been working at Food for Soul, the nonprofit of Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore, which deals with food waste by building soup kitchens around the world. She’s American-Italian, and we became really good friends, always talking openly about frustrations, motivations, women’s rights… pour a couple of spritzes and we’d just go off.

Rosval with Roots co-founder, Caroline Caporossi. Photo, Cinefood

She ended up meeting a Nigerian woman the exact same age as her who had been in Italy for three years and still couldn’t find work. We talked about what we could do, and ended up connecting her with a job in the restaurant industry in Modena. That was the first step. We did something that changed somebody’s life. And then we started researching and realized that migrant women in Europe are one of the most disadvantaged groups when it comes to social and economic integration.

They often arrive as second-level migrants. The husband comes first, gets his papers, integrates, and then sponsors them. These women often fall into isolated domestic situations, lacking access to opportunities, professional networks, references, or sometimes even the language. So we offer language courses as part of the program too.

What we realized was that Caroline’s know-how as a social entrepreneur, combined with my skill set, cooking and connections to the restaurant world, meant we could actually build something real.

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What does the program look like?

We couldn’t get into kitchens when the pandemic hit, so we started a seamstress program, sewing masks. One hundred percent of proceeds went directly to the women. In the first couple of months of lockdown, we paid almost 1,000 hours of work just from selling masks. It helped spread the word about our intentions and allowed us to start fundraising

Roots dining room, photo Cinefood

Then in 2022, we opened Roots in a beautiful space in the centre of Modena. It was really important that it be a beautiful space. We run three four-month paid training programs a year. The women are paid to be there through government grants and restaurant proceeds.

The menu is inspired by the origins of the women in each group. I design a different menu every cycle, taking inspiration from where they come from, and I embed important technical skills throughout — knife skills, frying, roasting, slow cooking, braising, puréeing — all built into the menu as the women rotate through stations. The flavours reflect where they come from, which also means we have a genuinely interesting restaurant with returning customers. It’s not a charity restaurant people visit out of obligation.

Roots menu items from 2023, photo Cinefood

The restaurant has also become a space of cultural exchange. Integration is a scary word for people in a new country. Nobody wants to lose a part of themselves. So what we’re doing is integrating the women into their new life in Modena through work, while at the same time inviting Modena in to discover and celebrate the cultures that are a very real part of the city today.

We also offer Italian language classes and workshops on workers’ rights, things like how to read a paycheque, which is genuinely complicated in Italy, and how to navigate conflict in a culture and language that isn’t yours.

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What’s surprised you most about the participants?

We originally designed the program for women between 18 and 35. But as applications came in, we realized that many women have grown-up children and are entering the workforce for the very first time in their lives. Our age range now goes from 18 to 60, and we’re seeing success across the board. Women walk in shy and unsure, and by the end of four months, something that was always inside them finally has room to come out.

Suya holding her dish, photo Cinefood

That’s something special about it being an all-women project. Women from different cultures, religions, and belief systems all coming together to support and elevate each other. When I talk about women elevating women, that’s what it looks like in practice.

One thing we have to be very intentional about: when we’ve had men working in the dining room, some women instinctively defer to the male figure, even when their direct supervisor is a woman. It’s a deeply conditioned response. It’s not anybody’s fault, but it’s something we manage carefully.

How sustainable is the model?

A lot of nonprofits open and rely entirely on fundraising, which is a huge undertaking. What we’ve built is a system where the restaurant is full every night and paying for itself. That’s really important to me. Roots is self-sustaining.

Since we opened, we’ve trained and graduated almost 70 women, and right now around 85 to 95% of them are working in restaurants in Modena. The restaurant world isn’t just fine dining, it’s trattorias, lunch services, cafeterias, hospital kitchens, the military academy. We find the right fit for each person’s life and schedule, especially for women with children at home or single moms with limited hours.

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Who runs Roots today?

The dream from the very beginning was: let’s open this, train people, and one day have the project run by the women who came through it. And that is exactly what’s happening. Our chef and sous chef are both graduates. Our dining room manager is a graduate. Our food and beverage director is a woman who started as an intern. She’s an incredible Albanian woman who worked every single role and is now running the restaurant. When you walk in, it’s 100% migrant women, working and training other migrant women.

Rosval with students, photo Gloria Soverini

The project won the “Champions of Change” award at the World’s 50 Best ceremony. What did that mean for Roots?

It’s reassuring, but it doesn’t change our daily operations. The donation that came with it was helpful for developing our training programs further. But what mattered most was having a platform because we started so small, so grassroots, so connected to our community.

Our goal isn’t to scale up and open 20 Roots Modenas around the world. What we want is to say: here’s the blueprint. You can open one. We’ll give you everything you need. Because, ideally, it should exist in every city. But it needs to be run by people who are connected to that city, who can talk to the local municipalities, who can reach the communities living there. That’s what makes it work.

Photo World’s 50 Best

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