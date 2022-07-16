Welcome to newsletter #34!

If you are new here, please subscribe. And if you enjoy what you are reading, please share and do not hesitate to comment. If you’re already subscribed, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription as this is a completely reader-funded newsletter and paid subscriptions will help keep it going. And here’s an idea: for that person who has everything… why not order a gift subscription?!

Give a gift subscription

Summer means SALADS!

As a follow-up to last week’s salad post I thought I’d run another. After all, what could be better in this hot weather than a big salad, as either a side, appetizer or main meal? For those willing to take on new salad adventures, here are some classics worth trying out. I’ve only included one recipe because most salads can really be made on the fly with what you like or what you have on hand. As for a dressing, the one posted with my recipe for Salade Niçoise works well on a myriad of combinations.

And further along this summer I’ll post some more about salads, like potato salad, fattoush, celery root salad, leek salad and more.